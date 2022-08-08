ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend's Favorite Beach Photos

It's almost football season, which means summer is coming to a close. It's been a fun summer for Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback. Buffett and Dak Prescott have been dating for multiple years. The former Texas college student was there with Prescott during his recovery from serious leg injury.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Washington Commanders Cut Quarterback On Sunday

Few teams in the NFL have been more snakebitten at quarterback through the years than the Washington Commanders. But for one Commanders QB, his time with the team is over before it really even begins. On Sunday, the Commanders cut rookie quarterback Cole Kelley. The release of Kelley comes amid...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case

The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Marshawn Lynch's Mugshot

Longtime NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday for driving under the influence. According to a statement from LVPD, Lynch was stopped for suspected driving impairment. "Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest," the statement said....
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury Girlfriend Photo

Kliff Kingsbury is having a nice offseason. The Arizona Cardinals head coach got to witness his quarterback signing a longterm extension with the franchise. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals were able to agree on a record-setting contract extension, locking him up in Arizona for the next several years. Kingsbury has...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Scary Tom Brady News

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now 45 years old, but according to his quarterbacks coach, his arm looks better than it ever has. “You’re not going to believe this. Brady’s arm is better than I’ve ever seen it," the Bucs quarterbacks coach told his GM, per Peter King.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Rose Response Going Viral: MLB World Reacts

The Philadelphia Phillies are including Pete Rose in their World Series reunion on Sunday. Rose, who was a part of the Phillies' 1980 World Series championship team, has faced criticism for his inclusion in the celebration. "In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete's teammates about his inclusion," the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Marriage Admission

If you follow Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen on social media, their life looks like a fairytale. After all, we're talking about a legendary NFL quarterback and one of the greatest supermodels of all-time. This week, Gisele wished Brady a happy birthday with a picturesque post. Things aren't always this...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Nick Saban News

What's scarier than facing a Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide team?. Facing a Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide team coming off a "rebuilding" season. Alabama was "rebuilding" in 2021, according to their head coach. That "rebuilding" season led to a Heisman Trophy win and a national championship game loss. What...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade

With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
598K+
Followers
70K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy