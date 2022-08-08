ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Fire breaks out near home on Linder Road in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on Linder Road in Meridian. Meridian Fire says crews were able to knock down the fire before significant damage was reported. A photo from Meridian Fire shows a vehicle received some damage. No injuries were reported. The cause of...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Woman attacked by group of people at Sandy Point beach

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Police are asking for information on an incident involving a woman in the Sandy Point beach parking lot who was attacked by three people the night of July 2. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the woman was getting ready to leave...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Boise man gets up to 15 years in prison for shooting at Ada County deputy

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 37-year-old Boise man this week has been sentenced to serve up to 15 years in prison after he shot at an Ada County deputy last fall. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office says Peter Kuyper will have to serve a minimum of three years before he's eligible for parole.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise social media influencer accused of deadly hit and run

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise woman is accused of a hit-and-run crash that left a 39-year-old woman dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says a woman stopped along Highway 55 to check the trailer she was hauling just before 9 p.m. It was then when police say Natalie A. Hodson, struck and hit the victim with her vehicle but continued driving along the highway after the collision.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Celebrate the community's creativity at the Nampa Festival of Arts

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The Nampa Festival of the Arts starts Saturday, Aug. 13 at Lakeview Park. Admissions and parking are free. The Nampa Festival of the Arts celebrates the creativity of the community, expressing unique life and cultural heritage through art. The Parks and Recreation Department offers this...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

Caldwell man under investigation for animal cruelty

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Canyon County Dispatch received a call regarding possible animal cruelty in Caldwell on Aug. 6. The caller heard a dog "yelping" outside and captured video of a male hitting a dog in front of their home. A Caldwell Police Department Animal Control Officer responded to...
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Former Caldwell Police lieutenant faces two additional federal charges

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Former Caldwell Police lieutenant Joseph Hoadley has been indicted on two new federal charges. According to federal documents, Hoadley is now facing tampering charges -- including harassing a witness and tampering with documents. The documents state Hoadley "attempted to hinder, delay, and dissuade C.H. from...
CALDWELL, ID

