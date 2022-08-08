BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise woman is accused of a hit-and-run crash that left a 39-year-old woman dead. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says a woman stopped along Highway 55 to check the trailer she was hauling just before 9 p.m. It was then when police say Natalie A. Hodson, struck and hit the victim with her vehicle but continued driving along the highway after the collision.

