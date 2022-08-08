Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV
Homerun heard around the world
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You don’t have to be a sports fan to appreciate our top story. A young Sioux Falls baseball player is celebrating his first homerun of the season. While that’s quite an accomplishment, it’s what he did after he hit the homerun that has...
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
KELOLAND TV
More rides at Sioux Empire Fair this year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day five of a summertime tradition in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Empire Fair has taken over the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. From the rides, to the food Amy Lamoureux remembers visiting the Sioux Empire Fair as a kid growing up in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
MMIP crisis; Sturgis Rally; remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather. KELOLAND News wants to shine a light on South Dakota’s hidden epidemic. Two weeks ago we sent a team of reporters and photographers to two reservations to take a closer look at the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons crisis.
Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School
The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
KELOLAND TV
Teen’s FFA project brightens up Iowa landscape
AKRON, Iowa (KELO) — A local high schooler has found a way to brighten up the landscape in northwest Iowa. Ben Philips spent his summer caring for his three-and-a-half-acre sunflower patch as part of his FFA Supervised Agriculture Experience project. Since this was his first time growing this commodity, he had a lot to learn.
KELOLAND TV
The murder of Mary K. Ross
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was one of the most brutal and disturbing murders in Sioux Falls history. In 1995, a young mother was stabbed to death with steak knives by two men as part of a contract killing. In all, five men, ranging in age from 18 to 22, went to prison. Four of them were sentenced to life without parole, for their roles in the conspiracy.
KELOLAND TV
More motorcycle brands riding into Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For years the Sturgis Rally has brought thousands of motorcycles from all over the country to South Dakota. While many are the classic Harley Davidson, a wider variety of brands have become more common at the rally in recent years. ‘Cowboy’ has been coming...
KELOLAND TV
SFSD remains focused on finding diverse educators
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 school year, the Sioux Falls School District is happy with the few number of teacher openings. SFSD Human Resources Director Becky Dorman said the district has hired 220 new teachers ahead of this year and the district has only eight remaining openings. Among the 220 new teachers, Dorman reports more than 15 (7.27%) are ethnically diverse educators.
dakotafreepress.com
Resignations from Sioux Falls Schools Jump 60%; 28% of New Hires from Outside South Dakota
139 teachers chose to make the 2021–2022 school year their last in the employ of the Sioux Falls School District. That’s up 89 resignations in the previous school year. That 60% increase in staff departures—which do not include retirements—did not come from more teachers heading to other states; while the district lost 22 teachers last year to out-of-state jobs, this year only 3 teachers reported finding better teaching gigs across the border. 25 Sioux Falls teachers went to work in nearby school districts, compared to 27 last year, and one more Sioux Falls teacher left to teach farther away in South Dakota, compared to two last year.
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
KELOLAND TV
A quick look at Mako Sica K9 Search and Rescue
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News reporters who recently visited South Dakota’s reservations met with Shelby Homer who lives in Mission and runs Mako Sica K9 Search and Rescue. “Some of the cases that I’ve actually been on some of the searches, just seeing what my Native...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
KELOLAND TV
Where are the teachers leaving the SFSD going?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Not including retirements, the Sioux Falls School District reported there were 139 resignations during the last part of the 2021-2022 school year or after the school year ended. In an 11-page Fall 2022 staffing update report by the SFSD’s human resources department, the 139...
nwestiowa.com
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
KELOLAND TV
Cookie Jar for sale, owners say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cookie Jar is for sale, owners Elaine and Glen Koch said in an email to customers today, Aug. 9. The Kochs said that after being in business for 20 years they have decided to retire. The downtown business is at 203 S. Phillips...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday rain recap
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the rain is out of here, let’s take a look at what went into Sunday’s record-setting rainy day. We’ve been talking about how portions of KELOLAND, including the Sioux Falls area, need rain in any way it can be obtained. We certainly got what we were asking for on Sunday, with so much rain coming down in a six hour window that flash flood warnings were issued for Sioux Falls and Brandon.
KELOLAND TV
‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
