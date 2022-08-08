ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
EBT card scams on the rise in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO — Cynthia and Fernando Medina, a couple in Chula Vista, say they have been living a nightmare. Several weeks ago, Medina went to the grocery store and purchased food items for her four girls and her husband Fernando–using her Electronic Benefit Transfer debit card. “I just...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove

SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Lakeside hero Scot Wolfe rescues 52-year-old woman from drowning in Lindo Lake

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Samaritan Scot Wolfe, the hero of the Lakeside community, visited with Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego”. A week ago Wolfe risked his own life in order to save a woman who was drowning in Lindo Lake. While waiting for authorities, Wolfe realized the 52-year-old victim in the water was likely to die before help could arrive. 56-year-old Wolfe, who has a heart condition, reached the woman in the water while police officers waded in after him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Tarantula's on the prowl during mating season in Poway

SAN DIEGO — Southern California is home to all sorts of animals and wildlife. Recently, people in Poway are finding creepy crawlers along their neighborhood streets. Neighbors in Poway say running into wild animals and strange critters is quite common. "We’ll see hawks, coyotes, bunnies, rattlesnakes," said Lindsay Whittaker,...
POWAY, CA
This Casual Pizza Place Just Won a Fancy National Wine Award

It’s one thing to have a great wine list, it’s another to have Wine Spectator agree that your collection has bragging rights. But this kind of accolade only comes after plenty of hard work. It took Susan Porter-Guarino, the wine and beverage director of Privateer Coal Fire Pizza in Oceanside, months of preparation and hours of computer time to submit her application for the award.
OCEANSIDE, CA

