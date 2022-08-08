Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
10 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday
Two former Masters champs. A former PGA Championship winner. A former world No. 1. An Olympic silver medalist. And a star of one of the wildest moments of this, or maybe any, golf year. All gone. For now at least. It all can be a little confusing, so we’ll try...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards
Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
Golf.com
‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Fred Couples’ latest LIV roast targets Tour critics, Greg Norman
If you were to compile a list of the most popular golfers of the last 40 years, Fred Couples would be somewhere near the top. Fans lap up his silky swing, movie-star good looks and smooth, what-me-worry demeanor. His proclivity for playing well during the most watched tournament of the year, the Masters, hasn’t hurt his appeal, either. Then there’s the name, Freddie. It just works.
WATCH: Sir Nick Faldo Has Emotional Send-Off in Final CBS Golf Broadcast
After 16 years in the broadcast booth, Sir Nick Faldo has put on the headset for the final time. Sunday marked the conclusion of Faldo’s 16-year career in broadcasting for CBS Sports. He has served as one of the top analysts in golf and became one of the permanent fixtures in the game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Golf.com
PGA Tour fires back with 13 ‘mischaracterizations’ LIV pros made in lawsuit
Last week, LIV’s players — and its legal team — had their say. On Monday, it was time for the PGA Tour — and its own legal team — to fire back. The Tour’s legal eagles filed their response on Monday morning to Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) plaintiffs Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, each of whom was suspended from the PGA Tour and is seeking to play in this week’s FedEx Cup Playoff event in Memphis.
GolfWRX
‘You chose the circus, stay in the circus’ – 4-time PGA Tour winner latest to blast LIV rebels
Reacting to the news that 10 LIV golfers (down to 10 after Carlos Ortiz withdrew his lawsuit on Tuesday) have served a lawsuit on the PGA Tour, veteran player Ryan Palmer had a simple message, “you chose the circus, stay in the circus.”. Speaking with SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio,...
FOX Sports
Will LIV lure more PGA stars away after playoffs?
Golf’s summer of change and controversy has rumbled on, with money, conjecture and a seismic split down the center of the sport overshadowing virtually everything that’s taken place from tee to green. And yet, with the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs beginning this week, lawsuits flying back and...
NFL・
Golf Digest
Tom Kim teaches us an important lesson, Dustin Johnson plays boat bartender, and Nick Faldo’s (surprisingly) emotional farewell
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’ve really got our hands full on a 24/7 basis these days. There’s just so much going on all over, and another bombshell could drop at any moment, so you have to be on your toes at all times. Yep, potty training is tough. And nope, it doesn’t get any easier with kid No. 2—especially when kid No. 1 decides it’s time to try ditching the diapers at night. What? You thought I was talking about all the golf drama these days? Well, there’s plenty of that going around as well, so let’s get to it. We should have a few minutes in the clear. I think.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs: Standings, schedule, golf format, purse, prize money for PGA Tour postseason
Upon the conclusion of a regular season jam packed with events and four tremendous major championships, the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived. Since the FedEx Cup Playoffs started in 2007, professional golf has never felt more tenuous, and has likely never been more up in the air. Now...
The Legal Fight Between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour Is Here, and It's Ugly
PGA Tour players are displeased with a lawsuit from 11 LIV Golf players seeking to continue playing the Tour. A ruling Tuesday could overshadow the first FedEx Cup playoff event.
LIV Golf breakaway trio lose key court case in bid to play in PGA FedEx Cup
A request by three golfers on the LIV Golf tour for a temporary restraining order that would have allowed them to compete in the PGA Tour’s lucrative FedEx Cup playoffs this week was thrown out by a federal judge on Tuesday. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford have...
PGA Tour Responds to LIV Golf Lawsuit, Says Players Knowingly Broke Rule for ‘Eye-Popping Money’
A decision is expected Tuesday on a temporary restraining order that could allow three LIV players to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs. The Tour calls it a fabricated 'emergency.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf.com
Joohyung Kim made an 8. Then he made PGA Tour history at the Wyndham Championship.
After his first hole at the Wyndham Championship, Joohyung Kim was the owner of a potentially ruinous quadruple bogey. After his last, he was the owner of his own piece of golf history. On Sunday, Kim became the second-youngest men’s winner since World War II, shooting a blistering final-round 61...
San Jose federal judge denies LIV golfers' bid for PGA Tour postseason
SAN JOSE — A federal judge in the Bay Area has ruled three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour's postseason.Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision Tuesday afternoon in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke for about an hour. Freeman said she didn't consider the golfers faced irreparable harm because of the big money they were guaranteed by joining LIV, a key issue in the case. "There simply is no irreparable harm in this case," PGA Tour attorney Elliot Peters said. The three suspended golfers were seeking...
Yardbarker
LIV Golf lawyer shares damaging contract rumor
A LIV Golf attorney on Tuesday shared a potentially damaging rumor about player contracts and earnings. Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee recently took some heat for saying that LIV Golf player earnings are recouped against player contracts. In court on Tuesday for the temporary restraining order request, a LIV Golf attorney said that player earnings are recouped against contracts.
theScore
FedEx St. Jude Championship betting: Playing on the playoffs
"Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime." In golf betting's latest version of the proverb, Joohyung Kim provided a decent payout by claiming his first career PGA TOUR victory at the Wyndham Championship, weeks after we backed him for the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Comments / 0