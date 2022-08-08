ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

10 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

Two former Masters champs. A former PGA Championship winner. A former world No. 1. An Olympic silver medalist. And a star of one of the wildest moments of this, or maybe any, golf year. All gone. For now at least. It all can be a little confusing, so we’ll try...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards

Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
GOLF
Golf.com

‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Fred Couples’ latest LIV roast targets Tour critics, Greg Norman

If you were to compile a list of the most popular golfers of the last 40 years, Fred Couples would be somewhere near the top. Fans lap up his silky swing, movie-star good looks and smooth, what-me-worry demeanor. His proclivity for playing well during the most watched tournament of the year, the Masters, hasn’t hurt his appeal, either. Then there’s the name, Freddie. It just works.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
John Huston
Golf.com

PGA Tour fires back with 13 ‘mischaracterizations’ LIV pros made in lawsuit

Last week, LIV’s players — and its legal team — had their say. On Monday, it was time for the PGA Tour — and its own legal team — to fire back. The Tour’s legal eagles filed their response on Monday morning to Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) plaintiffs Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, each of whom was suspended from the PGA Tour and is seeking to play in this week’s FedEx Cup Playoff event in Memphis.
GOLF
FOX Sports

Will LIV lure more PGA stars away after playoffs?

Golf’s summer of change and controversy has rumbled on, with money, conjecture and a seismic split down the center of the sport overshadowing virtually everything that’s taken place from tee to green. And yet, with the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs beginning this week, lawsuits flying back and...
NFL
Golf Digest

Tom Kim teaches us an important lesson, Dustin Johnson plays boat bartender, and Nick Faldo’s (surprisingly) emotional farewell

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we’ve really got our hands full on a 24/7 basis these days. There’s just so much going on all over, and another bombshell could drop at any moment, so you have to be on your toes at all times. Yep, potty training is tough. And nope, it doesn’t get any easier with kid No. 2—especially when kid No. 1 decides it’s time to try ditching the diapers at night. What? You thought I was talking about all the golf drama these days? Well, there’s plenty of that going around as well, so let’s get to it. We should have a few minutes in the clear. I think.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calgary#Greens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS San Francisco

San Jose federal judge denies LIV golfers' bid for PGA Tour postseason

SAN JOSE — A federal judge in the Bay Area has ruled three golfers who joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf will not be able to compete in the PGA Tour's postseason.Judge Beth Labson Freeman made her decision Tuesday afternoon in San Jose after attorneys for the sides each spoke for about an hour. Freeman said she didn't consider the golfers faced irreparable harm because of the big money they were guaranteed by joining LIV, a key issue in the case. "There simply is no irreparable harm in this case," PGA Tour attorney Elliot Peters said. The three suspended golfers were seeking...
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

LIV Golf lawyer shares damaging contract rumor

A LIV Golf attorney on Tuesday shared a potentially damaging rumor about player contracts and earnings. Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee recently took some heat for saying that LIV Golf player earnings are recouped against player contracts. In court on Tuesday for the temporary restraining order request, a LIV Golf attorney said that player earnings are recouped against contracts.
GOLF
theScore

FedEx St. Jude Championship betting: Playing on the playoffs

"Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime." In golf betting's latest version of the proverb, Joohyung Kim provided a decent payout by claiming his first career PGA TOUR victory at the Wyndham Championship, weeks after we backed him for the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy