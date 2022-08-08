Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
ESPN says 'no' to BIGTEN rights
Wednesday is the second anniversary, of the deadly derecho that tore through Eastern Iowa. Cedar Rapids Kernels make history in first ever MiLB game at Field of Dreams. The Cedar Rapids Kernels made history last night, as they played in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
KCRG.com
Kernels have red carpet rolled out ahead of Field of Dreams game
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels were a part of history Tuesday at the Field of Dreams. They faced the Quad Cities River Bandits in the firs- ever minor league game hosted at the movie site. The players said from their police escort from Farley, to arriving at...
Bandits owner expects Field of Dreams crowd to be mostly QC fans
The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will make history as the first Minor League teams to play Tuesday at the now-iconic ballpark next to the historic “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. In a throwback to a bygone era of sports, the hosting River Bandits will play as the Davenport Blue Sox (their name during […]
KCRG.com
Kernels pitcher, with family history in Dyersville, ready to step foot on Field of Dreams
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday will mark the the first-ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams. This will also be the first time one Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher will step foot on the movie site after growing up in the Hawkeye state. “Throughout my baseball career,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Dyersville prepares for big week at Field of Dreams
Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week, bringing with it a lot of expected visitors to the town of Dyersville. Show You Care: Antelope Lending Library helps kids keep reading by bringing books to them. Updated: 2 hours ago. A non-profit is making sure kids are reading by bringing...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, August 10th, 2022
Cedar Rapids Kernels make history in first ever MiLB game at Field of Dreams. The Cedar Rapids Kernels made history last night, as they played in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville. Friend pushes to get Cedar Rapids WWII vet...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Kernels depart for Dyersville for Field of Dreams game
Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired. Police say it happened at the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette {bur-det} Drive Southwest about 4:30 pm Monday afternoon. Driver charged in vehicle vs protester incident. Updated: 2 hours ago. It happened back in June - the day...
KCRG.com
Alex Jones' texts given to January 6 Committee
Iowa will soon start prioritizing the first doses of the monkeypox vaccine. Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Ahead of week of baseball festivities, Dyersville prepares
On Sunday, the City of Williamsburg officially renamed the State Street Bridge after a fallen Vietnam soldier. Show You Care: Antelope Lending Library helps kids keep reading by bringing books to them. Updated: 9 hours ago. A non-profit is making sure kids are reading by bringing the books to them....
KCRG.com
Dyersville awarded $12.5 million for permanent multi-use stadium
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dyersville has been awarded $12.5 million in grant funding toward the “This is Iowa Ballpark” project. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the grant on Tuesday ahead of the Minor League Baseball game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad Cities River Bandits.
KCRG.com
Willie Ray and team arrive, serve meals to Kentucky flood victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley provided an update Monday, saying he and his team have arrived in Kentucky and have already served nearly 2,000 meals in two days to people in need following historic flooding there. Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Granger House in Marion getting repairs after derecho from 2020
Wednesday is the second anniversary, of the deadly derecho that tore through Eastern Iowa. Cedar Rapids Kernels make history in first ever MiLB game at Field of Dreams. The Cedar Rapids Kernels made history last night, as they played in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville.
KCRG.com
Guttenburg school to close, students left to find new school
Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville. Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion...
KCRG.com
Researchers at ISU say virtual reality could boost health in poultry
A 99-year-old veteran from Cedar Rapids was injured in World War Two, but he never received a Purple Heart. During the storm, the roof of the building was torn off and the museum has operated under a temporary roof, until now.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Dubuque café owner opens Galena pizza spot; Illinois resort gets new general manager; longtime Dubuque Co. business gets new owners
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. This edition highlights developments in Galena, Ill., and Rickardsville, Iowa. A Dubuque café...
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids school district to open on time for upcoming school year after cyberattack
Iowa will soon start prioritizing the first doses of the monkeypox vaccine. Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville.
KCRG.com
Showers exit early, humidity drops this afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front is making steady progress to the southeast and may still generate a few showers through mid-morning. You’ll notice a big decrease in humidity later today and it should feel pretty nice this afternoon as highs stay in the 70s. Due to recent rainfall this weekend, some fog may form late tonight into tomorrow morning. Any fog in the area should lift by mid-morning, leaving us with a sunny sky. The week itself looks pretty dry, though we’ll have to see if a weak front on Friday might be able to generate something. The weekend still looks like a time to watch for some rainfall again as well. Have a good week!
Comments / 0