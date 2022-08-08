Read full article on original website
Elmore City woman hit, killed on state highway
Authorities in Garvin County are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
KFOR
Armed man shot and injured after police make contact at an Oklahoma residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, an Oklahoma woman noticed there was a man on her security camera standing on her porch. The man was a “former acquaintance” who was possibly armed. The incident occurred in the area of NW 127th and William Penn...
KOCO
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
KOCO
Police shoot man after he fired shot during standoff in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after exchanging gunfire with police Tuesday afternoon in an Oklahoma City neighborhood. Around 10:20 a.m., police received a call about a man waving a gun around while standing on the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of Northwest 129th Terrace, near Western Avenue and Northwest 122nd Street. The homeowner, who wasn’t home, told police they saw it all through a security camera.
Police asking for help following deadly road rage shooting
Police are releasing new details about a road rage incident that ended with the death of a 19-year-old.
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
Officials are searching for a driver responsible for a deadly crash in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Possible street racer dies after crash off I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after authorities said a possible street racer drove off an Interstate 40 off-ramp overnight in Oklahoma City. Police said that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on what they called a street racer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver reportedly then drove off the roadway near the bridge at I-40 and Shields Boulevard.
KOCO
Authorities search for suspect who fired shots during road-rage incident in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are working to track down a suspect accused of firing shots during a road rage incident in Pottawatomie County. Sheriff's officials said the driver tailgated and flashed their lights at the victims before firing shots late Saturday night on Interstate 40 near the Earlsboro exit. Investigators believe the suspect was in a dark-colored, small SUV with a roof rack and possibly Texas plates.
KOCO
Neighbors shocked after hit-and-run crash kills 2 people in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors were shocked after a hit-and-run crash killed two people in southwest Oklahoma City. New details emerged in the hit-and-run crash that killed two people in southwest OKC. Neighbors said they can’t believe it happened in their quiet neighborhood. Now, police need help to find...
Police Investigating Stabbing Near OU Medical Center
Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing that happened Tuesday night near the OU Medical Center. Police were called to the 600 block of north High Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. One man was stabbed and police have a woman in custody. Police say the injuries to the victim were...
Pottawatomie County deputies investigating interstate shooting
Authorities in Pottawatomie County are asking witnesses to come forward following a shooting.
KOCO
Two young women shot in fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Two young women were shot at in a fit of road rage in Pottawatomie County. One of the women was sent to the hospital. Now, authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the shooter. Adrianna O’Daniel, whose truck was shot at, said...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify father, three kids killed in weekend murder-suicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information Monday after a murder-suicide left three young children dead this past weekend. Police said officers responded to a home on NW 109th Street early Saturday morning following a check-welfare call. Police said the deceased suspect, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, had...
Two Oklahoma teens shot at during road rage incident, one shot in the neck
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down who shot at two teenage girls driving home and struck one of them in the neck.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking to identify man who allegedly stole $10,000 worth of property
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for help identifying a robbery suspect. Police said the man seen on this page was captured on camera stealing $10,000 worth of property out of an office at a business in the 1400 block of SW 29th Street. If you...
OCPD Respond To Fatal Accident At I-40 And South Shields Boulevard
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly accident early Monday morning at I-40 and South Shields Blvd. Originally called in from a report of an ongoing street-race, OCPD then responded to a driver who had attempted to quickly leave the area, but had driven off the bridge at Shields and down next to the highway.
Police Identifies Suspect In Apparent NW OKC Murder-Suicide
A northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood is in mourning after a gruesome discovery over the weekend. A woman out on a dog walk found a car with four people dead inside. Three of the four people were children aged six and younger. Police said the children died at the hands of their father.
2 Killed, 2 Flee After Hit-And-Run Crash In SW Oklahoma City, Police Say
A man and woman died Sunday evening after a hit-and-run crash near Southwest 35th and Youngs, according to police. Oklahoma City Police say two people involved in the crash ran from the scene and have not been captured, but a third is in custody. They also say they have identified...
Guns, drugs and riot control grenades: Traffic stop in Union City leads to big bust
Union City police said they found guns, drugs, and riot control grenades during a routine traffic stop in town over the weekend.
KOCO
Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say
NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
