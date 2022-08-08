Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
‘He has done more to further the cause of hate in the US than almost anyone’: the rise and fall of Alex Jones
For years, the Infowars provocateur has made millions of dollars spreading lies and disinformation on social media. Last week in a Texas court, he finally saw some comeuppance. But will this be the end of him – or is it just a temporary setback?
Horror author Stephen King is set to testify for the DOJ in trial to block $2.2 billion merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster because it will result in top-selling writers receiving smaller advances
The US Justice Department will ask a federal judge on Monday to block a $2.2 billion merger of two of the 'Big Five' book publishers, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, in a trial that is expected to feature testimony from horror writer Stephen King. In the publisher merger...
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
Barack and Michelle Obama Make Surprise Appearance at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival for Netflix Doc ‘Descendant’
Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) kicked off Friday with great pomp and circumstance — and a few bars of “Hail to the Chief” — as Barack and Michelle Obama made a special appearance for the opening night screening of Netflix documentary “Descendant.” When Netflix acquired worldwide rights to the Sundance award-winning documentary in January, the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground signed on to present the feature alongside the streamer and Participant. The documentary, which earned the U.S. special jury award for creative vision at Sundance, is set to launch on...
The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid review – a hypnotic race fable
“One morning Anders, a white man, woke up to find he had turned a deep and undeniable brown.” So begins Mohsin Hamid’s inventive new novel, The Last White Man. Anders, as it turns out, is not an isolated case. More people in an unnamed town begin to change, including Oona, a yoga instructor and a friend of Anders. Violence inevitably erupts around them. White vigilante gangs terrorise the transformed, while some doggedly refuse to accept an end to whiteness.
Ghosts of My Life by Mark Fisher – ferociously intelligent cultural insights
The late writer and academic has become a hero of leftwing criticism and this reissued essay collection amply demonstrates why
Authors and bookstore owners worry a big publishing merger will affect diversity
The proposed merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster will likely change things for authors and readers - for better or worse
Smithonian
‘Ebony’ and ‘Jet’ Magazines’ Iconic Photos Captured Black Life in America
For seven decades, Ebony and Jet magazines printed compelling stories and vivid photographs depicting Black life and culture in America. At a time when mainstream media and pop culture focused on white audiences, the two publications, published by the Chicago-based Johnson Publishing Company starting in the 1940s and ’50s, offered an authentic window into the Black experience.
Washington Examiner
The Woman King conveniently ignores empire’s slave-owning roots
The Woman King is an upcoming historical epic piece centered on Gen. Nanisca of the Dahomey Amazons of the Kingdom of Dahomey. It tells the tale of the valiant efforts of Nanisca to fight off Europeans who were intent on taking over Africa. But, while the movie is advertised in its trailer as "based on powerful true events," it seems to take great liberties with historical truths and facts — as is typically the woke Left's way. By all available accounts, based on synopses and trailers available to the public, the movie is cinematic fake news and a disinformation machine.
“Love Between Fairy and Devil" Has Been Launched on IQIYI International Website, An Innovative Masterpiece Derived from Oriental Culture
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- This TV series is produced by IQIYI and Stellar Pictures, featuring Yu Shuxin and Wang Hedi in the lead roles, and has been launched online at home and abroad as an oriental metaphysical love fairy tale. Because of its unique oriental charm, “Love Between Fairy and Devil” has quietly become popular even before it is aired, and has aroused a wave of hot discussions in China as soon as the airing news is released. The series has become the top watched in only four hours of its launch on the IQIYI International website, gaining a cult favorite among audiences. The sync plan on IQIYI international website enables viewers in various countries and regions around the world to enjoy this fantastic masterpiece with exquisite images and unique oriental visual elements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005543/en/ “Love Between Fairy and Devil” Has Been Launched on IQIYI International Website, an Innovative Masterpiece Derived from Oriental Culture (Photo: Business Wire)
8 Of The Most Empowering Toni Morrison Quotes To Get You Out Of Your Funk
Legendary writer Toni Morrison left her indelible mark on the literary world, so it's only right that we remember some of her famous words that she both wrote and spoke in life. The post 8 Of The Most Empowering Toni Morrison Quotes To Get You Out Of Your Funk appeared first on NewsOne.
Polygon
Sandman’s Cain and Abel were inspired by the most important book ever: Tales From the Crypt
Watching The Sandman on Netflix the DC comic) can be an exercise in “spot the reference.” The story hangs together perfectly even if you don’t know that Dream’s raven Matthew is a resurrected Swamp Thing character or that the guy with Shakespeare in the pub is supposed to be Christopher Marlowe — but it can still be fun to trace everything back to its origin.
Lungyin Lim’s Giant Swordfish Thriller ‘Malice’ Boarded by Lonely Production (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. In a deal which transforms a local project into an international production, Taiwan’s Tydal Productions has struck a co-production deal with the Czech Republic’s Lonely Production to make “Malice,” a potentially arresting high-sea thriller to be directed by Lungyin Lim. Set up at Lungyin Lim’s Tydal Productions and Aview Images, both based in Taiwan, “Malice” is produced by Aview Images’s SheeHeng Kuek and Ivy Shen Yu-hua. Scheduled to shoot from December 2023, it will now be co-produced by Prague’s Lonely Production, founded by producer-director Michal Sikora. Lonely Production will oversee the post-production package in the Czech...
Book Review: The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V. E. Schwab
Image of a women standing at the edge of a mountain peakUnsplash. “…it is sad, of course, to forget. But it is a lonely thing, to be forgotten. To remember when no one else does.”—V. E. Schwab.
'Yoda' primates sing duets like opera stars
Tiny, monkeylike creatures called tarsiers sing duets together in the style of opera singers — but those who fail to hit the high notes may also flop at attracting mates, scientists recently suggested. With their large, pointed ears and expressive eyes, nocturnal tarsiers carry a striking resemblance to the...
ETOnline.com
Dr. Jill Biden Teaming Up With Garth Brooks on NatGeo Docuseries About America’s National Parks
The first lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, is teaming up with country superstar Garth Brooks on a new National Geographic docuseries about America’s national parks. Dr. Biden will introduce all five parts of the documentary, which is executive produced and narrated by Brooks, with a special message from the Grand Canyon.
Longtime AP correspondent, editor Marcus Eliason dies at 75
NEW YORK — (AP) — Marcus Eliason, an international journalist whose insightful reporting, sparkling prose and skillful editing graced Associated Press news wires for almost a half-century, has died. He was 75. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, developed pneumonia earlier this week at a nursing home,...
This book predicted the sinking of the Titanic 14 years before it actually happened
Original cover for the first edition of Futility by Morgan Robertson (1898).Credit: Unknown author; Public Domain Image. In 1898, an American author Morgan Robertson wrote a novella called Futility. The title of the book was later revised as The Wreck of the Titan in 1912.
