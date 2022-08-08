NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- This TV series is produced by IQIYI and Stellar Pictures, featuring Yu Shuxin and Wang Hedi in the lead roles, and has been launched online at home and abroad as an oriental metaphysical love fairy tale. Because of its unique oriental charm, “Love Between Fairy and Devil” has quietly become popular even before it is aired, and has aroused a wave of hot discussions in China as soon as the airing news is released. The series has become the top watched in only four hours of its launch on the IQIYI International website, gaining a cult favorite among audiences. The sync plan on IQIYI international website enables viewers in various countries and regions around the world to enjoy this fantastic masterpiece with exquisite images and unique oriental visual elements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005543/en/ “Love Between Fairy and Devil” Has Been Launched on IQIYI International Website, an Innovative Masterpiece Derived from Oriental Culture (Photo: Business Wire)

