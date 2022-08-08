Read full article on original website
Related
WLFI.com
Sheriff says mental health resources for incarcerated inadequate in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The investigation of Sunday's White County homicide has placed one person is in custody awaiting charges. White County Sheriff Bill Brooks says of the last six homicide suspects in White County, drug use was a factor in three cases. Two have had mental health play a part.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $3.45 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Speedway on State Street has gas for...
WLFI.com
Cass County family will be honored at Indiana State Fair
CASS COUNTY (WLFI) — A Cass County family will be honored at the Indiana State Fair. Scott Farms is one of the 2022 Indiana State Fair Featured Farmers. "So this farm we're on was homesteaded by my great, great, great grandfather in 1836," said Owner and Operator of Scott Farms, Gary Scott. "We raise corn, soybeans, we contract feed hogs, we've got 50 head of cow-calf operation that are on pasture and we do a little bit of wheat also."
WLFI.com
Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man drowned in the Tippecanoe River this weekend. The Department of Natural Resources said Carroll County police got a 911 call about a possible drowning around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police they saw 19-year-old Jose Salvador Chihuaque-Amaro struggling in the water...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
cbs4indy.com
Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
police1.com
Mural pays tribute to slain 24-year-old Indiana officer
One day before his death, Noah Shahnavaz stopped to compliment the mural’s artist, not knowing the artwork would eventually pay tribute to his ultimate sacrifice — By Sarah Calams. The young officer not only made an impact within his community and department, but also with those he encountered...
The expungement truth: Crimes follow long after people have been punished
For those who have been convicted of the more serious crimes, getting an expungement from a judge doesn’t seal the record from public view.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland Lottman of Indianapolis was walking in the […]
cbs4indy.com
2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter
INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by FOX59, Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, animal abandonment/neglect, resisting law enforcement and battery of a public safety official.
Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville
The store sells adult diapers and adult children's clothing such as onesies. For that reason, the city feels it's a sex shop not a medical supply store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Indiana rescue helping senior dogs live out their golden years
INDIANAPOLIS — It's heartbreaking when a dog owner has to surrender their senior dog because they can no longer care for them, but a shelter is not where you hope an aging pup lives out their final days. Indianapolis resident Chelle Allen started her own rescue, called Silver Snout...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Slain Indianapolis funeral director was on phone during deadly robbery
INDIANAPOLIS – A slain funeral director was on the phone when he was shot and killed during a weekend robbery. James Dixon III died after being shot outside the funeral home where he worked early Saturday morning. A beloved figure in the community, Dixon was the funeral director at...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Police Help Apprehend Suspects In Indianapolis Homicide
WARSAW – Two people wanted in connection to a July homicide in Indianapolis were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in Warsaw. According to a news release issued Friday, Aug. 5, from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler were arrested for their alleged involvement in a July homicide.
WLFI.com
Silver alert canceled for missing Avon 13-year-old
AVON, Ind. (WLFI) — The alert has been canceled. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Shane Hommel, a 13 year old male, 5 feet tall, 70 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a red shirt stating American Boy, blue shorts and black tennis shoes, and may be riding a red bicycle.
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Nocturnal Derecho of August 9-10, 1934
Max Gust In the WLFI Viewing Area: E85 mph Lafayette area. A derecho, with widespread damaging winds, blasted Lafayette during the very early morning hours. Knocking down numerous trees & powerlines, several buildings & homes also received damage with winds estimated at 80-85 mph. Some people were injured by blowing debri & falling trees & limbs. With origins in northern Illinois & Michigan & a lifespan all the way to Ohio & Virginia, the derecho occurred on the edge of one of the historic 1934 heat waves. It did break the heat somewhat & also brought a swath of badly-needed 0.75-1.25" rainfall.
WIBC.com
Firefighters: Fire at Indy SW Side Construction Site Could Burn for Several Days
INDIANAPOLIS–A fire is being reported this morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters say it is on West Morris Street between Holt Road and Belmont Avenue. Lots of trees somehow caught on fire. “It looks to be the product of a construction site. This used to be the...
Feds open Title IX investigation at Decatur Township schools
The federal Office for Civil Rights has launched a Title IX investigation into allegations of sexual harassment within the MSD of Decatur Township.
WLFI.com
One suspect in custody after death in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 21-year-old suspect is in custody after what police say was a homicide in White County. According to the White County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a 911 call Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. of a female who was shot. Arriving on scene they found 30-year-old Cayla Moore of Rockville in need of immediate medical aid She was transported to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
Comments / 0