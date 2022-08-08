CASS COUNTY (WLFI) — A Cass County family will be honored at the Indiana State Fair. Scott Farms is one of the 2022 Indiana State Fair Featured Farmers. "So this farm we're on was homesteaded by my great, great, great grandfather in 1836," said Owner and Operator of Scott Farms, Gary Scott. "We raise corn, soybeans, we contract feed hogs, we've got 50 head of cow-calf operation that are on pasture and we do a little bit of wheat also."

CASS COUNTY, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO