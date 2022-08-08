ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $3.45 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Speedway on State Street has gas for...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Cass County family will be honored at Indiana State Fair

CASS COUNTY (WLFI) — A Cass County family will be honored at the Indiana State Fair. Scott Farms is one of the 2022 Indiana State Fair Featured Farmers. "So this farm we're on was homesteaded by my great, great, great grandfather in 1836," said Owner and Operator of Scott Farms, Gary Scott. "We raise corn, soybeans, we contract feed hogs, we've got 50 head of cow-calf operation that are on pasture and we do a little bit of wheat also."
CASS COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Body of West Lafayette man pulled from Tippecanoe River

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man drowned in the Tippecanoe River this weekend. The Department of Natural Resources said Carroll County police got a 911 call about a possible drowning around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police they saw 19-year-old Jose Salvador Chihuaque-Amaro struggling in the water...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Tippecanoe, IN
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
police1.com

Mural pays tribute to slain 24-year-old Indiana officer

One day before his death, Noah Shahnavaz stopped to compliment the mural’s artist, not knowing the artwork would eventually pay tribute to his ultimate sacrifice — By Sarah Calams. The young officer not only made an impact within his community and department, but also with those he encountered...
ELWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#The Restoration Program#Valley Oaks Health
FOX59

Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland Lottman of Indianapolis was walking in the […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by FOX59, Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, animal abandonment/neglect, resisting law enforcement and battery of a public safety official.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Police Help Apprehend Suspects In Indianapolis Homicide

WARSAW – Two people wanted in connection to a July homicide in Indianapolis were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in Warsaw. According to a news release issued Friday, Aug. 5, from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler were arrested for their alleged involvement in a July homicide.
WARSAW, IN
WLFI.com

Silver alert canceled for missing Avon 13-year-old

AVON, Ind. (WLFI) — The alert has been canceled. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Shane Hommel, a 13 year old male, 5 feet tall, 70 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a red shirt stating American Boy, blue shorts and black tennis shoes, and may be riding a red bicycle.
AVON, IN
WLFI.com

Local Weather History: The Nocturnal Derecho of August 9-10, 1934

Max Gust In the WLFI Viewing Area: E85 mph Lafayette area. A derecho, with widespread damaging winds, blasted Lafayette during the very early morning hours. Knocking down numerous trees & powerlines, several buildings & homes also received damage with winds estimated at 80-85 mph. Some people were injured by blowing debri & falling trees & limbs. With origins in northern Illinois & Michigan & a lifespan all the way to Ohio & Virginia, the derecho occurred on the edge of one of the historic 1934 heat waves. It did break the heat somewhat & also brought a swath of badly-needed 0.75-1.25" rainfall.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

One suspect in custody after death in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 21-year-old suspect is in custody after what police say was a homicide in White County. According to the White County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a 911 call Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. of a female who was shot. Arriving on scene they found 30-year-old Cayla Moore of Rockville in need of immediate medical aid She was transported to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
WHITE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy