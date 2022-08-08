ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Report: Injury Diagnosis Is In For Bears WR N'Keal Harry

The Chicago Bears have over a dozen wide receivers competing for roster slots this preseason, including former first-round pick N'Keal Harry. But an injury could upend Harry's hopes of starting the season. Yesterday Harry suffered a leg injury in practice. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via Daniel Greenberg, the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Mekhi Becton, Jets, Patriots, Tyquan Thornton

Jets OT Mekhi Becton has taken a beating in the media this offseason, as he stayed away from all voluntary activities with the Jets, appeared to report overweight at minicamp after missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and lost the left tackle job to George Fant. But Becton reported to camp in relatively good shape and has impressed the coaching staff with his work so far.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Wide Receiver Appears To Have Suffered Severe Injury

The Chicago Bears are reportedly dealing with a significant injury at wide receiver. Chicago wide receiver N'Keal Harry reportedly suffered an injury that is believed to be severe. Harry is with the Bears after a frustrating couple of seasons in New England. "Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an ankle...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Ja’Marr Chase gives his take on the NFL’s top receivers

Cincinnati Bengals’ star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the most recent pass-catcher to give his take on the league’s top-five at his position. Most recently, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave their top-five list. Ja’Marr Chase has now added his list to the mix.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA
Yardbarker

Browns WR/KR Jakeem Grant carted off at practice

Cleveland Browns wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the practice field Tuesday with an Achilles injury, according to multiple reports out of the team's camp at Berea, Ohio. Grant, 29, came away with the injury during one-on-one drills. Coming off a 2021 Pro Bowl nod as...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Christian Kirk: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Christian Kirk has the chance of having a breakout year in 2022. After four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, the wide receiver signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to possibly be their WR1. At the age of 26, the Jaguars appear to see the potential in Kirk’s game. Now with a […] The post Christian Kirk: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Falcons sign former Titans TE MyCole Pruitt

Pruitt suffered a gruesome injury last season with the Titans, breaking and dislocating his ankle in a Week 17 matchup. He’s spent most of the last four seasons with Tennessee and has had various workouts around the league but catches on with the Falcons. Over his seven-year career, Pruitt has hauled in 46 receptions for 488 yards with seven touchdowns.
ATLANTA, GA

