Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Report: Injury Diagnosis Is In For Bears WR N'Keal Harry
The Chicago Bears have over a dozen wide receivers competing for roster slots this preseason, including former first-round pick N'Keal Harry. But an injury could upend Harry's hopes of starting the season. Yesterday Harry suffered a leg injury in practice. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via Daniel Greenberg, the...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Mekhi Becton, Jets, Patriots, Tyquan Thornton
Jets OT Mekhi Becton has taken a beating in the media this offseason, as he stayed away from all voluntary activities with the Jets, appeared to report overweight at minicamp after missing the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, and lost the left tackle job to George Fant. But Becton reported to camp in relatively good shape and has impressed the coaching staff with his work so far.
NFL・
Bears Wide Receiver Appears To Have Suffered Severe Injury
The Chicago Bears are reportedly dealing with a significant injury at wide receiver. Chicago wide receiver N'Keal Harry reportedly suffered an injury that is believed to be severe. Harry is with the Bears after a frustrating couple of seasons in New England. "Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an ankle...
Ja’Marr Chase gives his take on the NFL’s top receivers
Cincinnati Bengals’ star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the most recent pass-catcher to give his take on the league’s top-five at his position. Most recently, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave their top-five list. Ja’Marr Chase has now added his list to the mix.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA・
Atlanta Falcons signing veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt
The Atlanta Falcons are signing veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt, Pro Football Network reported Monday. Pruitt, 30, played the last
Yardbarker
Browns WR/KR Jakeem Grant carted off at practice
Cleveland Browns wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the practice field Tuesday with an Achilles injury, according to multiple reports out of the team's camp at Berea, Ohio. Grant, 29, came away with the injury during one-on-one drills. Coming off a 2021 Pro Bowl nod as...
Browns receiver/returner Jakeem Grant Sr. suffers Achilles injury in practice
Browns receiver/returner Jakeem Grant Sr. suffered an apparent Achilles injury early in practice Tuesday afternoon and was carted off the field.
Report: Former Patriots WR N'Keal Harry ankle injury 'appears severe'
Chicago Bears receiver N’Keal Harry is reportedly undergoing further testing to discover the extent of the damage done by the ankle injury he sustained in Saturday’s training camp practice. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the injury appeared “severe” in initial evaluations. It’s a tough blow...
Christian Kirk: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
Christian Kirk has the chance of having a breakout year in 2022. After four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, the wide receiver signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to possibly be their WR1. At the age of 26, the Jaguars appear to see the potential in Kirk’s game. Now with a […] The post Christian Kirk: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Falcons sign former Titans TE MyCole Pruitt
Pruitt suffered a gruesome injury last season with the Titans, breaking and dislocating his ankle in a Week 17 matchup. He’s spent most of the last four seasons with Tennessee and has had various workouts around the league but catches on with the Falcons. Over his seven-year career, Pruitt has hauled in 46 receptions for 488 yards with seven touchdowns.
Bears fans dealt another blow as N’Keal Harry gets worrying injury update
N’keal Harry appeared to have caught a bad break in the Chicago Bears training camp. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Harry sustained a seemingly serious lower-body injury. “Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an ankle injury that appears severe but is awaiting further evaluation and hoping for the...
