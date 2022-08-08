MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first round of both State Amateur Baseball Tournaments are now complete, with the next rounds kicking off. The Flandreau Cardinals beat Menno 7-2 in Sunday’s early game at Cadwell Park. Kimball/White Lake took the final first round game in the Class B bracket over the Castlewood Monarchs 7-2 as well. Garretson took the 11-1 victory over Madison in the first game of the second round in Mitchell.

