Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
First round of State Amateur Baseball Tournaments wraps up
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first round of both State Amateur Baseball Tournaments are now complete, with the next rounds kicking off. The Flandreau Cardinals beat Menno 7-2 in Sunday’s early game at Cadwell Park. Kimball/White Lake took the final first round game in the Class B bracket over the Castlewood Monarchs 7-2 as well. Garretson took the 11-1 victory over Madison in the first game of the second round in Mitchell.
KELOLAND TV
‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
drgnews.com
Cattlemen’s Club, Mad Mary’s in Flandreau among 3 finalists in Beef Industry Council “Claim Your Steak” competition
Steakhouses with a Pierre connection are two of the three finalists in the Sturgis Beef Throwdown Claim Your Steak Competition. During the month of June, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council asked the public to nominate their favorite place to enjoy a steak. The top three nominees are:. Mad Mary’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Nursing Home to close in Armour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
East Central CASA in need of volunteers for foster children
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The East Central Court Appointed Special Advocates, otherwise known as CASA, are looking for more volunteers to advocate for foster children in eastern South Dakota. East Central Casa represents foster children in Codington, Clark, Grank, Deuel, Hamlin, Brookings, Lake, Minor, Moody and Kingsbury County....
kelo.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
farmforum.net
$1 billion zero-emissions hydrocarbon plant planned for Lake Preston will produce jet fuel
The move toward renewable, low-carbon fuel options seems to have found a promising future in Kingsbury County. While the state has no crude oil reserves, it has plenty of corn. And corn can be converted into renewable fuel that can help power the world. That's why a company called Gevo...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls teenager identified as victim of fatal crash near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash one mile north of Chancellor. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says eighteen year-old Mason Jacobson died when the pickup he was driving collided with a van an an intersection.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktwb.com
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the woman killed in a crash between an SUV and a dump truck in Jerauld County. Seventy-year-old Karen Kogel of Woonsocket died in Thursday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety. The crash happened around 4:15...
Possible medical emergency leads to fatal crash in Yankton County, officials say
Yankton County authorities responded to a crash that may have been caused by a medical emergency on Friday.
One Dead After Exchanging Gunfire with Law Enforcement in Sioux Falls
In West Sioux Falls, a shoot-out with local law enforcement leaves one dead Tuesday. A little after 5:30 PM Tuesday (August 9) offices from the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office pulled a vehicle over at W 12th Street near S Willams Avenue. During the...
Comments / 0