ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

First round of State Amateur Baseball Tournaments wraps up

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first round of both State Amateur Baseball Tournaments are now complete, with the next rounds kicking off. The Flandreau Cardinals beat Menno 7-2 in Sunday’s early game at Cadwell Park. Kimball/White Lake took the final first round game in the Class B bracket over the Castlewood Monarchs 7-2 as well. Garretson took the 11-1 victory over Madison in the first game of the second round in Mitchell.
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
HARTFORD, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Nursing Home to close in Armour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
ARMOUR, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mitchell, SD
City
Brookings, SD
Mitchell, SD
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

East Central CASA in need of volunteers for foster children

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The East Central Court Appointed Special Advocates, otherwise known as CASA, are looking for more volunteers to advocate for foster children in eastern South Dakota. East Central Casa represents foster children in Codington, Clark, Grank, Deuel, Hamlin, Brookings, Lake, Minor, Moody and Kingsbury County....
WATERTOWN, SD
kelo.com

Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
UNION COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktwb.com

Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the woman killed in a crash between an SUV and a dump truck in Jerauld County. Seventy-year-old Karen Kogel of Woonsocket died in Thursday’s crash, according to the Department of Public Safety. The crash happened around 4:15...
WOONSOCKET, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy