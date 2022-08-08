ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHG’s KeShon Singleton commits to Air Force

By Andy Olson
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — On the eve of the high school football season officially getting started, Sacred Heart-Griffin’s KeShon Singleton announced he is head to play D1 football at Air Force.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play Division I football since a kid, and now I am finally able to live it,” Singleton wrote in a message on social media.

The receiver had multiple Division I offers, including Northern Illinois, Ball State, Army, and more. Singleton and the Cyclones will look to get back to the state title game this season after falling to Joliet Catholic in November.

