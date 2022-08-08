If you love intense heat but hate summer vacation, have we got a month for you! Kick off August by enjoying some great TV courtesy of our guide to the best of the month, featuring highlights on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and more. Hulu has FX's Reservation Dogs (Aug. 3), Netflix has its new adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman (Aug. 5), Amazon Prime Video has A League of Their Own (Aug. 12), and HBO Max has a prequel to a little-known show called Game of Thrones (Aug. 21). What's next, a prequel to Breaking Bad?

