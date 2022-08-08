ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

TIGER BASEBALL ANNOUNCES PROSPECT CAMP DATE

Mitchell, S.D. – Dakota Wesleyan baseball is hosting a prospect camp on Sunday, August 28 at the newly turfed Drake Field at the Cadwell Sports Complex. Head Coach Charlie Dubanoski welcomes 2023 and 2024 high school graduates to the camp. Click on the link below for more information on the camp and the registration form.
Nursing Home to close in Armour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
East Central CASA in need of volunteers for foster children

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The East Central Court Appointed Special Advocates, otherwise known as CASA, are looking for more volunteers to advocate for foster children in eastern South Dakota. East Central Casa represents foster children in Codington, Clark, Grank, Deuel, Hamlin, Brookings, Lake, Minor, Moody and Kingsbury County....
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, S.D. – A Woonsocket woman has been identified as the person who died Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash six miles southwest of Woonsocket. The Highway Patrol says 70 year-old Karen Kogel was a passenger in a car that failed to yield at an intersection. The car collided with a dump track that went into the ditch and rolled.
