mitchellnow.com
Mount Vernon outlasts Milbank 3-2 to advance to third round of Amateur Class B State
MITCHELL — Luke Tiesler tossed a complete game in 141 pitches as the Mount Vernon Mustangs eliminated the Milbank Firechiefs 3-2 on Sunday night in the second round of the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Class B Tournament. Tiesler allowed just four hits in 9.0 IP with four strikeouts and...
dwuathletics.com
TIGER BASEBALL ANNOUNCES PROSPECT CAMP DATE
Mitchell, S.D. – Dakota Wesleyan baseball is hosting a prospect camp on Sunday, August 28 at the newly turfed Drake Field at the Cadwell Sports Complex. Head Coach Charlie Dubanoski welcomes 2023 and 2024 high school graduates to the camp. Click on the link below for more information on the camp and the registration form.
farmforum.net
Weekend rains soak some drought-stressed South Dakota farms ahead of harvest season
The summertime story of the eastern South Dakota drought is written by the clouds. Once seeds have been sown, a good rain, or lack thereof, on bone-dry fields can change how the harvest season ends. So when a record-breaking storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain on Sioux Falls...
dakotanewsnow.com
Nursing Home to close in Armour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Avantara announced the upcoming closure of its nursing home in Armour. The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their press release.
kelo.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
KELOLAND TV
‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
dakotanewsnow.com
East Central CASA in need of volunteers for foster children
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The East Central Court Appointed Special Advocates, otherwise known as CASA, are looking for more volunteers to advocate for foster children in eastern South Dakota. East Central Casa represents foster children in Codington, Clark, Grank, Deuel, Hamlin, Brookings, Lake, Minor, Moody and Kingsbury County....
farmforum.net
$1 billion zero-emissions hydrocarbon plant planned for Lake Preston will produce jet fuel
The move toward renewable, low-carbon fuel options seems to have found a promising future in Kingsbury County. While the state has no crude oil reserves, it has plenty of corn. And corn can be converted into renewable fuel that can help power the world. That's why a company called Gevo...
q957.com
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
gowatertown.net
Sioux Falls teenager identified as victim of fatal crash near Chancellor
CHANCELLOR, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died last week in a two-vehicle crash one mile north of Chancellor. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says eighteen year-old Mason Jacobson died when the pickup he was driving collided with a van an an intersection.
Possible medical emergency leads to fatal crash in Yankton County, officials say
Yankton County authorities responded to a crash that may have been caused by a medical emergency on Friday.
drgnews.com
Woman killed, two adults and three kids injured in Thursday afternoon accident in Jerauld County
A 70 year old woman died and five other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday about 4:15pm (Aug. 4, 2022) six miles southwest of Woonsocket. Names of the six people involved are not yet being released. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Authorities identify woman killed in crash near Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, S.D. – A Woonsocket woman has been identified as the person who died Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash six miles southwest of Woonsocket. The Highway Patrol says 70 year-old Karen Kogel was a passenger in a car that failed to yield at an intersection. The car collided with a dump track that went into the ditch and rolled.
