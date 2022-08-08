Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: six, fourteen; White Balls: seven, twenty-three) (seven, twelve, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 11, Day: 20, Year: 3. (Month: eleven; Day: twenty; Year: three) Pick 3. 3-0-3 (three, zero, three)
'Emotional journey': Crete teacher travels to Wyoming to learn about dark corner of American history
Family road trips from Lincoln to the sleepy Wyoming towns of Ten Sleep and Worland were fixtures of Nikki Menard's summers growing up. Her adoptive parents hailed from the two towns in the Bighorn Basin, a sprawling arid plateau flanked by mountains and cut by rivers. But despite how familiar...
Work starts on I-80 near Sutherland and Gothenburg
Work started today on Interstate 80 near Sutherland and Gothenburg, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Watts Electric Co., of Waverly is the prime contractor. Work includes installing overhead electronic message signs. Anticipated completion is fall 2022. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to...
Lincoln inmate charged with child enticement for Snapchatting teen, police say
A 37-year-old inmate at Lincoln's community corrections facility was charged in Lancaster County court this week after he sent sexually explicit messages to a 12-year-old girl while on work release, police said in court records. Joseph Hochstein was placed at the low-level custody facility in December while serving time for...
Sudden illnesses at York County Fairgrounds prompt investigation
YORK — Three people became suddenly very ill Saturday afternoon at the York County Fairgrounds and had to be taken to the hospital. The York Police Department was contacted, as was the York County Sheriff’s Department, on the report that individuals at the 4-H food stand may have been exposed to some sort of narcotic, possibly through the handling of cash.
Omaha man charged with murder held without bail
OMAHA — An Omaha man charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault of a 58-year-old woman was ordered Friday to be held without bail. Lorenzo Washington, 31, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Rita Hash at an apartment near Maple Street and Maplewood Boulevard. During a...
Group turns in petitions to allow Lincoln to vote on fairness ordinance
A group determined to get the so-called fairness ordinance — the broad update to city code including protections for sexual orientation and gender identity — on the November ballot turned in more than 11,000 signatures Monday morning. That’s nearly 20% more than the 8,846 they needed, though signatures...
