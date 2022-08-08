Read full article on original website
Related
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (July 22)
It’s been some time since the last bumper crop of new streaming service arrivals, and this weekend’s roundup remains relatively lukewarm thanks to a string of franchise-free additions to the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max. Netflix blockbuster The Gray Man – fronted by the imposing...
Where to Watch and Stream The Last King of Scotland Free Online
Cast: Forest Whitaker James McAvoy Simon McBurney Gillian Anderson Kerry Washington. Young Scottish doctor, Nicholas Garrigan decides it's time for an adventure after he finishes his formal education, so he decides to try his luck in Uganda, and arrives during the downfall of President Obote. General Idi Amin comes to power and asks Garrigan to become his personal doctor.
Where to Watch and Stream Summer Interlude Free Online
Cast: Maj-Britt Nilsson Birger Malmsten Alf Kjellin Annalisa Ericson Georg Funkquist. A jaded prima ballerina reminisces about her first love affair after she is unexpectedly sent her lover's old diary. Is Summer Interlude on Netflix?. Summer Interlude is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series tend to come and go...
Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus
Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
Where to Watch and Stream Tomorrow I Will Date With Yesterday's You Free Online
Cast: Sota Fukushi Nana Komatsu Masahiro Higashide Yuki Yamada Kaya Kiyohara. Takatoshi Minamiyama majors in art at an university in Kyoto. On the train to the school, he sees Emi Fukuju and falls in love with her at first sight. Gathering up all his courage, he speaks to her. They begin to date and enjoy happy days together, but Emi reveals her secret to him.
Where to Watch and Stream Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation Free Online
Comedy juggernaut Dave Chappelle's fourth Netflix Special, taped on November 20th, 2017 at Los Angeles' Comedy Store. Is Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
IGN
Prey Is Hulu's Biggest Premiere Ever
Hulu and 20th Century Studios are taking a victory lap for Prey after announcing that the Predator prequel is the most popular Hulu premiere of all time. In a press release, Disney announced that Prey has broken Hulu’s records for the most-watched premiere for a single release, beating every other Hulu film and TV series.
Where to Watch and Stream Gamera: Guardian of the Universe Free Online
Cast: Tsuyoshi Ihara Shinobu Nakayama Ayako Fujitani Yukijiro Hotaru Hirotaro Honda. A ship runs aground on a mysterious atoll leading to an investigation by insurance representative Kusanagi, who discovers an ancient bead that he gives to his daughter Asagi. Meanwhile, ornithologist Nagamine investigates reports of a new species of large bird named Gyaos. As the Gyaos begin to attack, an ancient guardian with a bond to Asagi emerges.
Where to Watch and Stream Monsieur Verdoux Free Online
Cast: Charlie Chaplin Mady Correll Allison Roddan Robert Lewis Audrey Betz. The film is about an unemployed banker, Henri Verdoux, and his sociopathic methods of attaining income. While being both loyal and competent in his work, Verdoux has been laid-off. To make money for his wife and child, he marries wealthy widows and then murders them. His crime spree eventually works against him when two particular widows break his normal routine.
Where to Watch and Stream Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Junko Takeuchi Mie Sonozaki Masaki Terasoma Chie Nakamura Rikiya Koyama. Geners: Thriller Animation Action Comedy Horror Mystery. Director: Masahiko Murata. About. After his capture for attempted assassination...
Where to Watch and Stream Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman Free Online
Cast: Chad Michael Murray Holland Roden Lin Shaye Greer Grammer Jake Hays. Set in a gritty and decadent 1970s America, American Boogeyman follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase ‘serial killer’.
