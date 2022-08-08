Read full article on original website
Related
Americans may get the one presidential race the country doesn't want in 2024
There's one tiny sliver of hope for Joe Biden in a devastating new poll that flags rising concerns over the President's age and performance and shows even most Democrats want another candidate in 2024. He could still beat Donald Trump.
PsyPost
Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election
New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
Opinion: New York Post's editorial should worry Trump
(CNN) — After everything Donald Trump has done -- from his seemingly open embrace of bigotry to his failed handling of Covid-19 (which polls show most Americans were critical of) to his efforts to thwart democracy -- it's hard to believe that anything could siphon off the support of the former President's die-hard acolytes.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Katie Pavlich: Remember when Trump was called xenophobic for sending the National Guard to the border?
Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said Democratic mayors only care about the border crisis when it is affecting them personally Friday on "The Five." KATIE PAVLICH: It is interesting that the mayor of the nation’s capital is not welcoming these people with open arms, given the narrative of the left that everybody who crosses the border illegally should be welcome to stay in whatever community that they choose. It is not true to say that Republican governors are sending these people all over the country. The federal government for a year and a half has been sending and flying illegal immigrants by the thousands to cities across the country in the dead of night because they know they are doing something wrong.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Fact Check: Were Only Trump Supporters Arrested for 2020 Election Fraud?
Voters arrested for election fraud were overwhelmingly Trump supporters but were they the only ones?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Latinos, Asians, ‘Black folks in the south’ who vote GOP are pushing white supremacy: MSNBC guest
During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell," Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer educated MSNBC viewers that white Republican voters aren’t the only ones allegedly pushing white supremacy and isolationist rhetoric. She argued Asian, Latino and African American GOP voters were as well.
MAGA fraud: Trump supporter vandalized his own home — and blamed Biden
Donald Trump supporters wave flags on August 17, 2020 in Mankato, Minnesota (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) On Tuesday, Trump supporter from Brooklyn Center, MN, Denis Molla was charged with two counts of wire fraud for falsely claiming that his garage, camper, and two cars were burned down in a politically motivated attack. The fire took place back in September 2020 and gained national attention by right-wing media as a demonstration of left-wing violence.
AOL Corp
Poll: Many Americans say 2nd Biden or Trump term would be 'worst thing that could happen' in 2024
In a striking expression of the profound pessimism and polarization currently afflicting U.S. politics — as well as a growing aversion to both parties’ presidential front-runners — a plurality of registered voters now say it would be “the worst thing that could happen” if either President Biden (39%) or former President Donald Trump (41%) were to win the White House again in 2024, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.
On Biden's inauguration day, Trump lawyer John Eastman was still pitching ways to overturn the Georgia vote: report
John Eastman was still pitching ideas for overturning the Georgia vote on Biden's inauguration day. Eastman suggested to Rudy Giuliani that they look for election fraud in the Georgia runoff polls. In the same email, he asked Giuliani for advice on how to claim $270,000 in legal fees from Trump.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump PAC formed to push debunked voter fraud claims paid $60K to Melania Trump's fashion designer
The payments to Hervé Pierre Braillard offer a window into the many ways Trump, who is not a candidate for office, is allowed to use his PAC money.
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
Former Democratic judges declare invasion, now run for reelection as Republicans in Texas border communities
(The Center Square) – Two life-long Democrats are now running for judicial reelection as Republicans in Texas border communities. Both women say they are fighting against the Biden administration’s open border policies that they argue are wreaking havoc in their small communities. The single reason they switched parties,...
Trump Supporters Think They’re in a Fight to the Death
For all the defects Donald Trump has as a politician, he does possess certain skills, among them an almost preternatural ability to tap into the sensibilities—the id—of the American right. More than any other Republican candidate in 2016, Trump was in sync with the base of the party. He still is, as he prepares for what looks like another run for the presidency.
10 Republicans voted to impeach Trump. Will any be left in Congress after November?
Liz Cheney will be next Republican facing a primary after standing up to Trump by voting to impeach him. Will the party be ready to move forward?
Herschel Walker Endorsed By Border Patrol Union, Because Of Course…
Herschel Walker has secured the endorsement of the Border Patrol union, which opposes Raphael Warnock and defended violence against Haitian migrants. The post Herschel Walker Endorsed By Border Patrol Union, Because Of Course… appeared first on NewsOne.
Stacey Abrams stands by her refusal to concede in 2018, rejects Trump comparisons
KENNESAW, Ga. — Seeking vindication after a stinging 2018 gubernatorial loss, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams stands by her refusal to concede in what she calls a "broken" election system that saw her lose by less than 1.5 percentage points to Brian Kemp. “I acknowledge that [Kemp]...
Opinion: Painstaking Work Has Revealed Trump's Plan to Overturn Votes
The January 6 insurrection shook American democracy to its core. Now, painstaking work has revealed the truth of the matter: Mr. Trump did, indeed, plan to overturn votes in the 2020 election.
Comments / 0