Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
The Sixth Annual Taste of IndependentsJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man, teen injured in Shawnee shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and teenager were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 41st Street around 10 p.m. Police said they located two males, one adult and one teen suffering from gunshot wounds.
WLKY.com
Police looking for this type of vehicle in connection to fatal I-64 hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days after a pedestrian was fatally struck on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane, police say they have identified a suspected type of vehicle they believe to be involved. The man who was killed was 29-year-old Ira Lance Land. After investigators collected items from the scene of...
WLKY.com
Woman injured after 3 men invaded her Portland home, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman suffered minor injuries after three men invaded her home, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said they responded to reports of a home invasion in the 100 block of South 30th Street in the Portland neighborhood. They said the woman reported that three...
WLKY.com
16-year-old arrested in shooting outside of Shawnee fast-food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a 16-year-old after a shooting left three people, including the shooter, injured at a Long John Silver's in Shawnee. Watch Friday's report in the player above. The shooting took place around 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Long John Silver's in 3400...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man and woman shot in Parkland while in vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot while inside a vehicle in the Parkland neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before noon, LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. That is just south of Brandeis Elementary School.
WLKY.com
Okolona shooting victims struck each other during fight, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman shot each other in Okolona early Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 4 a.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road. That is just east of the Interstate 65 exit.
WLKY.com
Officials: 26-year-old woman found shot to death in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was found shot to death over the weekend where she lived in Fern Creek. Officials said Monday that police were called to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road on Saturday for reports of a body. When they arrived, they confirmed the woman was dead,...
WLKY.com
Police: Man takes himself to hospital after being shot in Shively
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man was injured in a shooting incident in Shively on Sunday morning, according to the Shively Police Department. Around 9:57 a.m., police responded to the report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Dixie Highway. That is near Shively Park. Shortly after, police say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed several times outside Louisville church now recovering
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who was stabbed several times outside Southeast Christian Church’s southwest campus is now recovering. "I walked to my car and then walked back up to the front and sat down on a bench, and it wasn't probably five seconds later I was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly," Kalynn Simpson said.
WLKY.com
Termination moves forward for LMPD officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid, another resigns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four Louisville Metro Police Department officers were federally charged last week in the raid on Breonna Taylor's home, but two of them had already been fired. After the charges dropped, LMPD began termination proceedings for the other two, Sgt. Kyle Meany and Detective Kelly Goodlett. On...
WLKY.com
Woman killed by plane propeller in Nelson County, coroner says
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman was killed in Nelson County after she walked into an airplane propeller, the Nelson County Coroner's Office said. On Sunday, 37-year-old Faleshia Denham was on a small plane flying from Elizabethtown to Bardstown with her daughter, and her brother-in-law as the pilot. Once...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
Paint dripping from Sherman Minton bridge causes damage to multiple cars
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some drivers who use the Sherman Minton Bridge have been forced to shell out thousands of dollars in repairs after their cars were splattered with paint while crossing the bridge. The issues first started appearing on social media last week. Dozens of drivers posted pictures of...
WLKY.com
Traffic alert: Crash on I-64 west shuts down all lanes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on I-64 west, just before the Sherman Minton Bridge, has shut down all lanes. according to traffic officials. TRIMARC reported there was a two-vehicle crash that happened just after 10:30 p.m. Officials have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
WLKY.com
Louisville leaders use Dirt Bowl tournament to curb city's 'high rate' of violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year the Louisville Metro government began using the annual Dirt Bowl basketball tournament at Shawnee Park as a way to curb the city's ongoing violence. For the first time in tournament history, Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods set up a tent, aimed at...
WLKY.com
Louisville organization Access Justice participating in Give For Good Louisville Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Access Justice is doubling down on its participating in the2022 Give For Good Louisville Day by hosting its annual fundraiser on the same day. Access Justice provides free access to legal counseling for those in financial need. Give For Good is one of America's largest giving...
WLKY.com
Louisville Water Company sends workers to help restore service in eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. — Brad Hart has seen a lot, but he was not prepared for the scale of damage everywhere in eastern Kentucky – entire homes ripped apart, cars carried away like toys and debris everywhere. "I've been to Iraq twice and I can tell you I've never...
WLKY.com
St. Joseph's Picnic For the Kids returns in-person after 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Joseph 173rd Picnic For the Kids celebration is going to be extra special this year as the event goes back to being an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Organizers are excited to reconnect with people in person after having to shut...
WLKY.com
COVID-19 remains top priority as several districts prepare to open doors to students for a new year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As school districts prepare to welcome students back for the start of a new year, safety and health remain at the top of the priority list. "When we are in the red, that means all JCPS facilities and events are masked as we are right now," JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio said.
WLKY.com
Louisville rapper EST Gee, sneaker store give out 300+ new shoes to local kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around $50,000 worth of brand new shoes and school supplies were given out on Tuesday in the Highlands. The giveaway was part of the back-to-school shoe event that happened at the Oneness boutique shop on Bardstown Road. It was sponsored by by Louisville native and rapper...
Comments / 0