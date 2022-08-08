ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD: Man, teen injured in Shawnee shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and teenager were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 41st Street around 10 p.m. Police said they located two males, one adult and one teen suffering from gunshot wounds.
Woman injured after 3 men invaded her Portland home, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman suffered minor injuries after three men invaded her home, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said they responded to reports of a home invasion in the 100 block of South 30th Street in the Portland neighborhood. They said the woman reported that three...
LMPD: Man and woman shot in Parkland while in vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot while inside a vehicle in the Parkland neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before noon, LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. That is just south of Brandeis Elementary School.
Okolona shooting victims struck each other during fight, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman shot each other in Okolona early Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 4 a.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road. That is just east of the Interstate 65 exit.
Officials: 26-year-old woman found shot to death in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was found shot to death over the weekend where she lived in Fern Creek. Officials said Monday that police were called to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road on Saturday for reports of a body. When they arrived, they confirmed the woman was dead,...
Police: Man takes himself to hospital after being shot in Shively

SHIVELY, Ky. — A man was injured in a shooting incident in Shively on Sunday morning, according to the Shively Police Department. Around 9:57 a.m., police responded to the report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Dixie Highway. That is near Shively Park. Shortly after, police say...
Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
Woman stabbed several times outside Louisville church now recovering

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who was stabbed several times outside Southeast Christian Church’s southwest campus is now recovering. "I walked to my car and then walked back up to the front and sat down on a bench, and it wasn't probably five seconds later I was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly," Kalynn Simpson said.
Woman killed by plane propeller in Nelson County, coroner says

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman was killed in Nelson County after she walked into an airplane propeller, the Nelson County Coroner's Office said. On Sunday, 37-year-old Faleshia Denham was on a small plane flying from Elizabethtown to Bardstown with her daughter, and her brother-in-law as the pilot. Once...
Traffic alert: Crash on I-64 west shuts down all lanes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A crash on I-64 west, just before the Sherman Minton Bridge, has shut down all lanes. according to traffic officials. TRIMARC reported there was a two-vehicle crash that happened just after 10:30 p.m. Officials have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
