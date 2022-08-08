ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Inflation’s impact on Springfield’s wedding business has couples watching budgets closely

By Sha'Diya Tomlin
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbX88_0h8aq1nP00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Brides and grooms spent Sunday in the Springfield area getting ready for their upcoming weddings.

Over 140 vendors participated in the Metropolitan Wedding Expo.

A lot of weddings were postponed and a lot of industry businesses were hit hard during the height of Covid.

A couple loved this wedding venue. Then they read the contract.

Couples are searching for ways to keep their weddings within their budgets as a result of inflation.

Additionally, vendors are figuring out ways to ensure that their dreams for their big day can come true.

“It’s easier for us as a team to be able to remind the area that we have tons of local talent and artisans and all these people that love to help couples make their wedding dream come true,” said Meg Rallis, the show coordinator for the event.

The next expo will take place in Springfield on January 8, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTTS

Winning Show Me Cash Sold in Springfield Unclaimed

(KTTS News) – If you purchased a Show Me Cash Prize at a Kum N Go off West Battlefield at the end of July, you may want to check your ticket. A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize is currently unclaimed in Springfield. The ticket was sold at the Kum...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Farmers feel relief from much-needed rain

NIXA, Mo. – It’s National Farmers’ Market Week and local growers are receiving a much-needed gift from the sky. The rain is set to help farmers moving forward. Tuesday, vendors were stationed at the Greater Springfield Farmers’ Market. While the rain wasn’t great for sales, farmers said long-term, it is exactly what they needed. “One of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
midwestliving.com

This Family Farm in Missouri Throws Weekly Pizza Parties—and the Toppings Roll with the Seasons

When Curtis and Sarah Millsap began making pizzas on their farm in Springfield, Missouri, Curtis and the crew would try to stump Sarah with surplus produce. She proved unflappable. Bumper crop of zucchini? Marinate the squash and add sausage made from the family's hogs. Cilantro? Go Thai with peanut sauce. Beets? Pair them with blueberries and paint the pie purple.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MO
Business
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Business
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
FOX2Now

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
STELLA, MO
KOLR10 News

Local brewery reacts to nationwide CO2 shortage

BATTLEFIELD, Mo.– It’s what gives beer, among other things, that bubbly taste and feel. It’s CO2, or carbon dioxide. In some parts of the country, brewers are seeing more shortages of the product— and fewer bubbles. “There’s a fine line to get a beer carb to where it needs to be. That’s kind of an […]
BATTLEFIELD, MO
ozarksalive.com

Finley Farms, a natural oasis in the middle of Ozark

Finley Farms links multiple facets in a modern-day Ozarks story. The destination for dining and gathering also offers a natural oasis in the middle of town through its on-site farm, which features rows of tomato plants, flowers, silky stalks of corn and more that are both visually and tastily satisfying.
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Enriching your dogs during summer and school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Misti Fry of Sidekick Dog Training brought repeat dog guest Shawn onto Daybreak’s Pet Connection segment to talk about how to make the schedule transition from summer to the school season easier for your dogs. Fry said that it takes some time for dogs to get used to new schedules. “How long […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Wedding#Inflation#Business Industry#Nexstar Media Inc
KYTV

Anti-Semitic packages left on driveways in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield neighborhood received suspicious packages full of rice and anti-Semitic messages. It started as a regular Sunday morning for many residents in a quiet neighborhood in east Springfield. Some went outside to grab their newspapers to begin their morning. But they didn’t expect to find Ziploc bags weighted down with rice, full of anti-Semitic writing.
KOLR10 News

Donation helps town of Diggins receive first storm siren

DIGGINS, Mo. – A rural community in the Ozarks is now more prepared for severe weather. While most people are used to hearing a siren go off outside when severe weather is on the way, people in the village of Diggins have never had that. Thanks to the help of a donation, a storm siren […]
DIGGINS, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Answer Man: Did Pipkin once have a communist symbol above entrance?

Answer Man: Now that the Springfield Public Schools Community Task Force on Facilities has formed and is looking at individual schools to assess needs, I have three questions regarding Pipkin Middle School. If you look above the main entrance to Pipkin you’ll see two circles cut into the stone, with...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Relationships
KOLR10 News

Monday storms leave many rural homes without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy