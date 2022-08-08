ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

numberfire.com

Yankees starting Marwin Gonzalez at shortstop on Sunday

New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is batting ninth in Sunday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gonzalez will handle shortstop duties after Isiah Kiner-Falefa was rested on the road. In a matchup versus right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project Gonzalez to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released

Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Orioles stay hot, take down Blue Jays again

Rougned Odor hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 Tuesday night. Austin Hays led off the inning with a single against Yimi Garcia (1-4), and Odor followed with his 11th homer of the season. Baltimore has won the first two games of the three-game series.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles look to sweep 3-game series over the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (58-52, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -154, Orioles +131; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman named AL Player of the Week

The Gascan is getting some love. The MLB named Jays starter Kevin Gausman the AL Player of the Week — his first ever award in his career. Gausman made two appearances in the last week. One against the Tampa Bay Rays where he pitched eight scoreless innings allowing just one hit and issuing one walk while fanning 10 batters.
MLB
FOX Sports

Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of...
BALTIMORE, MD
#The Toronto Blue Jays
FOX Sports

Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11

BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde ejected against Pirates

BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has been ejected from Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. Hyde was tossed after he came out to talk to umpires about a replay review that awarded the Pirates a run in the seventh inning. Greg Allen initially was called out on a play at home, but the Pirates appeared to contend that catcher Robinson Chirinos was illegally blocking the plate, and Allen was called safe after a review.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Orioles smack 4 HRs to beat Blue Jays, 7-4

Ramon Urias hit a three-run home run, right-hander Jordan Lyles pitched 5 2/3 innings and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 Monday night. Anthony Santander, Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays added solo home runs for the Orioles in the opener of a three-game series. Cavan Biggio...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Twins visit the Dodgers to start 2-game series

Minnesota Twins (57-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (75-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (8-4, 3.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (11-6, 2.57 ERA, .99 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -211, Twins +175; over/under is 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Carlos Correa resting on Sunday afternoon

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is not starting in Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Correa will rest on Sunday afternoon after Nick Gordon was moved to shortstop and Gilberto Celestino was chosen as Minnesota's center fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 247 batted balls this season, Correa has accounted...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

