yachatsnews.com
Lincoln County ballot measure phasing out short-term rentals struck down by Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals
The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals ruled late Monday that a citizen-approved ballot measure that phased out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County violates Oregon law and is invalid. County commissioners and the group that put Measure 21-203 on the November 2021 ballot must also decide within 21 days...
philomathnews.com
School lunch program changes coming for 2022-23
With the 2022-23 school year approaching, Superintendent of Schools Susan Halliday wants to remind parents about changes with the school lunch program. The federal aid that had allowed students to eat free school meals during the past few years will no longer be available. Halliday said that in light of the change, the Philomath School District is encouraging families to complete the application process to receive free or reduced-price meals.
philomathnews.com
Many Oregonians will have to vote again on psilocybin
On a recent Monday evening, as a heatwave broiled Philomath, elected officials debated what’s been a hot topic this summer throughout Oregon cities and counties: Should they opt out of Measure 109, the initiative legalizing limited use of the hallucinogen psilocybin, before it goes into effect next year?. Measure...
oregoncoasttoday.com
The story of Camp Adair
Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
philomathnews.com
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the...
KTVL
From the butcher house to your front door, all from local farms
Albany — How many times have you eaten a form of meat and wondered where exactly it came from? With Oregon Valley Farms you can take the wondering out because they use nothing but meat from local farms in their packaging. They originally created a market for themselves by...
philomathnews.com
Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow returns to in-person in Siletz
The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians invites the public to the Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will take place at the Pauline Ricks Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds on Government Hill in Siletz. The celebration begins at 11 a.m. with the “Presentation of Crowns,” which features the crowning...
Lebanon-Express
Linn County trying to stop proposed Douglas-fir National Monument — again
About 80 miles east of the Linn County Courthouse, an expanse of blue-green trees gives way to jagged Cascade peaks that burst clouds, channel rivers and form the crown of a could-be national monument. Everything below, hundreds of thousands of acres of mostly Douglas fir, which, depending on whom you...
philomathnews.com
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Salem For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Salem for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Salem. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
kezi.com
Benton County deputies seeking evidence in mysterious shooting
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to a mysterious shooting that left one man injured early on Sunday morning. According to the BCSO, a 44-year-old man called 911 at about 1:20 a.m. on August 7 to say he was bleeding from his shoulder. Deputies say the man suspected a gunshot, but wasn’t sure because no windows in his studio apartment were broken. The Corvallis Fire Department responded to transport the man to the hospital, where it was found that his non-life-threatening injury was indeed a gunshot wound.
Eater
This New Oregon Wine Country Restaurant Wants to Make ‘Farm-to-Table’ Feel Fresh
Humble Spirit, the new downtown McMinnville restaurant that opened in mid-July, is, at its heart, a farm-to-table restaurant. All the buzzwords are there: seasonal, small-batch, local, sustainable. These aren’t new ideas in Oregon wine country, where the changing menus at the area’s best restaurants — Mac Market, Pizza Capo, Red Hills Kitchen, the Painted Lady — all exemplify how local and seasonal sourcing impacts culinary creativity.
kptv.com
Police looking for 31-year-old man missing from Marion County transition center
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sherriff’s Office asked for community tips to help find a 31-year-old man who left a county transition center without permission on Saturday afternoon. Brent Breshears was being held for a parole violation, the sheriff’s office said. Breshears is 6 feet tall and...
Student not afraid to speak up for social justice
In 2020, Sebastian Gracie Fultz became captivated by the Black Lives Matter movement when they read an article on the murder of George Floyd and the protests against police brutality. They anticipated the attention the protests would get nationwide. “For so long, it was like no one was talking about...
Spectacular Eugene Oregon Castle for Sale Has Unbelievable Interiors
Peek Inside This Amazing Eugene Oregon Castle For Sale. You could live like a king or queen in this amazing Eugene Oregon Castle home. Live like royalty in this unique one-of-a-kind home that has amazing amenities that'll make you want to build a moot around this spectacular property. Located at...
beachconnection.net
Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions
(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
ijpr.org
Meth has changed, and it’s sabotaging Oregon’s mental health system
Editor’s note: This is Part 1 of a two-part series about how — despite a windfall of new funding — the state has no plan to address the “new meth” that is overwhelming behavioral health providers and inflaming ongoing crises across the state. Every time...
philomathnews.com
Frolic & Rodeo hosting Casino Night on Saturday
The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo will be hosting Casino Night on Saturday evening as a follow-up fun event for the community after last month’s traditional celebration. The event for all ages runs from 7-10 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Yew Wood Corral on the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grounds. Casino Night features free entry and starting money.
kezi.com
Two years after Michael Bryson's disappearance, family and friends host 5k shuffle
HARRISBURG, Ore.-- It's been two years since Michael Bryson went missing near Dorena. The day started early for dozens of people at Harrisburg High School for the first annual Michael Bryson 5K Shuffle. Every day, parents Tina and Parrish Bryson have been looking for answers for the last two years.
kezi.com
Several structures lost in large Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews battled a large fire involving multiple buildings in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the scene,...
