ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philomathnews.com

School lunch program changes coming for 2022-23

With the 2022-23 school year approaching, Superintendent of Schools Susan Halliday wants to remind parents about changes with the school lunch program. The federal aid that had allowed students to eat free school meals during the past few years will no longer be available. Halliday said that in light of the change, the Philomath School District is encouraging families to complete the application process to receive free or reduced-price meals.
CORVALLIS, OR
philomathnews.com

Many Oregonians will have to vote again on psilocybin

On a recent Monday evening, as a heatwave broiled Philomath, elected officials debated what’s been a hot topic this summer throughout Oregon cities and counties: Should they opt out of Measure 109, the initiative legalizing limited use of the hallucinogen psilocybin, before it goes into effect next year?. Measure...
OREGON STATE
oregoncoasttoday.com

The story of Camp Adair

Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
NEWPORT, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philomath, OR
Education
City
Philomath, OR
Local
Oregon Education
KTVL

From the butcher house to your front door, all from local farms

Albany — How many times have you eaten a form of meat and wondered where exactly it came from? With Oregon Valley Farms you can take the wondering out because they use nothing but meat from local farms in their packaging. They originally created a market for themselves by...
ALBANY, OR
philomathnews.com

Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow returns to in-person in Siletz

The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians invites the public to the Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will take place at the Pauline Ricks Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds on Government Hill in Siletz. The celebration begins at 11 a.m. with the “Presentation of Crowns,” which features the crowning...
SILETZ, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Current School Board
philomathnews.com

Write a Letter to the Editor

The Philomath News accepts letters to the editor at news@philomathnews.com. Following are the guidelines for letter submissions:. • Letters should be no longer than 400 words. • Letters must include the writer’s full name. Anonymous letters and letters written under pseudonyms will not be considered. For verification purposes, they must...
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Salem For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Salem for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Salem. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Benton County deputies seeking evidence in mysterious shooting

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to a mysterious shooting that left one man injured early on Sunday morning. According to the BCSO, a 44-year-old man called 911 at about 1:20 a.m. on August 7 to say he was bleeding from his shoulder. Deputies say the man suspected a gunshot, but wasn’t sure because no windows in his studio apartment were broken. The Corvallis Fire Department responded to transport the man to the hospital, where it was found that his non-life-threatening injury was indeed a gunshot wound.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Eater

This New Oregon Wine Country Restaurant Wants to Make ‘Farm-to-Table’ Feel Fresh

Humble Spirit, the new downtown McMinnville restaurant that opened in mid-July, is, at its heart, a farm-to-table restaurant. All the buzzwords are there: seasonal, small-batch, local, sustainable. These aren’t new ideas in Oregon wine country, where the changing menus at the area’s best restaurants — Mac Market, Pizza Capo, Red Hills Kitchen, the Painted Lady — all exemplify how local and seasonal sourcing impacts culinary creativity.
MCMINNVILLE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Oregonian

Student not afraid to speak up for social justice

In 2020, Sebastian Gracie Fultz became captivated by the Black Lives Matter movement when they read an article on the murder of George Floyd and the protests against police brutality. They anticipated the attention the protests would get nationwide. “For so long, it was like no one was talking about...
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Poaching Offenses Get Oregon Coast Dory Boat Stiff Penalties, Suspensions

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Poaching is a serious offense in Oregon, even when it comes to fishing on the coast. Oregon coast wildlife officials made that clear last month when a commercial fisherman operating out of Pacific City was hit with fairly heavy penalties for not reporting his catch and even hiding it, a sentence which included losing his fishing license for five years.
philomathnews.com

Frolic & Rodeo hosting Casino Night on Saturday

The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo will be hosting Casino Night on Saturday evening as a follow-up fun event for the community after last month’s traditional celebration. The event for all ages runs from 7-10 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Yew Wood Corral on the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grounds. Casino Night features free entry and starting money.
PHILOMATH, OR
kezi.com

Several structures lost in large Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews battled a large fire involving multiple buildings in the 1800 block of Inland Way near Dorris Ranch in Springfield Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were hampered by a lack of hydrants in the area and used water tenders to bring water in to the scene,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy