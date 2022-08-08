Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Benton County, partners team up for wildfire awareness campaign
Benton County announced that in August, it is partnering with the Oregon Department of Forestry, City of Corvallis, Corvallis Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Benton County Health Department for a wildfire awareness and outreach campaign to share information about prevention, creating defensible space, evacuation and alerts, evacuation shelters and wildfire health concerns.
philomathnews.com
Philomath School Board prepares to fill vacant seat
The Philomath School Board plans to make a decision on filling its vacant seat during a special session on Tuesday night. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at the school district’s office building at 1620 Applegate St. For those who want to attend, enter the building through a door situated at the back of the building.
philomathnews.com
Council to consider purchase of certain water treatment plant materials in advance
The Philomath City Council will consider a proposal to purchase certain pipe and fittings in advance for the upcoming water treatment plant construction project during its meeting at City Hall on Monday night. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall and for those not attending in person, it...
Lebanon-Express
Weather Service warns of fire risk, 'abundant lightning'
Linn County still risks potentially fire-starting lightning storms after the National Weather Service extended a red flag warning into Wednesday morning. The Weather Service forecasted “abundant lightning” Monday for the Cascades from Mt. Hood to Mt. Shasta, and a large Swath of Central Oregon as well as Modoc and Siskiyou counties in California.
kptv.com
Fire in multiple Springfield buildings, people asked to avoid area
SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters are battling fires in multiple Springfield buildings on Sunday afternoon, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. The department responded to the fire at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Inland Way near Dorris Ranch. A lack of hydrants in the area forced firefighters to bring in water tenders – trucks with large water tanks – to stop the fire’s progress.
kezi.com
Benton County deputies seeking evidence in mysterious shooting
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information related to a mysterious shooting that left one man injured early on Sunday morning. According to the BCSO, a 44-year-old man called 911 at about 1:20 a.m. on August 7 to say he was bleeding from his shoulder. Deputies say the man suspected a gunshot, but wasn’t sure because no windows in his studio apartment were broken. The Corvallis Fire Department responded to transport the man to the hospital, where it was found that his non-life-threatening injury was indeed a gunshot wound.
Deputies: Missing mountain biker rescued from Mary’s Peak
A 21-year-old mountain biker was rescued off Mary's Peak early Sunday morning by a Search and Rescue team from Benton County.
Lebanon-Express
Linn County trying to stop proposed Douglas-fir National Monument — again
About 80 miles east of the Linn County Courthouse, an expanse of blue-green trees gives way to jagged Cascade peaks that burst clouds, channel rivers and form the crown of a could-be national monument. Everything below, hundreds of thousands of acres of mostly Douglas fir, which, depending on whom you...
kptv.com
Police looking for 31-year-old man missing from Marion County transition center
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Marion County Sherriff’s Office asked for community tips to help find a 31-year-old man who left a county transition center without permission on Saturday afternoon. Brent Breshears was being held for a parole violation, the sheriff’s office said. Breshears is 6 feet tall and...
philomathnews.com
Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow returns to in-person in Siletz
The Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians invites the public to the Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will take place at the Pauline Ricks Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds on Government Hill in Siletz. The celebration begins at 11 a.m. with the “Presentation of Crowns,” which features the crowning...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home police logs, July 25-31, 2022
12:02 a.m. – Dustin Kyle Westling, 35, was cited and released for theft by deception, 4900 block of Larch Court. 2:25 a.m. – Jeffrey Michael Clark, 52, was arrested on a Sweet Home Municipal Court warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of failure to appear on a second-degree charge, Eugene Police Department.
philomathnews.com
School lunch program changes coming for 2022-23
With the 2022-23 school year approaching, Superintendent of Schools Susan Halliday wants to remind parents about changes with the school lunch program. The federal aid that had allowed students to eat free school meals during the past few years will no longer be available. Halliday said that in light of the change, the Philomath School District is encouraging families to complete the application process to receive free or reduced-price meals.
oregoncoasttoday.com
The story of Camp Adair
Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
Police identify man killed in Salem train collision
Salem police announced Monday that they identified the man who was fatally struck by a train last week.
opb.org
Santiam Canyon areas may be open after wildfires, but their access points might not be
Much of the Santiam Canyon wilderness areas have reopened after being heavily damaged by wildfires in recent years, but don’t pack your bag for your favorite spot just yet. Many of the main access points, like trailheads and roads, remain closed because they’re not fully repaired. U.S. Forest...
philomathnews.com
Write a Letter to the Editor
The Philomath News accepts letters to the editor at news@philomathnews.com. Following are the guidelines for letter submissions:. • Letters should be no longer than 400 words. • Letters must include the writer’s full name. Anonymous letters and letters written under pseudonyms will not be considered. For verification purposes, they must...
philomathnews.com
Law Enforcement Report: July 29-Aug. 4, 2022
Editor’s note: The Law Enforcement report is based on information submitted by the Philomath Police Department and Benton County Sheriff’s Office. All calls for service may not be included. The status of incidents might change after further investigation. Locations are approximate. Individuals are identified in log only if arrested on felony charges. Juveniles are not identified. People arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven otherwise.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 21:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; Willamette National Forest SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED THIS EVENING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE CASCADES...CASCADE FOOTHILLS WILLAMETTE VALLEY AND COAST RANGE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 607 AND 608 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette National Forest. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL 3 (Scattered thunderstorms). * IMPACTS...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.
kmvt
Last woman convicted during Salem witch trials exonerated
(CNN) - It took more than 300 years, but the last woman convicted during the Salem witch trials has been exonerated. The name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr. is now cleared, thanks to the effort of an area teacher and her eighth-grade civics class. Johnson was accused of witchcraft in 1692,...
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation Lane Co., Aug. 8
Update: The victim in this case has been identified as 49 year old Justin Wayne Gardner of Creswell. Original release – Friday morning at approximately 1:05am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000blk of Cloverdale Rd. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and attempted life-saving measures including CPR. Medics arrived and also attempted to revive him, but the victim did not survive. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification. An extensive area search was conducted however the suspect was not immediately located. He was identified as 42 year old Brandon Travis Lamb. Later in the morning detectives from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, and Springfield Police Department tracked Lamb to an apartment complex near 1st St. and F St. in Springfield. He was found in a vehicle in the parking lot and taken into custody without incident. Lamb will be lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Assault in the Second Degree. This case is still under active investigation.
