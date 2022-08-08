Salt Lake City Police: Suspect with stolen excavator causes $45K in damages, with more bills expected

Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City PD: Suspect arrested for DUI after car ran down victim
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was arrested Monday after a police say his vehicle ran over a pedestrian in the parking lot of the Redwood Apartment Complex. West Valley City police responded about 11:15 p.m. Sunday to the single-vehicle crash at the...
Gephardt Daily
Construction accident causes gas leak, evacuations in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon, and helped evacuate people from at least three businesses until the line could be repaired and the businesses’ air tested as safe. The line was...
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD very interested in porch pirate
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are very intent on capturing a particular porch pirate in South Salt Lake. “Help us identify this person,” reads the post on the South Salt Lake Police Department’s Facebook page. “He was last seen stealing a...
South Salt Lake ‘porch bandit’ still at large
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch. Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital […]
Gephardt Daily
Update: Teen who left Layton treatment center found safe, reunited with family
LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 16-year-old girl who ran away from a Layton residential treatment center last week was found safe Tuesday. The Layton City Police Department tweeted about 8 p.m. that Natalee had been found in Salt Lake City “thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her there.”
Syracuse man convicted of selling $720k of meth along Wasatch Front
SYRACUSE, Utah (ABC4) – A Syracuse man has been convicted of selling $720,000 of methamphetamine across the Wasatch Front Christopher Flynn, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. According […]
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police cancel Silver Alert for Salt Lake City woman
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 6. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have canceled a Silver Alert issued for Ernistina “Tina” Campos of Salt Lake City woman who went missing early Saturday morning. No additional information was provided on Campos, 69. The alert was canceled at 3:12 p.m. Sunday.
KUTV
Police: At least $40.5K in damages so far after parking lot dug up with stolen excavator
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have tallied up approximately $40,500 in damages so far after a man allegedly stole construction equipment and dug up a parking lot in Salt Lake City. Saturday's incident was not the first time the suspect has had run-runs with law enforcement recently, though...
Worker buried in construction accident near Park City
A worker was fully buried after an apparent accident Monday evening at a construction site near Park City.
Gephardt Daily
Tanker crashes into barrier on I-84, spills hot tar near Mountain Green
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A tanker carrying hot tar overturned Tuesday on Interstate 84, blocking one lane of traffic and leaving the Utah Highway Patrol pondering how to get the vehicle into an upright position for removal without causing a larger leak. The accident...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden Police Department urges those with criminal records to gain fresh start, expunge their records
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ogden Police Department is urging those struggling under a criminal record to take advantage of a 3-year-old law easing expungement of past bad acts. “If you have a criminal record, you’re not alone,” OPD says in its social media post,...
Gephardt Daily
Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing into electrical box, sparking brush fire in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 46-year-old suspected DUI driver was arrested Tuesday after crashing into a residential electrical box, nearly hitting two bystanders and sparking a brush fire in Centerville. Officers responded at 4:42 p.m. to a car crash and grass fire reported at 309...
Gephardt Daily
Police issue Amber Alert for 8-year-old boy abducted in American Fork/Cedar Hills area
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for an 8-year-old boy who police say was abducted in the American Fork/Cedar Hills area. The child has been identified as Lorenzo Linam. He’s described as 3 feet 6 inches tall, 40 pounds,...
Man sentenced to prison in fatal Ogden shooting
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been sentenced to jail after he was involved in a shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in October 2021. Dustin Wayne Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree possession of a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree obstruction of justice. He was given 1-15 years in prison on July 27 and […]
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at indoor swap meet in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A shooting in West Valley City injured two and left two crime scenes. The incident took place at an indoor swap meet in the area of 1500 W 3500 S. Police responded to reports of shots fired just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, they located someone matching the suspects description in the parking lot next to the swap meet.
Summit County Sheriff's Office assisting in search for suspected homicide victim
The Summit County Sheriff's Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office are assisting the West Valley City Police Department in a search for a missing woman they fear was killed and left in that area. Law enforcement is searching for 99-year-old Maren Cunningham, who has been missing since last November....
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City police confirm officer-involved critical incident outside Indoor Swap Meet
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police have confirmed an officer-involved critical incident outside two businesses near 3500 South and 1500 West in a tweet issued at 2:17 p.m. Sunday. “Shortly after 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting near the...
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after allegedly assaulting, critically injuring infant son in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man has been booked into jail after police responded to a report of cardiac arrest in an 8-week-old infant. The infant was in the care of his father, suspect David Harder, 20. The call was dispatched Saturday. “The infant...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Suspected DUI driver crashes through wall, hits pedestrian at West Valley City apartment complex
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a suspected DUI driver hit a pedestrian after crashing through a retaining wall and into the parking lot of a West Valley City apartment complex Sunday night. West Valley City police responded about 11:15 p.m. to the...
ksl.com
West Jordan man sent to prison in Christmas Eve killing of 16-year-old
WEST JORDAN — On Christmas Eve last year, a 16-year-old West Jordan boy was lured to a recreation center thinking he was going there to join a gang. Instead, he was shot and killed. Jedediah Zane Newsome, 19, pleaded guilty to murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of...
