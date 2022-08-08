Read full article on original website
Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes
Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday. The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.
Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?
Editor's Note: "Should the White Sox Re-Sign Jose Abreu?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Yardbarker
Cubs Announce Minor League Players of the Month for July
The Chicago Cubs announced Sunday outfielder Alexander Canario and pitcher Luke Little as the organization’s minor league players of the month for July. After a promotion to Double-A in early May, Alexander Canario has been tearing the cover off the ball for the Tennessee Smokies. July was no different. In 19 games, the righty posted a ridiculous slash line of .354/.500/.800 with seven home runs, eight doubles, 16 RBIs, 19 walks, 18 runs, five stolen bases, and a 1.300 OPS. Yes, you read that right.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox outlook and odds Tue., 8/9: Young Royals set to play two against White Sox
After taking three of four home games from the Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Royals will host a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox beginning with a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. The White Sox will send right-hander Lance Lynn (2-4, 5.87 ERA) to the mound in one of the...
Yardbarker
Former White Sox Pitcher Dane Dunning Dominant in 8-0 Rangers Rout
Dane Dunning blanked his former team over his seven innings of work Saturday. He allowed just one hit to the Chicago White Sox, a second-inning infield single to Yoan Moncada. Adolis Garcia drove in five Texas Rangers’ runs en route to the 8-0 victory. Chicago traded the right-hander to...
Chicago White Sox Star Reportedly Out For 4-6 Weeks
According to Russell Dorsey of BallySports and Stadium, Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson will be out for the next 4-6 weeks.
CBS News
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson out 4-6 weeks with torn ligament in his hand
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The White Sox got more bad news in their disappointing season, as shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a hand injury. Surgery is a possibility after Anderson suffered a torn ligament in his hand, reports Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports and Stadium. Anderson...
Sox On 35th's Post-2022 Draft Top 30 White Sox Prospects
Editor's Note: "Sox On 35th's Post-2022 Draft Top 30 White Sox Prospects" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
White Sox look for offense in series finale against Rangers
If the Chicago White Sox are to salvage a split of their four-game series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, they'll need to find a new approach to pitching to Adolis Garcia. The Rangers' outfielder led his team to an 8-0 victory on Saturday night with five RBIs. His big...
