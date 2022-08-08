ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

bjpenndotcom

BJJ legend Leandro Lo shot & killed in Brazil

Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Leandro Lo has died. Lo was shot and killed following a scuffle at a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the police report, officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo was listed as a suspect. The police report (via Combate) notes that Velozo took a bottle from Lo's...
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Beach Video

The wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka continues to build her brand on social media. Jena Sims, the new wife of the multi-time major champion, is helping launch her own swim brand on social media. In honor of the brand launch, Sims shared a racy beach video on social...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 'side chicks' right now

Shaquille O'Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 'side chicks' right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor's Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a "sizeable amount of marijuana" found.
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
PWMania

Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event

AEW star Leila Grey and 'Certified' Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Calls Out LIV: Golf World Reacts

Paige Spiranac isn't afraid of social media confrontation. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality had no problem calling out LIV golfers on social media earlier this week. Spiranac took a shot at the LIV golfers following the news of their reported lawsuit. "LIV players-We want to play less...
GOLF
Boxing Scene

Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: 'Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'

Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can't figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won't oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make "nine figures" fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Nick Faldo News

Nick Faldo called it a career inside of the CBS golf booth on Sunday. The former PGA Tour star turned commentator called his final tournament over the weekend. Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac shared her reaction to the news. Spiranac made it clear that she's a...
GOLF
Popculture

'Street Outlaws' Fans Contribute to GoFundMe for Ryan Fellows' Family Following His Death

Fans of Discovery's street racing series Street Outlaws are paying tribute to Ryan Fellows. After it was confirmed Monday that Fellows, a street racer and cast member of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, died in a crash while filming of the series took place in Nevada on Sunday, fans have rallied their support around the star's family by donating to and sharing their condolences on a GoFundMe page.
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar has been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of his career he's faced off against some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, and it...
WWE

