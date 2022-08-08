Read full article on original website
Look: Video Of Simone Biles At NFL Practice Is Going Viral
Simone Biles made an appearance at Houston Texans training camp on Saturday afternoon. She was there to watch her fiance, Jonathan Owens, practice for the team. Owens had a beautiful pass breakup during the session and he made sure to ask the U.S. Olympian if she got a video of it.
Joe Rogan Makes His Opinion On Brittney Griner Extremely Clear
Joe Rogan has become the latest media personality to weigh in on the Brittney Griner situation. The WNBA star was recently found guilty and sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling in Russia. Rogan, who hosts a popular podcast and covers the UFC, has weighed in on the...
Oscar De La Hoya Says He’s ‘Moving On’ From Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Negotiations
Moments after picking up stoppage victory at Crypto.com Arena in July, Ryan Garcia let the world know that he’d like to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis next. “I’m not going back to 135 for nothing, but I want Tank next,” Garcia said. “I’m never afraid, I...
BJJ legend Leandro Lo shot & killed in Brazil
Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Leandro Lo has died. Lo was shot and killed following a scuffle at a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the police report, officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo was listed as a suspect. The police report (via Combate) notes that Velozo took a bottle from Lo’s...
Julianna Peña wants 'Round 8' with Amanda Nunes: 'She doesn't touch me next time'
Julianna Pena is looking to settle her rivalry with Amanda Nunes, and she wants it to happen before the end of the year. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) had her surprising UFC women’s bantamweight title reign brought to an abrupt end this past month when she was dominated to a unanimous decision by Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) in the UFC 277 main event.
UFC・
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NBA Star Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is currently married to Yvette Prieto, who he met following his playing days in the NBA. This is not Jordan's first marriage, though. The legendary NBA star was previously married during his playing days. Michael and his first wife, Juanita Jordan, were married from 1989 until 2006. The...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares Racy Beach Video
The wife of LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka continues to build her brand on social media. Jena Sims, the new wife of the multi-time major champion, is helping launch her own swim brand on social media. In honor of the brand launch, Sims shared a racy beach video on social...
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin
Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL・
Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now
Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Tom Brady bought a Bored Ape NFT for $430,000 in April. He's lost at least $194,000 on it since then.
NFL quarterback Tom Brady has lost tens of thousands of dollars on his Bored Ape NFT. He paid 133 ether ($430,000) for it in April, which is $235,436 right now. Its best offer is $136,034. Celebrities have famously hyped up NFTs to the masses, who stand to lose more amid...
NFL・
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
Dodgers: Manny Machado’s Shocking Display of Effort Leaves LA Fans in Disbelief
Many players have donned the Dodger blue across the franchise’s rich history. So many of those players wore that uniform with pride and solidified themselves as not only Dodger greats but baseball greats. However, with many great players comes some talented players that still left a bad taste in Dodgers fans mouths.
Paige Spiranac Calls Out LIV: Golf World Reacts
Paige Spiranac isn't afraid of social media confrontation. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality had no problem calling out LIV golfers on social media earlier this week. Spiranac took a shot at the LIV golfers following the news of their reported lawsuit. "LIV players-We want to play less...
Boxing Scene
Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'
Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To The Nick Faldo News
Nick Faldo called it a career inside of the CBS golf booth on Sunday. The former PGA Tour star turned commentator called his final tournament over the weekend. Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac shared her reaction to the news. Spiranac made it clear that she's a...
Popculture
'Street Outlaws' Fans Contribute to GoFundMe for Ryan Fellows' Family Following His Death
Fans of Discovery's street racing series Street Outlaws are paying tribute to Ryan Fellows. After it was confirmed Monday that Fellows, a street racer and cast member of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, died in a crash while filming of the series took place in Nevada on Sunday, fans have rallied their support around the star's family by donating to and sharing their condolences on a GoFundMe page.
Video: Nick Faldo cries during final CBS golf broadcast
Nick Faldo announced earlier this summer that he is leaving CBS after a 16-year run, and his final broadcast with the network was on Sunday. The occasion was a very emotional one for the six-time major champion and his colleagues. CBS paid tribute to Faldo during the final round of...
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Champion
Brock Lesnar has been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of his career he’s faced off against some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, and it...
WWE・
