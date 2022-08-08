JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson will play his starters a little in Jacksonville’s preseason game against Cleveland on Friday night. The first-year Jaguars coach made the announcement Wednesday, saying quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs live repetitions with new receivers (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram) and a rookie center (Luke Fortner). “It’s a new scheme, got new faces, new people out there that he’s working with and a new center,” Pederson said. “So just seeing all of it put together and just want to have some crisp plays, some good execution and try to score, try to score a few points and get them out.” Pederson expects starters to play “a couple series” against the Browns in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO