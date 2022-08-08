Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Athletics host the Angels on 4-game home skid
Los Angeles Angels (48-63, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-70, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD; Athletics: Paul Blackburn (7-6, 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -177, Athletics +150; over/under is 6 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics are...
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes making Cubs debut Tuesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes will be the designated hitter and bat fifth on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Reyes will make his Cubs debut on Tuesday night after being added to the active roster earlier in the day. Nelson Velazquez is out of the lineup after serving as the Cubs' DH in Monday's series opener.
Yardbarker
Cubs Send Frank Schwindel to Iowa After Win
The move doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. The 30-year-old is having a brutal season at the plate and the team’s acquisition of outfielder Franmil Reyes certainly crowds the roster. With Schwindel seemingly becoming the odd man out, sending him down is probably the right move.
Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley retiring at season’s end
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley announced Monday that this will be his final season in the NESN booth. It
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani ready to go for Angels in matchup with A's
The Los Angeles Angels hope to build on the momentum of a feel-good series opener when they visit the Oakland Athletics for a rematch Tuesday night. The Angels got a first-inning home run from Luis Rengifo and a combined two-hitter from Jose Suarez and two relievers in opening a three-game set with a 1-0 win Monday night against a team that won two of three in Anaheim last week.
Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz has routinely ‘bricked passes’ this summer
The Washington Commanders went against the grain this offseason with the Carson Wentz trade, acquiring the veteran quarterback when seemingly
Jaguars to play starters 'a couple series' against Browns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson will play his starters a little in Jacksonville’s preseason game against Cleveland on Friday night. The first-year Jaguars coach made the announcement Wednesday, saying quarterback Trevor Lawrence needs live repetitions with new receivers (Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram) and a rookie center (Luke Fortner). “It’s a new scheme, got new faces, new people out there that he’s working with and a new center,” Pederson said. “So just seeing all of it put together and just want to have some crisp plays, some good execution and try to score, try to score a few points and get them out.” Pederson expects starters to play “a couple series” against the Browns in Jacksonville.
Allison Feaster Brought Her Own Seat to the Boston Celtics Table
The Harvard basketball legend said other women entering the sports industry need to learn to "knock down doors."
IN THIS ARTICLE
On This Day In NBA History: August 10 - All-Star Dwight Howard Is Traded To Los Angeles
On this day in 2012, All-Star center Dwight Howard was traded from the Orlando Magic to the Los Angeles Lakers, teaming the former No. 1 overall pick with Kobe Bryant.
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
Sunday's Cubs-Marlins game delayed by rain
Sunday's Marlins-Cubs series finale at Wrigley Field was delayed due to rain in the area. The Cubs said the approximate start time is 2:15 p.m. A tarp covered the infield from late morning up until the originally scheduled 1:20 p.m. first pitch approached. The Cubs took Friday and Saturday's games...
Comments / 0