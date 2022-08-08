ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski

Indiana’s governor on Tuesday formally called a special election to fill the congressional seat made vacant after U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, was killed last week in a car crash. The special election to complete Walorski’s unexpired term will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive […] The post Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Holcomb: Special election to replace US Rep. Walorski set for Nov. 8

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Tuesday called for a special election to fill the 2nd Congressional District seat after the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Holcomb says the election will run concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8. The candidate elected would serve through the end of 2022.
INDIANA STATE
Effingham Radio

Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban

Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic Governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. Pritzker’s comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Lilly donated thousands to lawmakers who voted for near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Eli Lilly and Co. condemns Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion, I-Team 8 has discovered the pharmaceutical giant’s political action committee has donated tens of thousands of dollars to lawmakers and other state leaders who supported the law. The law, which outlaws abortions except...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Hoosier lawmakers respond to possible impacts of new abortion law

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's new abortion ban will officially take effect on September 15. Governor Eric Holcomb signed the new restrictions into law Friday night. The law makes abortion illegal except in certain circumstances - rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization, protection of the life and physical health of the mother, and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Fallout continues as state passes abortion ban

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whole Woman’s Health has provided abortion services in South Bend for the past three years and has served more than a thousand clients. “Well, we will be open and providing care for patients up until the day that the law goes into effect, at which time then we will unfortunately have to close the clinic,” said Sharon Lau with Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHR

Indiana brings states together to fight robocalls

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows robocalls are a problem. Half of all calls in the United States these days, are illegal robocalls. Indiana is no exception. Regulators know that most of the calls come from a few bad actors. But the scale is hard to believe. "The guy we're [taking...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana National Guard says their goodbyes before deployment

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Saying goodbye to family and friends is never easy in any circumstance, especially when it could be for an entire year. On Tuesday, over 300 Indiana National Guardsmen and women from the 163 Field Artillery said their goodbyes at a sendoff ceremony held at Christian Fellowship Church before being deployed […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
beckersdental.com

Indiana attorney general reaches $2M settlement with dental practice accused of falsely charging patients

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently finalized a $2 million settlement with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a former chain of dental clinics accused of charging patients for treatments that were not administered. ImmediaDent allegedly took money from patients for anticipated services before closing in March 2020. The state's attorney general's office...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

EPA settlement has Indianapolis company paying $310,000 penalty

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced a settlement with a local company for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. Metalworking Lubricants Co. will pay a penalty of $155,000 to the United States and $155,000 to the state of Indiana, under...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

