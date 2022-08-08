Read full article on original website
Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski
Indiana’s governor on Tuesday formally called a special election to fill the congressional seat made vacant after U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, was killed last week in a car crash. The special election to complete Walorski’s unexpired term will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive […] The post Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
Holcomb: Special election to replace US Rep. Walorski set for Nov. 8
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Tuesday called for a special election to fill the 2nd Congressional District seat after the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Holcomb says the election will run concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8. The candidate elected would serve through the end of 2022.
Gov. Holcomb signs executive order calling for special election to fill Rep. Walorski's seat
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday calling for a special election to fill the vacancy of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash Aug. 3. The special election will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8,...
AOL Corp
Column: Eli Lilly assails Indiana antiabortion law — after plying its supporters with campaign funds
Last month, I wrote that the surge in antiabortion laws in red states might induce working professionals to refuse job offers in those states or even produce a flood of exits. The evidence then was largely anecdotal. Now, thanks to the giant pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly & Co., there's hard evidence that we stand on the water's edge.
Effingham Radio
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban
Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic Governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. Pritzker’s comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into...
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
WISH-TV
Lilly donated thousands to lawmakers who voted for near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Eli Lilly and Co. condemns Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion, I-Team 8 has discovered the pharmaceutical giant’s political action committee has donated tens of thousands of dollars to lawmakers and other state leaders who supported the law. The law, which outlaws abortions except...
wdrb.com
Public Health Commission outlines more than 30 recommendations for state of Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a year of discussions, an Indiana commission has some new ideas on how to improve public health. In a more than 100-page report, the Governor's Public Health Commission outlined several recommendations for the state. "This impacts every citizen across the state. It impacts our local...
WTHI
Hoosier lawmakers respond to possible impacts of new abortion law
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's new abortion ban will officially take effect on September 15. Governor Eric Holcomb signed the new restrictions into law Friday night. The law makes abortion illegal except in certain circumstances - rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization, protection of the life and physical health of the mother, and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization.
Inside Indiana Business
Why did major Indiana companies stay silent on new abortion law—until it passed?
If Indiana’s biggest corporate citizens had wanted to publicly make their feelings known on their state’s plans to dramatically restrict abortion rights, they had plenty of time to do so. On the same June day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Indiana lawmakers indicated they would...
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
WNDU
Fallout continues as state passes abortion ban
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whole Woman’s Health has provided abortion services in South Bend for the past three years and has served more than a thousand clients. “Well, we will be open and providing care for patients up until the day that the law goes into effect, at which time then we will unfortunately have to close the clinic,” said Sharon Lau with Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.
