A controversial blocking the plate ruling gives Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over Twins
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after arguing with umpires.
Controversial overturned call costs Twins in extra innings
A controversial play in the 10th inning helped Toronto split a four-game series.
MLB World Reacts To Controversial Twins vs. Blue Jays Call
A questionable call in the Twins-Blue Jays game had Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli livid on Sunday. After a Blue Jays runner was initially ruled out on a play at the plate, the call was later overturned because catcher Gary Sanchez didn't allow the runner a path to score. However, Baldelli...
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA・
Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released
Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
Orioles look to sweep 3-game series over the Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (58-52, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -154, Orioles +131; over/under...
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli blasts reversal of ump’s call in loss
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli used terms like “beyond embarrassing,” “completely unacceptable” and “pathetic” in criticizing a reversed call on
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Blue Jays vs Orioles and Two Other Games to Target)
Bang bang, I didn't make a fool of myself yesterday! After publicly expressing appreciation for advice my partner's dad gave me, I went 3-0 on No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets. I was a bit nervous to be honest, so let's hope these good...
Top "On-Ice" Duo in Penguins History
Which pair of Pittsburgh Penguins superstars is the better "on-ice" duo?
Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of...
Riley's big night lifts Braves over Red Sox 9-7 in 11
BOSTON (AP) — Austin Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the year.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde ejected against Pirates
BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has been ejected from Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. Hyde was tossed after he came out to talk to umpires about a replay review that awarded the Pirates a run in the seventh inning. Greg Allen initially was called out on a play at home, but the Pirates appeared to contend that catcher Robinson Chirinos was illegally blocking the plate, and Allen was called safe after a review.
Twins visit the Dodgers to start 2-game series
Minnesota Twins (57-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (75-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (8-4, 3.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (11-6, 2.57 ERA, .99 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -211, Twins +175; over/under is 8...
NFL's Goodell: Watson's 'predatory behavior' behind request for 1-year ban
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The NFL requested a one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson because "evidence" confirmed "predatory behavior" from the Cleveland Browns quarterback, commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters. Goodell commented on the situation Tuesday at a league meeting in Bloomington, Minn. Former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, whom the NFL...
