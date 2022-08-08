ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

WYSH AM 1380

MEDIC: Dollywood tix offered for blood donors

Dollywood is celebrating frontline workers in August including blood donors. Anyone who makes a successful blood donation will receive a ticket to the park while supplies last. MEDIC will not provide additional incentives during this promotion. As a reminder, MEDIC has teamed up with United Way of Greater Knoxville to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rogersville, TN
elizabethton.com

VFW food distribution set for Friday

VFW Post 2166 Auxiliary is doing a food distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank for veterans and their families that need assistance on Friday, August 12 at 2:00 p.m. This will be held at the VFW Post at 2001 West Elk Ave, Elizabethton. Those coming to the food distribution are asked to have room in their trunk for the food box and to pop their trunk once they arrive in the line at the post. They can remain in their car and the food box will be loaded for them. The food distribution will be done with no person to person contact to protect each person’s health.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WATE

East Tennessee facility asks community to help adopt rescued beagles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a story that has made national headlines, the Humane Society of the United States shut down a massive breeding operation in Virginia. Thousands of dogs were removed from the facility that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The facility received multiple violations over the years. Now those dogs are getting a new chance at life.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Petcare Cremations

(WJHL) Amy takes us to Petcare Cremations in Kingsport to talk with Wes Leonard about why he started this business and what they offer here in our region. For more information check out Petcare Cremations online.
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

Young-Williams Animal Center takes in 20 dogs from Virginia facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 20 dogs from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia are now being sheltered in an East Tennessee facility. The Young-Williams Animal Center has accepted 20 dogs into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations. The 20 dogs...
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

5 Best Pigeon Forge Restaurants With a View

When you vacation in the Smoky Mountains, you will be treated to amazing views everywhere you go, including at the local attractions and restaurants. As you explore everything that Pigeon Forge has to offer, you will find some delicious places to eat that also offer unique views of the city and the natural scenery! Here are 5 of the best Pigeon Forge restaurants with a view:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WJHL

VOTE: Best food truck in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – With over 1,000 nominations, the Tri-Cities have narrowed down their choice for the region’s favorite food truck. Voting will remain open until midnight on August 21, and you can vote for your favorite once every day. The winner will receive a News Channel 11 story with behind-the-scenes secrets that show exactly why the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Impressed by the hospitality and pleasantness of people of Kingsport

My wife and I visited her nephew Kenny in Kingsport and were truly impressed with the hospitality and pleasantness of the people of Kingsport. We ate at the Texas Roadhouse for dinner, stayed at the Hampton Inn, walked a mile and a half on the artificial track at the magnificent high school in Kingsport, and had lox and bagel at the downtown Bagel Exchange.
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
