Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Tenneva Hotel Design Problems Revealed in U.S. District Court FilingsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site has produced numerous since its discovery in the last 20 years, but this latest discovery is particularly exciting.
wvlt.tv
‘Never been this bad’ | Sevier Animal Care Center desperate for adoptions
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier Animal Care Center officials are anticipating another wave of animal intake Wednesday morning. This comes as the facility has reached a 40% over capacity level within the last month. The situation has forced them to move some dogs and cats in offices, hallways and bathrooms.
WYSH AM 1380
MEDIC: Dollywood tix offered for blood donors
Dollywood is celebrating frontline workers in August including blood donors. Anyone who makes a successful blood donation will receive a ticket to the park while supplies last. MEDIC will not provide additional incentives during this promotion. As a reminder, MEDIC has teamed up with United Way of Greater Knoxville to...
Mabry-Hazen House hosts guided tours to commemorate Emancipation Day in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On August 8, 1863, a group of enslaved African Americans in Greeneville, Tennessee, became free from their enslaver, Andrew Johnson, who later became the seventeenth president of the United States. August 8 is known as Emancipation Day in Tennessee. Since the first celebration in 1871, many...
wvlt.tv
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to be in a movie, you may have your chance soon! Movie role submissions are being accepted for a Christmas movie being filmed at Dollywood for the next couple of months. Adult males and females are sought to portray audience members for a...
elizabethton.com
VFW food distribution set for Friday
VFW Post 2166 Auxiliary is doing a food distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank for veterans and their families that need assistance on Friday, August 12 at 2:00 p.m. This will be held at the VFW Post at 2001 West Elk Ave, Elizabethton. Those coming to the food distribution are asked to have room in their trunk for the food box and to pop their trunk once they arrive in the line at the post. They can remain in their car and the food box will be loaded for them. The food distribution will be done with no person to person contact to protect each person’s health.
WATE
East Tennessee facility asks community to help adopt rescued beagles
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a story that has made national headlines, the Humane Society of the United States shut down a massive breeding operation in Virginia. Thousands of dogs were removed from the facility that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The facility received multiple violations over the years. Now those dogs are getting a new chance at life.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
wjhl.com
A Visit to Petcare Cremations
(WJHL) Amy takes us to Petcare Cremations in Kingsport to talk with Wes Leonard about why he started this business and what they offer here in our region. For more information check out Petcare Cremations online.
Residents want answers as rumors spread about changes to Knoxville High Senior Living
Knoxville High Senior Living could be changing and some people living there have concerns. Residents say they're worried their independent senior living facility could be turning into one of those residential apartment or condo complexes--leaving them without some of the services they depend on.
WATE
Young-Williams Animal Center takes in 20 dogs from Virginia facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 20 dogs from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia are now being sheltered in an East Tennessee facility. The Young-Williams Animal Center has accepted 20 dogs into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations. The 20 dogs...
visitmysmokies.com
5 Best Pigeon Forge Restaurants With a View
When you vacation in the Smoky Mountains, you will be treated to amazing views everywhere you go, including at the local attractions and restaurants. As you explore everything that Pigeon Forge has to offer, you will find some delicious places to eat that also offer unique views of the city and the natural scenery! Here are 5 of the best Pigeon Forge restaurants with a view:
The silly reason Dolly Parton won’t ride Dollywood’s newest — and largest — roller coaster
Dolly Parton and the leadership of Dollywood on Friday announced the single largest attraction investment in the history of the theme park — a brand-new roller coaster that will be its largest upon opening in the spring of 2023.
VOTE: Best food truck in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – With over 1,000 nominations, the Tri-Cities have narrowed down their choice for the region’s favorite food truck. Voting will remain open until midnight on August 21, and you can vote for your favorite once every day. The winner will receive a News Channel 11 story with behind-the-scenes secrets that show exactly why the […]
Knoxville, one of 3 Tennessee cities on list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, Knoxville was named one of the cheapest cities in America to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Kingsport Times-News
Impressed by the hospitality and pleasantness of people of Kingsport
My wife and I visited her nephew Kenny in Kingsport and were truly impressed with the hospitality and pleasantness of the people of Kingsport. We ate at the Texas Roadhouse for dinner, stayed at the Hampton Inn, walked a mile and a half on the artificial track at the magnificent high school in Kingsport, and had lox and bagel at the downtown Bagel Exchange.
WATE
Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
wjhl.com
These cuties need to find a forever home, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can visit the shelter or call them at (423) 926 8769 for more information.
wvlt.tv
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A town hall meeting has been canceled by the owner of the property where the event was to be held. Rich Levenson told WVLT News that he was attacked and threatened after a flyer circulated online advertising the meeting with Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.
Mike Fraley announces his pick for chief deputy in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Although Mike Fraley’s new role as Carter County sheriff doesn’t begin until next month, he said he has already started working. His first matter of business as sheriff-elect was announcing his selection for chief deputy, a role that will be crucial for the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. Fraley […]
