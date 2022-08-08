ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
12newsnow.com

Volunteers help socialize Virginia rescued beagles with baths, movies

FAIRFAX, Va. — Sixteen of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Cumberland, Virginia, laboratory got a unique opportunity to relax with some volunteers from rescue group Homeward Trails. Over the weekend, the group hosted what they called a Suds and Netflix night for the newly arrived pups. After getting...
VIRGINIA STATE
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Entergy donates fans during triple-digit summer temps

Entergy Texas Inc. marks 22 years of donating fans to help low-income customers in the community stay cool and save money. This year, the company is donating 1,300 boxed fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to 25,800 since the program started in 2000.
BEAUMONT, TX
LoneStar 92

Bloody Shoes: How Texas Stiletto Murder Haunted Houston

Homicides between domestic partners rarely make the news for more than a day or more than just locally, as severe domestic violence is disturbingly common. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence (e.g....
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
Texas Observer

‘The Fishermen and the Dragon’ Uncovers Racist Conflict in Galveston Bay History

A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. These days the Kemah Boardwalk is a glitzy, overbuilt amusement park where competing pop songs blare from speakers and the smells of fried fish, children’s sweat, and Houston’s overripe air waft over throngs of visitors. But I have never heard Bruce Springsteen’s “Galveston Bay” played there—a tune that unlocks a shocking secret about this popular tourist trap.
KEMAH, TX
checkoutdfw.com

A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards

Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
TEXAS STATE
Lake Charles American Press

8/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Timilyon Keorty Fisher, 18, Port Arthur, Texas — maximum speed limit; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; when passing on the right is permitted; hit-and-run driving; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; resisting an officer.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KFDM-TV

On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement track down a fugitive. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for a man they say attacked one of their own, punching him twice in the face. Angel San Juan has more in this week's On the Run report.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Aerial Attack: What It Takes to Fight Texas Wildfires From the Sky

As summer drags on, a familiar scene plays out almost every day somewhere in Texas: Dry brush ignites and flames race across fields and hillsides, sometimes destroying homes. Wildfires fueled by extreme drought and triple-digit heat have left a scorching mark, burning more than 625,000 acres so far this year statewide.
TEXAS STATE

