Four boys left a note in a bottle 27 years ago. Someone just found it.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brian Standefer was 10 years old in 1995, when he and three friends decided to write a note on a piece of cardboard, roll it up inside a bottle and toss it into a bayou in La Marque, Tex., near Galveston Bay.
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
Clark & Misty Winslow take ownership of feed stores in Jasper and Woodville
Both Farmers Feed & Supply in Jasper and Tyco General Feed & Ranch Supply in Woodville are under new ownership. Husband and wife Clark & Misty Winslow have purchased both businesses and have immediately gone to work in revamping them in an effort to draw customers in. According to Clark,...
Volunteers help socialize Virginia rescued beagles with baths, movies
FAIRFAX, Va. — Sixteen of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Cumberland, Virginia, laboratory got a unique opportunity to relax with some volunteers from rescue group Homeward Trails. Over the weekend, the group hosted what they called a Suds and Netflix night for the newly arrived pups. After getting...
Entergy donates fans during triple-digit summer temps
Entergy Texas Inc. marks 22 years of donating fans to help low-income customers in the community stay cool and save money. This year, the company is donating 1,300 boxed fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to 25,800 since the program started in 2000.
Bloody Shoes: How Texas Stiletto Murder Haunted Houston
Homicides between domestic partners rarely make the news for more than a day or more than just locally, as severe domestic violence is disturbingly common. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence:. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence (e.g....
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
Lumberton woman dies in fiery single-car wreck Sunday night in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 23-year-old Lumberton woman was killed in a fiery single car wreck late Sunday night on the south side of Beaumont. Police and firefighters responded to the wreck along southbound Cardinal Drive at Texas Highway 347 at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday night according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Partly cloudy, hit & miss rain Tuesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Partly cloudy, warm with a 30% coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to middle 90's. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
‘The Fishermen and the Dragon’ Uncovers Racist Conflict in Galveston Bay History
A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. These days the Kemah Boardwalk is a glitzy, overbuilt amusement park where competing pop songs blare from speakers and the smells of fried fish, children’s sweat, and Houston’s overripe air waft over throngs of visitors. But I have never heard Bruce Springsteen’s “Galveston Bay” played there—a tune that unlocks a shocking secret about this popular tourist trap.
A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards
Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
8/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Timilyon Keorty Fisher, 18, Port Arthur, Texas — maximum speed limit; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; when passing on the right is permitted; hit-and-run driving; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; resisting an officer.
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement track down a fugitive. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for a man they say attacked one of their own, punching him twice in the face. Angel San Juan has more in this week's On the Run report.
Aerial Attack: What It Takes to Fight Texas Wildfires From the Sky
As summer drags on, a familiar scene plays out almost every day somewhere in Texas: Dry brush ignites and flames race across fields and hillsides, sometimes destroying homes. Wildfires fueled by extreme drought and triple-digit heat have left a scorching mark, burning more than 625,000 acres so far this year statewide.
TJJD exec tells Texas lawmakers prisons for young offenders need more staff, more money
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is hiring but job seekers apparently aren't interested. A Texas House committee is now looking for answers after news the worker shortage is hurting the young people the state is supposed to be helping. The interim head of the Texas Juvenile...
Texas traveling nurse facing murder charges in California crash that killed 6
The driver, identified as Nicole Linton, was working in Los Angeles as a traveling nurse out of Texas, when the crash occurred last Thursday, authorities said.
As statewide funding for Narcan dries up, harm reduction groups ask for help
Texas overdose prevention groups are struggling to get the life-saving treatment naloxone, or Narcan, as the state runs out of federal funding.
