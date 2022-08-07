ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Georgia football in top schools for Nebraska's top recruit

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
(AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for elite recruit Malachi Coleman, who is the the top-ranked recruit in Nebraska. Coleman is a four-star athlete and the No. 7 athlete in the rising senior class.

Malachi Coleman considers Georgia, Nebraska, Oregon, Michigan, Ole Miss, USC, and Oklahoma to be his top seven schools. Coleman additionally set his commitment date for Oct. 15.

Coleman plays high school football for Lincoln East in Lincoln, Nebraska. He is a member of the class of 2023 and is primarily considered a wide receiver recruit. The University of Nebraska is located in Lincoln. Will Coleman stay home and play for the Cornhuskers?

Nebraska is favored to land a commitment from the talented receiver.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound athlete is the No. 89 recruit in the country. Coleman plays football, basketball and track for Lincoln East.

Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon is the Dawgs’ primary recruit for the talented athlete. The Bulldogs have two commitments from the wide receiver position in the class of 2023, so Georgia could add a few more players at the position. Georgia has the fourth-best class of 2023 in the country.

The East Lincoln star plans to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl.

Malachi Coleman named his top seven schools via Twitter:

