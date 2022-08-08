Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
Police: Bartender assaulted at North Charleston bar; two arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are behind bars following an alleged assault against a bartender that happened Tuesday at Whiskey Sports Bar and Grill. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was called to the bar, located on Dorchester Road, in reference to two disorderly patrons at the business, according to a […]
Fort Sumter temporarily closed following discovery of a historic ordnance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An item believed to be a historic ordnance was safely removed from Fort Sumter over the weekend. The fort, now a popular tourist destination that sits on an island in the middle of Charleston Harbor, was closed on Saturday after the ordnance was discovered, according to officials with Fort Sumter National […]
Watch: Dorchester deputies recapture suspect that escaped during medical exam
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam. According to DCSO, Jeron McCants (34) had been arrested earlier Tuesday by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center for a pre-booking medical exam […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Law enforcement driving training in South Carolina limited by time, resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Driving comes with the territory in keeping our communities safe for law enforcement, but those tasked with that responsibility can sometimes find themselves involved in a deadly scene on the roads. Early last month, 24-year-old Raudnesia Waring died after North Charleston police officer Jeremy Kraft hit...
Businessman frustrated over large potholes in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman in North Charleston said he is frustrated over what he calls a major pothole problem. “I want to be known for having the best Mini and BMW service in town, not for having the best potholes on my street,” said Chad Matthews, owner of Total Mini and BMW […]
live5news.com
Charleston Police seeing rise in people leaving kids in hot cars
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After three incidents in five days, the Charleston Police Department says they’re seeing an uptick in children getting locked in hot cars. “Across the nation, this summer has been a bad summer as far as child deaths go in cars, but specifically and locally we’re seeing it in our own community,” Detective Katrina Billie, who works with the Special Victims Unit of the Charleston Police Department, said.
abcnews4.com
Fiery bus crash among nearly 2 dozen wrecks at Berkeley Co. intersection in recent years
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After Friday's bus crash at the intersection of Mudville Road and US 176 in Berkeley County, ABC News 4 wanted to check in with SC Department of Transportation to see where they are on the roundabout project planned for that intersection. SCDOT says between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Sheriff: ‘No red flags’ in Pineville woman’s disappearance
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 76-year-old Berkeley County woman has been missing for 24 days but deputies say there is no sign of foul play. Over the past several weeks, law enforcement, community members, and family have been searching for Ruth Jenkins, but have found no answers about her where she is.
Santee Cooper planning dam siren tests during full-scale exercise
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper is planning to test dam sirens in part of the utility’s emergency action plan in late August. Santee Cooper will be testing sirens located at the Santee Dam and in the Santee River floodplain, starting at 9:30 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. on August 23. “Tone-alert radios […]
live5news.com
N. Charleston Police search for missing teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Kalea White was last seen at her home on Monday, authorities say. White is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police investigating shooting off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Northside Drive Monday evening. ABC News 4's Tara Jabour went to the scene. She said two vehicles were isolated with crime tape, and that one vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No injuries were reported in the Tuesday morning structure fire on Jedi Street in North Charleston
North Charleston, South Carolina – Tuesday morning, a fire in North Charleston brought the North Charleston Fire Department crews to the scene. According to the information provided by the dispatch, crews with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Jedi Street just after 4:40 a.m. following a 911 call in regards to a report of a structure fire.
live5news.com
Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a May shootout that left two injured turned himself in on Sunday, Beaufort County deputies say. Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
The Post and Courier
Man, 25, turns self in following a North Charleston crash that killed deputy
A 25-year-old man turned himself in to North Charleston police on Aug. 8, nearly eight weeks after a collision that killed a commuting Charleston County detention deputy. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, faces a charge of reckless homicide in connection with the June 14 crash that killed 30-year-old deputy LeRhonda Bomar at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road.
Charleston PD investigating stabbing at downtown apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing in downtown Charleston. Charleston County 911 Consolidated Dispatch received multiple calls about a female who had been stabbed around 8:19 p.m., according to Charleston Police. Officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartment complex where they located a woman who appeared to have been stabbed in […]
Man given bond following deadly June crash involving CCSO deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man who allegedly killed an off-duty Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been given a surety bond after he turned himself in to the North Charleston Police Department on Monday. Ryan Dalesandro (25) was given a $50,000 bond after he surrendered himself to authorities. He faces a reckless homicide charge, […]
charlestondaily.net
Charleston-North Charleston ranked as the 5th worst metro in the nation for pedestrian deaths in a new study
The number of people struck and killed while walking reached yet another new high in 2020. More than 6,500 people were struck and killed while walking in 2020, an average of nearly 18 per day, and a 4.5 percent increase over 2019. This epidemic continues growing worse because our nation’s...
counton2.com
CCSO: Pursuit of stolen car ends in Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday was involved in a police pursuit that ended in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to to CCSO, the pursuit began on Spruill Avenue around 7:10 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, but the driver fled.
The Post and Courier
Final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville begins
SUMMERVILLE — The $137 million project to build 3.9 miles of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway began its final phase on Aug. 8. Through this project, the S.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority are delivering a new four-lane roadway as well as a multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicycle and pedestrian users.
Comments / 0