ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies worker electrocuted at MUSC in July

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a man who was electrocuted while working on equipment at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) last month. Jeremiah Wiggins, 41, of Walterboro, died while working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building on the morning […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Watch: Dorchester deputies recapture suspect that escaped during medical exam

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam. According to DCSO, Jeron McCants (34) had been arrested earlier Tuesday by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center for a pre-booking medical exam […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police seeing rise in people leaving kids in hot cars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After three incidents in five days, the Charleston Police Department says they’re seeing an uptick in children getting locked in hot cars. “Across the nation, this summer has been a bad summer as far as child deaths go in cars, but specifically and locally we’re seeing it in our own community,” Detective Katrina Billie, who works with the Special Victims Unit of the Charleston Police Department, said.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Sumter#Charleston Harbor
live5news.com

Sheriff: ‘No red flags’ in Pineville woman’s disappearance

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 76-year-old Berkeley County woman has been missing for 24 days but deputies say there is no sign of foul play. Over the past several weeks, law enforcement, community members, and family have been searching for Ruth Jenkins, but have found no answers about her where she is.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston Police search for missing teen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Kalea White was last seen at her home on Monday, authorities say. White is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Charleston Press

No injuries were reported in the Tuesday morning structure fire on Jedi Street in North Charleston

North Charleston, South Carolina – Tuesday morning, a fire in North Charleston brought the North Charleston Fire Department crews to the scene. According to the information provided by the dispatch, crews with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Jedi Street just after 4:40 a.m. following a 911 call in regards to a report of a structure fire.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a May shootout that left two injured turned himself in on Sunday, Beaufort County deputies say. Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Man, 25, turns self in following a North Charleston crash that killed deputy

A 25-year-old man turned himself in to North Charleston police on Aug. 8, nearly eight weeks after a collision that killed a commuting Charleston County detention deputy. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, faces a charge of reckless homicide in connection with the June 14 crash that killed 30-year-old deputy LeRhonda Bomar at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD investigating stabbing at downtown apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Sunday night stabbing in downtown Charleston. Charleston County 911 Consolidated Dispatch received multiple calls about a female who had been stabbed around 8:19 p.m., according to Charleston Police. Officers responded to the Bridgeview Apartment complex where they located a woman who appeared to have been stabbed in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CCSO: Pursuit of stolen car ends in Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday was involved in a police pursuit that ended in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to to CCSO, the pursuit began on Spruill Avenue around 7:10 p.m. when deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle, but the driver fled.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Final phase of Berlin G. Myers Parkway in Summerville begins

SUMMERVILLE — The $137 million project to build 3.9 miles of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway began its final phase on Aug. 8. Through this project, the S.C. Department of Transportation, the town of Summerville and the Dorchester County Transportation Authority are delivering a new four-lane roadway as well as a multipurpose pathway along the Sawmill Branch Trail for bicycle and pedestrian users.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy