Prineville, OR

▶️ Prineville man found dead in Deschutes River near Terrebonne

A Prineville man was found dead in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne Sunday after an hours-long search. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it was called out to the area of Mile Post 6 on Lower Bridge Way Saturday night for a missing person report. DCSO said someone reported having gone swimming with a friend. The reporting person left to run an errand and couldn’t find his friend when he returned.
TERREBONNE, OR
Swimmer Dies Near Terrebonne

TERREBONNE, OR -- The body of a 37-year-old from Prineville was found in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne, over the weekend. A friend reported the person missing Saturday night. The two had been swimming near Lower Bridge Way, but the friend left for an errand and when he returned, the...
TERREBONNE, OR
Prineville, OR
Crook County, OR
Prineville, OR
Crook County, OR
Two Arrested In Redmond Drug Bust

REDMOND, OR -- Two people from Redmond were arrested during a drug bust last week. At about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Detectives executed a search warrant in the 700 block of NW 5th Street in Redmond. A multi-county surveillance operation was conducted. They say 34-year-old Joseph Pedro and 26-year-old Kerstin Arias were observed in the Portland area, believed to be purchasing controlled substances for distribution in Central Oregon.
REDMOND, OR
▶️ Motorcycle rider rescued after crash near Pine Mountain

A motorcycle rider got a broken leg and had to be rescued after a crash on Sunday morning south of Pine Mountain. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office said dispatch received a 911 call about an injured motorcycle rider at around 10:40 a.m. Thirteen Search and Rescue volunteers and two...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Bend man arrested after stabbing near emergency shelter

A Bend man was arrested after stabbing another Bend man in the stomach on Saturday night. Bend Police said they received a report at 9:58 p.m. about a man bleeding from his abdomen near NE 3rd St. and NE Franklin Ave. They arrived and provided medical attention to the victim,...
BEND, OR
$20k In Sunglasses Taken In Theft

BEND, OR -- Three people are on the run after Bend Police say they stole $20,000 worth of sunglasses from the Sunglasses Hut in The Old Mill District, Sunday morning. Officers responded just after 11 a.m. and learned a man and two women entered the store and began putting sunglasses into bags. They continued, even after being confronted by an employee. There were other customers in the store at the time. The three then took off.
BEND, OR
Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit

The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
TACOMA, WA
Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes

While firefighters continued making progress Sunday on several mostly lightning-sparked wildfires around the region, officials on the still-growing Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake are still trying to determine the best way to access and contain the hard-to-reach blaze. The post Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Amazing good fortune that fair gun incident didn't turn into disaster

The five men who drew handguns and faced off with a man who'd stolen an AR-15 were heroic; the fact that such a rifle was left in an unlocked pickup is hard to fathomHow crazy lucky we all were. My wife and daughter were at the fair at the time, coworkers, probably hundreds of people I know and care about. If you're reading this, at least in its printed form, there's a good chance you know people who were at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds last Friday at 5 o'clock. By all reports, the situation went from a man just...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
▶️ Lightning strike knocks out power to 34,000 in Bend

A lightning strike that hit a power pole is being blamed for the outage that knocked out power to about 34,000 customers in Bend Tuesday morning. Pacific Power said it happened around 6:45 a.m. Lightning it a power pole in the area of Highway 20 and Ward Road on Bend...
BEND, OR
Observant workers at Bend RV dealer spot 2 suspects in trailhead thefts, leading to fugitive’s arrest

Bend RV dealer employees spotted a man and woman sought by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies in a recent rash of thefts from parked vehicles at trailheads and day-use areas, leading to the arrest of two Washington state residents, one a fugitive, and recovery of stolen items, guns and body armor. The post Observant workers at Bend RV dealer spot 2 suspects in trailhead thefts, leading to fugitive’s arrest appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

