Fire heavily damages Sunriver home; cause under investigation
A fire that apparently began on the back deck caused extensive damage to a Sunriver home Monday night, officials said. The post Fire heavily damages Sunriver home; cause under investigation appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville man found dead in Deschutes River near Terrebonne
A Prineville man was found dead in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne Sunday after an hours-long search. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it was called out to the area of Mile Post 6 on Lower Bridge Way Saturday night for a missing person report. DCSO said someone reported having gone swimming with a friend. The reporting person left to run an errand and couldn’t find his friend when he returned.
kbnd.com
kbnd.com
Two Arrested In Redmond Drug Bust
REDMOND, OR -- Two people from Redmond were arrested during a drug bust last week. At about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Detectives executed a search warrant in the 700 block of NW 5th Street in Redmond. A multi-county surveillance operation was conducted. They say 34-year-old Joseph Pedro and 26-year-old Kerstin Arias were observed in the Portland area, believed to be purchasing controlled substances for distribution in Central Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
centraloregondaily.com
Bend man arrested after stabbing near emergency shelter
A Bend man was arrested after stabbing another Bend man in the stomach on Saturday night. Bend Police said they received a report at 9:58 p.m. about a man bleeding from his abdomen near NE 3rd St. and NE Franklin Ave. They arrived and provided medical attention to the victim,...
KTVZ
Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.
kbnd.com
$20k In Sunglasses Taken In Theft
BEND, OR -- Three people are on the run after Bend Police say they stole $20,000 worth of sunglasses from the Sunglasses Hut in The Old Mill District, Sunday morning. Officers responded just after 11 a.m. and learned a man and two women entered the store and began putting sunglasses into bags. They continued, even after being confronted by an employee. There were other customers in the store at the time. The three then took off.
Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit
The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 100 new fire starts, mostly small, in Central Oregon lightning storms
At least 100 new fires were reported in Central Oregon Tuesday following thunderstorms that rolled through the area. More reports of fires could be coming. Central Oregon Fire Information said there were more than 1,000 lightning strikes in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties Monday and Tuesday. Most of the fires...
Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes
While firefighters continued making progress Sunday on several mostly lightning-sparked wildfires around the region, officials on the still-growing Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake are still trying to determine the best way to access and contain the hard-to-reach blaze. The post Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake tops 1,800 acres, still zero containment; more progress on other blazes appeared first on KTVZ.
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Bend Dermatology Clinic Announces Crook County Expansion with New Location in Prineville
Bend Dermatology Clinic announced its expansion in Crook County with a new clinic at 555 NW Third St. in Prineville. The new practice is slated to open September 1 in Suite 3 of the First Interstate Bank Building and will be accepting new and existing patients for medical dermatological care.
Amazing good fortune that fair gun incident didn't turn into disaster
The five men who drew handguns and faced off with a man who'd stolen an AR-15 were heroic; the fact that such a rifle was left in an unlocked pickup is hard to fathomHow crazy lucky we all were. My wife and daughter were at the fair at the time, coworkers, probably hundreds of people I know and care about. If you're reading this, at least in its printed form, there's a good chance you know people who were at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds last Friday at 5 o'clock. By all reports, the situation went from a man just...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Lightning strike knocks out power to 34,000 in Bend
A lightning strike that hit a power pole is being blamed for the outage that knocked out power to about 34,000 customers in Bend Tuesday morning. Pacific Power said it happened around 6:45 a.m. Lightning it a power pole in the area of Highway 20 and Ward Road on Bend...
Madras man charged in deadly drunken driving crash seeks bail reduction — but judge denies bail
“We’re asking for $100,000 (bail) -- that is still a significant amount," Sergio Suarez-Sanchez's defense lawyer said Wednesday in a Jefferson County courtroom. The post Madras man charged in deadly drunken driving crash seeks bail reduction — but judge denies bail appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Big responsibility’: An inside look into slowing wildfires with air tankers
As wildfire season continues, air tanker planes at the Redmond Air Tanker base are always on standby. Captain Jonas Doherty says this fire season has been slow, but that does not mean he’s not busy. He has been flying out and assisting firefighters on the ground. “The idea is...
Observant workers at Bend RV dealer spot 2 suspects in trailhead thefts, leading to fugitive’s arrest
Bend RV dealer employees spotted a man and woman sought by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies in a recent rash of thefts from parked vehicles at trailheads and day-use areas, leading to the arrest of two Washington state residents, one a fugitive, and recovery of stolen items, guns and body armor. The post Observant workers at Bend RV dealer spot 2 suspects in trailhead thefts, leading to fugitive’s arrest appeared first on KTVZ.
