What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition

Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
UPI News

Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs

July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
MedCity News

Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help

Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
Newsweek

Fact Check: Can You Overdose From Picking up Fentanyl-Laced Dollar?

Alarming news stories about the prescription opioid fentanyl have continued to spark panic among the public and politicians. Frightening reports such as a 13-month-old boy stumbling across a drugs wrap containing fentanyl or the drug being released through air vents at a children's center, quickly catch attention as America is overwhelmed with the volumes of the drug brought in through illicit supply chains.
MedicalXpress

CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states

A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
NBC News

Once feared, illicit fentanyl is now a drug of choice for many opioid users

One of the deadliest street drugs, illicit fentanyl, has transitioned from a hidden killer that people often hope to avoid to one that many drug users now seek out on its own. The shift to intentional use of fentanyl underscores a worrying trend in the country's ongoing opioid epidemic, experts say: That a growing number of people have become so tolerant to opioids like heroin, that they're turning to the synthetic compound, which is up to 50 times stronger.
NME

New drug warning over ‘Ninja Turtle’ and ‘Teddy Bear’ pills after Secret Garden Party

A new warning has been issued by harm reduction specialists The Loop after pills tested at Secret Garden Party were found to contain more than double the amount of MDMA. The Loop discovered that pills in the shape of a ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’ had 2.5 the typical amount of ecstasy in them. Some ‘Teddy Bear’-shaped bills in circulation at the Cambridgeshire festival has 1.5 the normal dose, although strengths varied.
MedicalXpress

Almost 90 percent of people with opioid use disorder not receiving life-saving medication, new study finds

While the opioid overdose and death epidemic continues to worsen across the United States, medications such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone are proven to reduce opioid overdoses by more than 50 percent. New findings led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine indicate the vast majority, or 86.6 percent, of people living with opioid use disorder (OUD) are not receiving these evidence-based, life-saving medications.
