Circleville – A man was charged after hitting a man in a wheelchair over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, the Circleville Police department and Circleville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the area of Lancaster Pike and Fairview Blvd in reference to a hit-skip accident that involved a pedestrian in a wheelchair and a car. When they arrived they found a man in a wheelchair that said that he was hit on the sidewalk and was thrown from his wheelchair but only had some minor injuries. EMS arrived on scene and transported the man to Berger ER with minor injuries.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO