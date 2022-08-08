Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New Details: Fleeing kidnappers attempted to run over a Chillicothe Police Officer
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Additional details were released this morning in the pursuit following the daring escape of a kidnapping victim from her suspected captors, Anthony Jernee, and Terri Diaz. The Guardian was the only news team on the scene of the takedown and capture of the suspects. According...
Deadly Columbus robbery sees 3 suspects arrested a month later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have now arrested all three of the suspects accused in a robbery near a convenience store that left a man dead. Officers spotted two of the suspects on Friday — 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon and a 16-year-old — and took them into custody on Tuesday. Both are facing aggravated murder […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. woman pleads guilty to arson
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County woman pleaded guilty this week to arson. 44-year-old Tara N. Payne was indicted in February of last year after investigators say she intentionally set fire to a residence in the 1100 block of Scott Road in Frankfort. Reports say Payne, attempting to...
Missing Ohio teen may be in Licking County, sheriff says
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen more than three weeks ago. Onisty Deal was last seen leaving a foster home in the Amanda, Ohio, area on July 20. Onisty is approximately five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She had […]
Woman Harrassed on COTA Bus, Threatened with Death by Unknown Man
COLUMBUS, OH – A woman was harrassed and threatened with death after she got in...
Three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint to steal firearms
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna Police are looking for three men who allegedly held a resident at gunpoint to steal multiple firearms. According to police, the three suspects went to a house on the 400 block of Barwood Avenue on Aug. 3 just before 1:20 p.m. to supposedly purchase a gun that was shown to […]
Two men accused of stealing gold bars from northeast side home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men in Columbus have been accused of stealing gold bars from a house on the northeast side in late June, per police. CPD says that on June 26, the pair went into a house on the 3000 block of Jonathan Noble Way and stole gold bars, cash, a laptop, and […]
sciotopost.com
UPDATE: Circleville Man Charged after Vehicle Leaves Scene of Wheelchair Accident
Circleville – A man was charged after hitting a man in a wheelchair over the weekend. On August 6, 2022, the Circleville Police department and Circleville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the area of Lancaster Pike and Fairview Blvd in reference to a hit-skip accident that involved a pedestrian in a wheelchair and a car. When they arrived they found a man in a wheelchair that said that he was hit on the sidewalk and was thrown from his wheelchair but only had some minor injuries. EMS arrived on scene and transported the man to Berger ER with minor injuries.
sciotopost.com
Update: Over 3 Dozen Drug Items Take from Drug Bust on High Street with Kids Inside
Circleville – Circleville Police found a significant amount of drugs in a home where a 4-year-old and an 11-year-old were living. A story we have heard before parents with children where drugs are around, and possibly putting them into danger of overdosing. This home is next door to the last home where a child overdosed and died.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Woman Arrested After Custody Exchange Leads to High-Speed Chase
ROSS – A woman was arrested after a custody exchange in Ross County when police got involved. According to the Ross County sheriff’s department on 7/10/22 they were dispatched to Zane trace high school for a custody exchange after a man contacted the sheriff’s department concerned with his ex-wives sobriety condition after leaving his son’s ball game. He stated that when she drinks she causes a scene in which he is trying to avoid.
Columbus man linked to two women found dead in 1990s by DNA
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities have arrested a 67-year-old Columbus man in connection with the death of a woman more than 30 years ago because of DNA evidence. That same DNA evidence has also linked the suspect to a second woman who was found dead five years later. According to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arrest made in the Friday murder of a Vinton County man
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Murder charges have been filed against a Franklin County man who officials say was involved in a homicide. According to authorities, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call during the early morning hours of Friday regarding a shooting in the New Plymouth area of Vinton County. Reports say deputies arrived on the scene and found a man with several gunshot wounds to his head and torso. The victim was transported to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, where he was later pronounced dead.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for runaway teen in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway teen. 16-year-old Todd True was last seen wearing a black tee shirt, and green pants. Authorities say he also had a backpack full of clothing, and a skateboard. Anyone with information...
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for suspects who stole gun after arranging online sale in Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three suspects are accused of meeting to buy a gun and then stealing it at gunpoint in Gahanna. Gahanna Police said the suspects, described as a white male and two Black males in their late teens, went to buy a gun after arranging the sale on social media.
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Manhunt for Murder Ends with Arrest of Man in Franklin County
In the early morning hours of Friday, August 5, 2022, the Vinton County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in which a male adult was shot. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain and other Sheriff’s Department personnel arrived on scene in New Plymouth and found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to his torso and head. The victim was transported by Vinton County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead.
Man allegedly stole wallets, phones at Zoombezi Bay
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole multiple personal items, including wallets and phones, while at Zoombezi Bay water park in Powell. DCSO states that the thefts took place on July 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The suspect allegedly took multiple bags from […]
Drunk driving arrests, crashes down across Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a night of drinking, more Ohioans are now opting to call an Uber instead of being drunk behind the wheel as they did in 2021. State troopers arrested or cited 9,182 Ohioans on OVI charges in the first seven months of 2022 – a 22% decline compared with the 11,766 […]
WLWT 5
Jury selection underway in Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — It's the largest homicide investigation in Ohio's history, and on Monday, jury selection got underway for one of four suspects in the Pike County massacre. In April 2016, eight members of the Rhoden family were murdered execution style. George Wagner IV is the first to go...
cwcolumbus.com
Fentanyl accounted for 89% of 2021 overdose deaths in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County saw a slight decrease in overall fatal overdoses in 2021, but fentanyl-related deaths continue to rise. Eight-hundred-twenty-five people lost their lives to an overdose in Franklin County in 2021. That's a 4% drop from 859 in 2020, which saw a 48% increase from the previous year.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe firefighters responded to a reported fire at an east side business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters in Chillicothe responded to an east end business Tuesday afternoon on reports of a fire. According to dispatchers, multiple fire crews responded to Herr’s Foods at 476 East 7th Street around 4 p.m. Initial reports from dispatchers said the fire was located in one...
