Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a suspect in the investigation tied to the murder of four Muslim men. Police say 51-year-old Muhammad Syed was taken into custody last night near Santa Rosa, roughly 118 miles east of Albuquerque. According to APD, Syed is currently being charged two of the four homicides under investigation. Those […]
FBI looking for ‘bundled-up bandit’ accused of robbing a bank
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque police are asking for assistance identifying a man they are calling, “the bundled-up bandit.” Officials say he robbed the Western Commerce Bank at 1910 Wyoming Blvd. Monday morning. Officials say around 9:15 a.m. Monday morning he entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He received an undisclosed […]
KRQE News 13
Video shows thief squeezing through window, stealing six guns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — We’re getting a better look at the burglary of Calibers Gun Shop. A new video shows how the thief got inside and made off with more than six thousand dollars worth of firearms. Surveillance video shows how a thief squeezed through a tiny window, but he made one big mistake that made it really easy to figure out who he was.
KOAT 7
One person arrested and charged in Albuquerque Muslim killings
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina says they've found the vehicle and arrested its prime suspect in recent Muslim killings. Police and FBI agents have arrested 51-year-old Muhammad Syed. Police consider Syed to be the primary suspect in the recent killings. Police say as they prepared to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update in Albuquerque ‘serial killer’ case as ‘prime suspect’ in shootings detained after cops find vehicle of interest
A PRIME suspect is in custody in the murders of two Muslim men after four deaths sparked serial killer fears in Albuquerque. Police tracked down a vehicle believed to be involved in the murders - three of which have occurred during the last three weeks - and arrested the driver.
People
Suspect Detained After 4 Muslim Men Are Killed in New Mexico in Slayings Police Believe Are Connected
Update: On Tuesday, Albuquerque Police Chief Ray Schultz announced on Twitter that authorities have detained the driver of a vehicle "believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque." According to Schultz, the suspect "is our primary suspect for the murders." Police in Albuquerque, N.M.,...
KRQE Newsfeed: Community in fear, Driver arrested, Flood watch, Calibers burglary, Stuck at top of Sandia’s
Tuesday’s Top Stories How prosecutors got a guilty verdict in the Fabian Gonzales, Victoria Martens trial UNM holds community safety forum as the semester nears Victim’s brother speaks out as police investigate Muslim murders Man accused of driving drunk, killing passenger in Mora floodwaters Meow Wolf announces three new permanent installations Pedestrian dead in crash […]
Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility is back behind bars after being accused of tricking the guards into releasing him. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Benavidez was set to be released on August 2. However, when his name was called, Jarrod Bearden claimed to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Driver of deadly high-speed crash taken into custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect charged in a horrific crash that killed a husband and wife is now in custody. Video for July of last year was released after Omar Martinez crashed into Robert and Bonnie Hartwig at the intersection of Lomas and Louisiana. The couple died at the hospital. Almost eight months after the crash, […]
KOAT 7
Muslim community reacts to arrest of man connected to Muslim men murders
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dozens gathered at the Islamic Center of New Mexico to pay their respects to the Muslim victims—after an announcement was made on Tuesday’s arrest. According to Albuquerque police, Muhammad Syed, 51, is in custody following the recent murders of Muslim men in New Mexico.
rrobserver.com
Conviction made in multi-jurisdictional organized retail crime spree that includes Rio Rancho
ALBUQUERQUE — Davina Quintana has been convicted on 11 different counts of shoplifting in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. As a result of a guilty pleas, Quintana faces up to 12 years in prison. “Organized retail criminals endanger innocent lives and increase costs to consumers, and we must put a...
BCSO arrest barricaded individual in south valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say a robbery suspect barricaded himself inside of a south valley home. The SWAT team was on the scene and Foothill Road was closed between Amalia and Leo was closed. BCSO says the man stole two car batteries from an AutoZone on Isleta when employees tried to stop […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
APD investigates homicide at foothills apartment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the foothills area Sunday. Police responded to a shooting call around 6:25 a.m. at the Copper Ridge Apartments at 557 Tramway Blvd. NE. Officials say when police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man died from his wounds at the scene. […]
A Fourth Muslim Man Has Been Shot and Killed
Three innocent Muslim men have already been murdered. Now, a fourth has been killed. "Another Muslim man has been shot to death — the fourth to be killed in a period of nine months and the third in the past two weeks." —Elise Kaplan.
KRQE News 13
Muslims fleeing Albuquerque, Afghan community remembers 4th victim
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those in the Afghan community remember Naeem Hussain for putting others before himself. “We usually throw some cultural parties and some gatherings. We saw him many times over there; he was a good boy, hardworking boy,” Salim Ansari, the President of the Afghan Society of New Mexico, said.
rrobserver.com
Police investigating hit-and-run fatal pedestrian crash in Albuquerque
A male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Central early this morning, Albuquerque police say. “After he was struck, the vehicle fled the scene,” Albuquerque Police Department Spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said in an email. Atkins said it is unclear whether the pedestrian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
webcenterfairbanks.com
Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque
(AP) - Police announced a breakthrough Tuesday in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, charging a man from Afghanistan — himself a Muslim — with two of the slayings and identifying him as a prime suspect in the other killings that put the entire community on edge.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police say vehicle could be related to recent Muslim homicides
Anger from Albuquerque and New Mexico after a fourth Muslim man was shot to death Friday night. Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury said, "this is not New Mexico, this is not who we are, this is not our community. We will bring this killer to justice." Law enforcement said a Dark Silver...
Santa Fe officer recognized for rescuing children from hot car
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Officer is being recognized for rescuing two children from a hot vehicle in July. Officer Oscar Holguin was sent to a grocery store for a welfare check on two young children locked in a vehicle. When Holguin arrived, he saw the vehicle had been turned off, widows rolled […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Police investigate 3 homicides of Muslim men
Police say one of the two victims that died in separate homicides overnight in Albuquerque was a member the Muslim community. An Albuquerque Police spokesman says the shooting could be connected to three other recent homicides involving Muslim men from South Asia. The incident took place just before midnight Friday...
Comments / 9