Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested in murders of Albuquerque Muslim men

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a suspect in the investigation tied to the murder of four Muslim men. Police say 51-year-old Muhammad Syed was taken into custody last night near Santa Rosa, roughly 118 miles east of Albuquerque. According to APD, Syed is currently being charged two of the four homicides under investigation. Those […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI looking for ‘bundled-up bandit’ accused of robbing a bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque police are asking for assistance identifying a man they are calling, “the bundled-up bandit.” Officials say he robbed the Western Commerce Bank at 1910 Wyoming Blvd. Monday morning. Officials say around 9:15 a.m. Monday morning he entered the bank and demanded money from a teller. He received an undisclosed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video shows thief squeezing through window, stealing six guns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — We’re getting a better look at the burglary of Calibers Gun Shop. A new video shows how the thief got inside and made off with more than six thousand dollars worth of firearms. Surveillance video shows how a thief squeezed through a tiny window, but he made one big mistake that made it really easy to figure out who he was.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

One person arrested and charged in Albuquerque Muslim killings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina says they've found the vehicle and arrested its prime suspect in recent Muslim killings. Police and FBI agents have arrested 51-year-old Muhammad Syed. Police consider Syed to be the primary suspect in the recent killings. Police say as they prepared to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Community in fear, Driver arrested, Flood watch, Calibers burglary, Stuck at top of Sandia’s

Tuesday’s Top Stories How prosecutors got a guilty verdict in the Fabian Gonzales, Victoria Martens trial UNM holds community safety forum as the semester nears Victim’s brother speaks out as police investigate Muslim murders Man accused of driving drunk, killing passenger in Mora floodwaters Meow Wolf announces three new permanent installations Pedestrian dead in crash […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Michael Silva
KRQE News 13

Driver of deadly high-speed crash taken into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect charged in a horrific crash that killed a husband and wife is now in custody. Video for July of last year was released after Omar Martinez crashed into Robert and Bonnie Hartwig at the intersection of Lomas and Louisiana. The couple died at the hospital. Almost eight months after the crash, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO arrest barricaded individual in south valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies say a robbery suspect barricaded himself inside of a south valley home. The SWAT team was on the scene and Foothill Road was closed between Amalia and Leo was closed. BCSO says the man stole two car batteries from an AutoZone on Isleta when employees tried to stop […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigates homicide at foothills apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the foothills area Sunday. Police responded to a shooting call around 6:25 a.m. at the Copper Ridge Apartments at 557 Tramway Blvd. NE. Officials say when police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The man died from his wounds at the scene. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Muslims fleeing Albuquerque, Afghan community remembers 4th victim

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those in the Afghan community remember Naeem Hussain for putting others before himself. “We usually throw some cultural parties and some gatherings. We saw him many times over there; he was a good boy, hardworking boy,” Salim Ansari, the President of the Afghan Society of New Mexico, said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Police investigating hit-and-run fatal pedestrian crash in Albuquerque

A male pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Central early this morning, Albuquerque police say. “After he was struck, the vehicle fled the scene,” Albuquerque Police Department Spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said in an email. Atkins said it is unclear whether the pedestrian...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
webcenterfairbanks.com

Afghan man charged in killing of 2 Muslims in Albuquerque

(AP) - Police announced a breakthrough Tuesday in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, charging a man from Afghanistan — himself a Muslim — with two of the slayings and identifying him as a prime suspect in the other killings that put the entire community on edge.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque Police investigate 3 homicides of Muslim men

Police say one of the two victims that died in separate homicides overnight in Albuquerque was a member the Muslim community. An Albuquerque Police spokesman says the shooting could be connected to three other recent homicides involving Muslim men from South Asia. The incident took place just before midnight Friday...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

