Parker Track Club brings home five All-Americans from AAU Junior Olympic Games

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – The Parker Track Club from Athens had a great showing at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina this past week.

The event just wrapped up its 56thyear and is the largest multi-sport event in the world, bringing athletes ages 8 to 18 from all over the country.

Parker Track Club had 16 athletes there competing and all of them came home with personal records. Five of those athletes earned All-American, meaning they placed in the top 8 of their events.

Alanna Early became a two-time All-American, finishing in fifth place in this year’s 200-meter. Graham Manus earned second while Cedrick Cook Jr. and Samuel Johnson each finished third in their age groups for the high jump. Max Patterson came in third in the 800-meter in his third Junior Olympic Games.

