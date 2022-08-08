Parker Track Club brings home five All-Americans from AAU Junior Olympic Games
ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – The Parker Track Club from Athens had a great showing at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Greensboro, North Carolina this past week.
The event just wrapped up its 56thyear and is the largest multi-sport event in the world, bringing athletes ages 8 to 18 from all over the country.On the Road with Olivia and Claudia Episode Six: James Clemens and Bob Jones
Parker Track Club had 16 athletes there competing and all of them came home with personal records. Five of those athletes earned All-American, meaning they placed in the top 8 of their events.
Alanna Early became a two-time All-American, finishing in fifth place in this year’s 200-meter. Graham Manus earned second while Cedrick Cook Jr. and Samuel Johnson each finished third in their age groups for the high jump. Max Patterson came in third in the 800-meter in his third Junior Olympic Games.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0