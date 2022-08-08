Longshot rookie wins Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship; former BYU golfers finish T2 and T5, earn biggest paychecks of careers

Read full article on original website
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
deseret.com
What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole
For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
deseret.com
After an impressive freshman season, what skill did Utah safety Cole Bishop focus on during the offseason?
Utah safety Cole Bishop came on strong at the end of last season. As a true freshman in 2021, the Peachtree City, Georgia, native became a starter in the ninth game of the season against Stanford. While Bishop established himself as a force in the Utes’ defensive backfield, he worked...
kslsports.com
BYU, Utah Placed In Tournament To Decide College Football’s Best Fan Base
SALT LAKE CITY – While the Utah and BYU football teams fine-tune their crafts in camp this month. Their fans now have a chance to round into midseason form. Fox Sports unveiled a 64-team vote on Tuesday to crown the best fanbase in college football. Both BYU and Utah made the field.
deseret.com
Utah gymnastics receives commitment from five-star Camille Winger
Utah gymnastics’ 2023 class just got better. Five-star Camille Winger committed to the Red Rocks on Tuesday, she announced on her Instagram page. “I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Utah on a full athletic scholarship!!! I have decided to move a year ahead in school and will be graduating in 2023!” Winger wrote. “I am beyond grateful for my teammates, coaches and most of all my family for all of their support to get me here!! Couldn’t have been able to do it without them!! So excited to be apart of the Utah family!! GO UTES!!”
deseret.com
‘This is the best program in the Pac-12’: What anonymous coaches say about the Utes
What do opposing coaches really think about Utah’s football program and its prospects for the 2022 season?. The annual Athlon Sports college football preview recently posted a “Scouting the Utes” segment featuring comments from anonymous coaches. Here’s what the anonymous coaches said about Utah:. On the...
deseret.com
After a walk-off victory, a Utah team is one win away from history at the Little League World Series
A walk-off win has a Utah Little League team one win away from going to the Little League World Series for the first time in state history. Playing in the Mountain Regional, which is new this year, the Snow Canyon Little League team — from Santa Clara, Utah — beat the Paseo Verde Little League team — from Henderson, Nev. — 5-4 via a walk-off hit from Colton Gainey Tuesday night on ESPN.
deseret.com
‘I believe we are a top-five team’: How the Utes are managing sky-high expectations
Monday morning, while Utah was opening Week 2 of fall camp, the first USA Today coaches poll of the season was released. The Utes debuted at No. 8 — their highest-ever preseason ranking. After practice, wide receiver Devaughn Vele was told by a reporter about the poll, and where...
deseret.com
This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars
A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
deseret.com
Coaches preseason poll just missed ending a Utah-related college football streak
The USA Today coaches preseason poll was released Monday, and while there were three Utah college football teams in the final coaches rankings of the 2021 season, only one appeared in the 2022 preseason poll. Utah came in at No. 8, its highest ranking ever in a preseason coaches poll....
deseret.com
High school football: Confident Farmington the favorite heading into ultracompetitive Region 1 campaign
The last time a current Region 1 team won a state championship was Davis in 2004. But don’t be deceived, the region has been playing solid football year after year, and that’s expected to continue in 2022. The region has had three different champions the last three years,...
deseret.com
Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg commits to BYU
Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg committed to BYU football on Monday, becoming the 12th overall commit in the Cougars’ class of 2023. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Borg is rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. Borg chose BYU over offers from Colorado, Utah State, San Diego State and Air...
utahutes.com
They Built It, And Then They Came
The Marsdens keep in touch with almost all of the gymnasts they coached. Alumni regularly stop by the Marsden’s house, where they sit and catch up on things in the backyard or in the living room. “We take just as much pride, if not more, in what they accomplish...
deseret.com
Jaren Hall, BYU football fortunes hinge on mammoth O-line play
That’s got to be the mantra of BYU football fall camp as head coach Kalani Sitake opened practice last week. The Cougars have a perfect schedule to make some noise this year with Notre Dame, Arkansas, Oregon and Big 12 champion Baylor on the schedule, but the Cougars have to be wary of the opener at USF, the matchup with Boise State, a revenge game with Utah State and even old WAC and MWC rival Wyoming if what anonymous coaches told Athlon is true, that BYU tends to play to the level of its competition.
deseret.com
Who’s the college football team no one is talking about … but should be?
The past two years, BYU football has finished the season ranked in the top 20 of the final Associated Press rankings. During that stretch, the Cougars have gone 21-4. Now, BYU heads into 2022 leading the nation in returning production at 85%, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly. Even with...
Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
PARK CITY, Utah— Luke Bodensteiner and John Simms, whose contributions, talents, and enterprise propelled them to the pinnacles of their respective skiing disciplines, will be inducted into the Intermountain Ski […]
deseret.com
High school volleyball: Lone Peak, Bountiful, Ridgeline, Morgan, North Summit, Panguitch open season as preseason No. 1s
The 2022 high school volleyball season kicks off this weekend, and the usual group of teams figure to be in the hunt for region and state titles again this season. Four of the six preseason No. 1 teams in the Deseret News coaches rankings ended last season as state champs, while the other two were runner-ups.
kslnewsradio.com
Study places Utah among top ten states to have a baby
SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of having a baby can be a hefty one, especially with the continuation of COVID. But if you’re having a baby, a new study ranks Utah as one of the top ten states in which to do so. Wallethub compared 32 qualities...
deseret.com
High school girls soccer: Woods Cross offense brings pressure to upset Murray, 3-0
Woods Cross girls’ soccer’s home matchup with an undefeated Murray team that hadn’t yet allowed a goal in three contests didn’t carry the billing of an even matchup. By the final whistle on Tuesday night, it was the Wildcats who had their way with the favored visitors.
gastronomicslc.com
Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City
As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
Brothers soar to new heights in Breeze’s inaugural Provo flight
When two pilots strap in together for a flight, it’s vital to have trust — trust not just in the plane, but also in each other. Luckily, in brothers Matt and Doug Browne, Breeze Airways couldn’t have picked two pilots with a better connection for the company’s inaugural flight out of the Provo Airport.
