Farmington, UT

Longshot rookie wins Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship; former BYU golfers finish T2 and T5, earn biggest paychecks of careers

By Jay Drew
deseret.com
 2 days ago
deseret.com

What a putt! Tess Blair wins Utah Women’s Open with 50-foot birdie on final hole

For the fourth-straight year, a collegiate golfer has won the Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open, but the low professional will take home the $1,500 first-place check. Former Bingham High golfer Tess Blair, who will be a fifth-year senior at Sacramento State this fall, made a dramatic and clutch 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Tuesday afternoon at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club in Lehi to win by a stroke.
LEHI, UT
deseret.com

Utah gymnastics receives commitment from five-star Camille Winger

Utah gymnastics’ 2023 class just got better. Five-star Camille Winger committed to the Red Rocks on Tuesday, she announced on her Instagram page. “I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Utah on a full athletic scholarship!!! I have decided to move a year ahead in school and will be graduating in 2023!” Winger wrote. “I am beyond grateful for my teammates, coaches and most of all my family for all of their support to get me here!! Couldn’t have been able to do it without them!! So excited to be apart of the Utah family!! GO UTES!!”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Farmington, UT
Utah State
Nebraska State
South Carolina State
Farmington, UT
deseret.com

After a walk-off victory, a Utah team is one win away from history at the Little League World Series

A walk-off win has a Utah Little League team one win away from going to the Little League World Series for the first time in state history. Playing in the Mountain Regional, which is new this year, the Snow Canyon Little League team — from Santa Clara, Utah — beat the Paseo Verde Little League team — from Henderson, Nev. — 5-4 via a walk-off hit from Colton Gainey Tuesday night on ESPN.
SANTA CLARA, UT
deseret.com

This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars

A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg commits to BYU

Corner Canyon linebacker Owen Borg committed to BYU football on Monday, becoming the 12th overall commit in the Cougars’ class of 2023. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Borg is rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. Borg chose BYU over offers from Colorado, Utah State, San Diego State and Air...
PROVO, UT
utahutes.com

They Built It, And Then They Came

The Marsdens keep in touch with almost all of the gymnasts they coached. Alumni regularly stop by the Marsden’s house, where they sit and catch up on things in the backyard or in the living room. “We take just as much pride, if not more, in what they accomplish...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Jaren Hall, BYU football fortunes hinge on mammoth O-line play

That’s got to be the mantra of BYU football fall camp as head coach Kalani Sitake opened practice last week. The Cougars have a perfect schedule to make some noise this year with Notre Dame, Arkansas, Oregon and Big 12 champion Baylor on the schedule, but the Cougars have to be wary of the opener at USF, the matchup with Boise State, a revenge game with Utah State and even old WAC and MWC rival Wyoming if what anonymous coaches told Athlon is true, that BYU tends to play to the level of its competition.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Study places Utah among top ten states to have a baby

SALT LAKE CITY — The cost of having a baby can be a hefty one, especially with the continuation of COVID. But if you’re having a baby, a new study ranks Utah as one of the top ten states in which to do so. Wallethub compared 32 qualities...
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City

As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Pyramid

Brothers soar to new heights in Breeze’s inaugural Provo flight

When two pilots strap in together for a flight, it’s vital to have trust — trust not just in the plane, but also in each other. Luckily, in brothers Matt and Doug Browne, Breeze Airways couldn’t have picked two pilots with a better connection for the company’s inaugural flight out of the Provo Airport.
PROVO, UT

