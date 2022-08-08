Read full article on original website
WLOX
Second suspect arrested, charges downgraded in Pascagoula shooting death
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a Pascagoula shooting death. Pascagoula police said 74-year-old Harvey Williams Jr. has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 68-year-old Claude Bivins. Bivins was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday...
WLOX
Moss Point man arrested in connection to body found in Helena
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man was arrested in connection to a death in the Helena community. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 25-year-old Kendrick Marshone James is charged with killing Derek Deion Edwards. Edwards, 39, was initially reported missing by his family on Sunday, Aug. 7. His body...
WLOX
Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
Family Dollar clerk stabbed, woman charged with attempted murder: Mobile Police
UPDATE (5:25 p.m.): Takea Shackleford was questioned while being taken to Metro Jail. Here’s a transcript of what Takea said when being questioned about the thefts, and the stabbing. Do you have anything to say about the stabbing at family dollar? Shackleford: No, I don’t. Do you have anything to say about why you have […]
wxxv25.com
Gulfport PD investigating shooting on Holly Circle
On August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 170 block of Holly Circle in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, officers located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where her status was listed as stable.
WLOX
Family members react to discovery of loved one’s body in Helena
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members say they want answers as to what took place before the discovery of 39-year-old Derek Edwards’ body on August 7. Hurt and confusion overcomes family members, especially since they said Edwards was a positive role model being a softball coach. He even...
WLOX
Pascagoula murder victim’s neighbors speak out
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Neighbors of the Pascagoula murder victim spoke out after Sunday night’s homicide. Claude Eugene Bivins Jr., 68, was identified as the victim. He lived in apartments at 1100 block and Agnes Street. At around 8 p.m., Pascagoula Police Department responded to the scene after receiving...
WLOX
Long Beach chiropractor arrested on drug charges
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach on multiple charges related to the possession and sale of drugs. Around 9:30 a.m., Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division carried out search warrants...
WLOX
UPDATE: Jackson County carjacking suspect arrested in Wiggins
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A reportedly armed and dangerous carjacking suspect was arrested in Wiggins Tuesday. Jackson County authorities were searching for 25-year-old Kevin Chau Bui in connection to a St. Martin carjacking. According to Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas, someone who recognized the reported vehicle called Wiggins Police...
Lucedale woman found dead after single vehicle crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman was found dead Saturday after a single-vehicle crash, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, District 3 first responders, the Barton Volunteer Fire Department, and ASAP EMS Service responded to reports of a crash around 9:45 p.m. Haley Hendriz, 28, was found dead in her vehicle […]
Mississippi Press
Body found in Helena community identified as 39-year-old Moss Point man
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A body found in the Helena community of northeast Jackson County has been identified, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tuesday. The body was found Sunday afternoon behind a home on Lily Orchard Road. Ezell said at the time the death was “suspicious,” but said further details regarding the manner of death wouldn’t be released until after an autopsy, which he said was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
WALA-TV FOX10
Death deemed suspicious in Jackson County, Miss.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi are awaiting an autopsy of a man found dead Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s department said the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the death is suspicious.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with assault after allegedly cutting co-worker
BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is accused of attacking a co-worker with a knife. Bayou La Batre police said it was the end result of apparent road rage. According to investigators say 48-year-old Alex Ly Trihn of Mobile got upset on his way to work Monday morning when something happened between him and the co-worker, who was in another car.
utv44.com
MPD: Boyfriend set victim on fire, shot her multiple times in possible murder-suicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Mobile Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide. Police say the victim, Laquisha Towner, was shot multiple times and set on fire on Osage Street Sunday morning. Her boyfriend, Derrick Rembert, was discovered dead inside a burning car in the driveway. "Ms. Towner was shot...
WDAM-TV
South Mississippi represented in state trooper cruiser contest
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - South Mississippi will be represented during the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”. This year’s Mississippi Highway Patrol submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sgt. Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Miss.
Homicide investigation launched after body found behind Mississippi residence
Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area behind a Mississippi house. WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials are investigating after the body was found behind a house in Moss Point. The house was located on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Officials with the...
WLOX
Body found behind home in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday. According to Coroner Bruce Lynd and Sheriff Mike Ezell, the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community, located in Jackson County. Sheriff Ezell says the death...
Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday
UPDATE: LOTS OF QUESTIONS IN FIERY DEATHS: MOBILE POLICE MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man and woman who were found Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and burns. Officers said Laquisha Towner, 33, and Derrick Rembert, 48, were found dead at a home on the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Police believe man shot girlfriend and set her on fire before he killed himself
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Yesterday’s horrific crime on Osage Street is now being called a murder. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine says 33-year-old Laquisha Towner was in town with her family from North Mobile County. “Somewhere around midnight we know that Ms. Towner voluntarily went with her boyfriend Derrick...
