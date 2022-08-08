ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLOX

Second suspect arrested, charges downgraded in Pascagoula shooting death

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a Pascagoula shooting death. Pascagoula police said 74-year-old Harvey Williams Jr. has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of 68-year-old Claude Bivins. Bivins was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Moss Point man arrested in connection to body found in Helena

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Moss Point man was arrested in connection to a death in the Helena community. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 25-year-old Kendrick Marshone James is charged with killing Derek Deion Edwards. Edwards, 39, was initially reported missing by his family on Sunday, Aug. 7. His body...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport PD investigating shooting on Holly Circle

On August 9, 2022, at approximately 3:39 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 170 block of Holly Circle in reference to a shooting. Once on scene, officers located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where her status was listed as stable.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Family members react to discovery of loved one’s body in Helena

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members say they want answers as to what took place before the discovery of 39-year-old Derek Edwards’ body on August 7. Hurt and confusion overcomes family members, especially since they said Edwards was a positive role model being a softball coach. He even...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula murder victim’s neighbors speak out

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Neighbors of the Pascagoula murder victim spoke out after Sunday night’s homicide. Claude Eugene Bivins Jr., 68, was identified as the victim. He lived in apartments at 1100 block and Agnes Street. At around 8 p.m., Pascagoula Police Department responded to the scene after receiving...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Long Beach chiropractor arrested on drug charges

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach on multiple charges related to the possession and sale of drugs. Around 9:30 a.m., Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division carried out search warrants...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

UPDATE: Jackson County carjacking suspect arrested in Wiggins

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A reportedly armed and dangerous carjacking suspect was arrested in Wiggins Tuesday. Jackson County authorities were searching for 25-year-old Kevin Chau Bui in connection to a St. Martin carjacking. According to Wiggins Police Chief Jeff Thomas, someone who recognized the reported vehicle called Wiggins Police...
WIGGINS, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale woman found dead after single vehicle crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman was found dead Saturday after a single-vehicle crash, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, District 3 first responders, the Barton Volunteer Fire Department, and ASAP EMS Service responded to reports of a crash around 9:45 p.m. Haley Hendriz, 28, was found dead in her vehicle […]
LUCEDALE, MS
Mississippi Press

Body found in Helena community identified as 39-year-old Moss Point man

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A body found in the Helena community of northeast Jackson County has been identified, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tuesday. The body was found Sunday afternoon behind a home on Lily Orchard Road. Ezell said at the time the death was “suspicious,” but said further details regarding the manner of death wouldn’t be released until after an autopsy, which he said was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Death deemed suspicious in Jackson County, Miss.

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi are awaiting an autopsy of a man found dead Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s department said the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community. Sheriff Mike Ezell said the death is suspicious.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Man charged with assault after allegedly cutting co-worker

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is accused of attacking a co-worker with a knife. Bayou La Batre police said it was the end result of apparent road rage. According to investigators say 48-year-old Alex Ly Trihn of Mobile got upset on his way to work Monday morning when something happened between him and the co-worker, who was in another car.
MOBILE, AL
WDAM-TV

South Mississippi represented in state trooper cruiser contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - South Mississippi will be represented during the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”. This year’s Mississippi Highway Patrol submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sgt. Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Miss.
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

Body found behind home in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a wooded area behind a residence Sunday. According to Coroner Bruce Lynd and Sheriff Mike Ezell, the body was found behind a home on Lily Orchard Road in the Helena community, located in Jackson County. Sheriff Ezell says the death...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile police identify man and woman found dead Sunday

UPDATE: LOTS OF QUESTIONS IN FIERY DEATHS: MOBILE POLICE MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed the identity of the man and woman who were found Sunday morning with gunshot wounds and burns. Officers said Laquisha Towner, 33, and Derrick Rembert, 48, were found dead at a home on the […]
MOBILE, AL

