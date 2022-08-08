ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Miami Herald

10-year-old girl swept away while swimming with family in Maryland, Coast Guard says

The search continued Monday, July 18, for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming with her family in Maryland, according to the Coast Guard. Personnel at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region Command Center were notified that multiple swimmers needed help July 17 near Deep Point, Maryland, the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic said in a news release.
TheDailyBeast

Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat

A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
Boston

Fishing boat hits cruise ship off Nantucket coast

The Norwegian Pearl was on its way to the Bahamas when it was hit by a fishing boat. A fishing boat hit a cruise ship off the coast of Nantucket early Saturday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said that they received a...
The Independent

Stranded boaters celebrate as US Coast Guard locates them

A trio of boaters celebrated after being located by a US Coast Guard helicopter in Alaska last Friday (29 July).The group became stranded in Hazen Bay for two days after departing from Chevak.They were due to arrive in Newtok the same evening but failed to reach their destination.As the helicopter approached, one man could be seen waving a large flag, while two others appeared to jump for joy at the site of the Coast Guard.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaChilling moment sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beachBP quarterly profits more than treble to 14-year high amid cost of living crisis
The Independent

Swimmer attacked by shark while snorkelling off Cornwall coast

A snorkeler has suffered a suspected shark attack in what they described as a “very scary incident” off the coast of Cornwall.The swimmer suffered a bite to the leg and needed help from HM Coastguard and ambulance crews following the encounter near Penzance on Thursday.The victim was reportedly bitten by a blue shark while on a snorkelling trip.Blue Shark Snorkel Trips, the company that organised the tour, said such incidents were “extremely rare” and they were “in continued talks with shark experts” as to what happened.“As we know, these things can happen when we choose to interact with wild...
BET

Hundreds Of Haitian Migrants Arrive Off Florida Keys In Overloaded Boat

On Saturday afternoon (August 6), more than 300 Haitian migrants reportedly arrived offshore of the Florida Keys via an overloaded sailboat. According to the Miami Herald, the U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol the boat was grounded off shore of a gated community. Around 200 people remained on the vessel while 113 jumped into the shallow water and made it to shore.
