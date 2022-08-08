Read full article on original website
10-year-old girl swept away while swimming with family in Maryland, Coast Guard says
The search continued Monday, July 18, for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming with her family in Maryland, according to the Coast Guard. Personnel at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region Command Center were notified that multiple swimmers needed help July 17 near Deep Point, Maryland, the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic said in a news release.
Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat
A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
100-pound sailfish leaps out of water, stabs woman on boat off Florida coast
A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said. The sailfish stabbed the woman from Arnold, Maryland in the groin...
Great white shark chows down on seal in Maine woman’s graphic photos
The shark takes several bites out of the seal. A Maine woman was able to capture pictures of a bloody scene this weekend; a great white shark chasing down a seal and eating it. Sue Fontaine shot 116 photos of the shark’s feast near the Whitehead Island Lighthouse off the...
Orcas Attack and Sink Sailboat With Five on Board, Miles From Coast
Scientists have observed killer whales approaching fishing boats, having learned that the fishing lines could provide an easy meal.
9 Cuban migrants reach Florida coast in tattered rowboat. They’ve been taken into custody
Another migrant vessel has found its way to Florida’s Coast this weekend, as nine Cuban migrants battled their way through the Atlantic, authorities said. Early Saturday, a tattered rowboat landed on Jupiter Island’s beach from Cuba, U.S. Border Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said on Twitter. The...
113 Haitian migrants in custody after boat runs aground off Florida coast
Border patrol took 113 Haitian migrants into custody after their sailing-vessel ran aground off the coast of Florida Saturday afternoon. The boat was spotted off the coast of Key Largo, near the gated community of Ocean Reef, officials said. Rescue crews transferred the people from the grounded vessel to Coast...
Video of kayakers being capsized by a whale has resurfaced on social media, bringing debate with it
Debate over video footage of two women being knocked out of their kayak by a humpback whale from nearly two years ago is making the rounds again this week. Were they swallowed? Despite that dramatic video you saw on Facebook, the answer is no. Julie McSorely and Liz Cottriel were...
Five ‘great white sharks’ spotted off Cape Cod within just HOURS after spate of maulings off US coast
FIVE great white sharks were reportedly spotted off Cape Cod in just a matter of hours. It comes after shocking data revealed a total of 22 people have been mauled by the predators in the United States this year. The most recent attack happened on Sunday at New Smyrna Beach...
Fishing boat hits cruise ship off Nantucket coast
The Norwegian Pearl was on its way to the Bahamas when it was hit by a fishing boat. A fishing boat hit a cruise ship off the coast of Nantucket early Saturday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard said that they received a...
SEE IT: Whale leaps on top of boat near Massachusetts in shocking video
A whale made quite a splash by leaping from the water and landing on top of a boat off the coast of Massachusetts. Shocking footage shared by Boston news station NBC10 shows the massive mammal’s collision with the boat, which occurred Sunday morning near White Horse Beach in Plymouth.
Cape Cod shark sightings – 30 great whites spotted off US coast in two days forcing beaches to close
AT least 30 great white sharks have been spotted lurking off Cape Cod in two days, forcing beaches to close. Data revealed that 14 beasts were detected on August 2 and there were 16 sightings on August 3, according to Sharktivity. Four great whites were spotted lurking by Chatham Harbor...
Stranded boaters celebrate as US Coast Guard locates them
A trio of boaters celebrated after being located by a US Coast Guard helicopter in Alaska last Friday (29 July).The group became stranded in Hazen Bay for two days after departing from Chevak.They were due to arrive in Newtok the same evening but failed to reach their destination.As the helicopter approached, one man could be seen waving a large flag, while two others appeared to jump for joy at the site of the Coast Guard.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North CarolinaChilling moment sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beachBP quarterly profits more than treble to 14-year high amid cost of living crisis
Man survives 16 hours trapped in capsized sailboat in Atlantic Ocean
A 62-year-old French man survived for 16 hours in an air bubble inside his capsized sailboat in the Atlantic Ocean before being rescued by Spanish coast guard divers in what they described as an operation "verging on the impossible".
Not a Dolphin or a Whale: Viral Video Shows Shark Flying Into the Air Off Rockaway Beach
A shark leaping from sea surface into the air is not your usual daily sighting. Still, a person was able to capture the spectacular view on camera while her family was on a surfing lesson on the waters of Rockaway Beach in New York City. The footage of it went...
Two dead, five missing after boat capsizes off Florida Keys, Coast Guard says
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Two people are dead and five are missing after a boat capsized near the Florida Keys, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday night. The boat, which was determined to have been carrying migrants, had 15 people aboard before it capsized south of Sugarloaf Key, the Coast Guard said in a statement.
Swimmer attacked by shark while snorkelling off Cornwall coast
A snorkeler has suffered a suspected shark attack in what they described as a “very scary incident” off the coast of Cornwall.The swimmer suffered a bite to the leg and needed help from HM Coastguard and ambulance crews following the encounter near Penzance on Thursday.The victim was reportedly bitten by a blue shark while on a snorkelling trip.Blue Shark Snorkel Trips, the company that organised the tour, said such incidents were “extremely rare” and they were “in continued talks with shark experts” as to what happened.“As we know, these things can happen when we choose to interact with wild...
Hundreds Of Haitian Migrants Arrive Off Florida Keys In Overloaded Boat
On Saturday afternoon (August 6), more than 300 Haitian migrants reportedly arrived offshore of the Florida Keys via an overloaded sailboat. According to the Miami Herald, the U.S. Coast Guard and Border Patrol the boat was grounded off shore of a gated community. Around 200 people remained on the vessel while 113 jumped into the shallow water and made it to shore.
