WGN TV

Skilling: What will the weather be like in Chicago this week

Chicago enters a noticeably cooler, less humid weather regime this week – compared to last. Monday’s muggy dew points and humidities are going away in the coming week, not to return until the coming weekend. Dew points, a measure of atmospheric moisture, will fall back to the low and mid 40s to low 50s. The exception is a brief spike into the low 60s Wednesday night and early Thursday.
wgnradio.com

Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: How much summer weather do we have left?

WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give this week’s forecast and discuss whether the hot, humid temps will return next week. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)

Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
Chicago Journal

Weekend Violence Wrap-Up for August 5 - August 7

Update: Two late reports brought the final numbers up to 9 killed, 48 wounded for the weekend. Come again another day... The same could be said for bullets, of course, but it was not this weekend. Then again, without that rain, the below numbers would have almost certainly been a whole lot higher.
bestcolleges.com

Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students

Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
Q985

One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
947wls.com

Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate

Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
O'Hare vs. Midway - Size Comparison

Wish I didn't have to taxi for a full fifteen minutes tho. Sometimes I’ll be driving along the west side of O’Hare. A plane will fly directly over my head just about to land. I think, “Oh, that was cool.” Then my mind will wander for 5-6 minutes, then another one will fly directly overhead and I think, “Wtf, how am I still driving past O’Hare?” It’s insane how big it is.
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

