Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Skilling: What will the weather be like in Chicago this week
Chicago enters a noticeably cooler, less humid weather regime this week – compared to last. Monday’s muggy dew points and humidities are going away in the coming week, not to return until the coming weekend. Dew points, a measure of atmospheric moisture, will fall back to the low and mid 40s to low 50s. The exception is a brief spike into the low 60s Wednesday night and early Thursday.
wgnradio.com
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: How much summer weather do we have left?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give this week’s forecast and discuss whether the hot, humid temps will return next week. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
Chicago Air and Water Show: When and Where to Watch the Event's ‘Full-Force' Return
A long-time fixture of Chicago summers is set to make its way back to the lakeshore later this month. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
Chicago Journal
Weekend Violence Wrap-Up for August 5 - August 7
Update: Two late reports brought the final numbers up to 9 killed, 48 wounded for the weekend. Come again another day... The same could be said for bullets, of course, but it was not this weekend. Then again, without that rain, the below numbers would have almost certainly been a whole lot higher.
bestcolleges.com
Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students
Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
More Rain and Storms Spark Flooding Concerns Across Parts of Chicago Area
Multiple Chicago-area counties are under a flash flood watch as heavy rain and storms make their way into the area Monday morning following weekend rain and earlier storms. Lake, Kane, DuPage and northern and central Cook counties are all under the watch until 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
Chicago flight delays, cancelations continue at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport is playing catchup after having the worst delays in the country over the weekend. On Sunday at O’Hare, there were nearly 1,200 delays and another 280 canceled flights. On Monday, there were at least 300 cancelations by evening. A local transportation...
Fun Things to Do with Kids in Chicago’s Northwest Suburbs
The Northwest Suburbs in Chicagoland offer plenty of family fun for kids of all ages. From attractions to parks and restaurants, you can plan out an exciting day with plenty of things to do. Our complete list below includes fun ideas for your entire family including towns like Glenview, Arlington...
947wls.com
Windy City Rollers holding Classes to Teach Adults How to Skate
Learn to skate with some of Chicago’s best skaters!. The Windy City Rollers, Chicago’s premier roller derby league, are hosting beginner skating lessons for adults 18+. Their next class is coming up on Saturday, August 27th. The class costs $25 and will be held at Willye B. White...
Chicago's Morton Salt Building Transformed Into New Music Venue
See who's performing at 'The Salt Shed' this Summer.
The World’s Best Italian Beef is at 45 Different Illinois Restaurants
If you live in Illinois, you don't have to go too far to have the World's Best Italian Beef. I guess it makes sense we have the best on Earth. After all, Chicago is the home of the original. Here's the best part, you won't have to travel to The...
Chisox SS Anderson expected to miss 6 weeks with finger tear
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chicago White Sox All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson is expected to miss six weeks because of a tear in the middle of his left hand suffered in a game last weekend. The playoff-contending White Sox made the announcement Tuesday after losing to Kansas City 4-2 in the...
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
Officials announced plans for Illinois's biggest-ever solar power facility, nearly 200 miles south of Chicago. City hall has agreed to buy some of the energy to power publicly-owned assets, including O'Hare and Midway airports.
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
O'Hare vs. Midway - Size Comparison
Wish I didn't have to taxi for a full fifteen minutes tho. Sometimes I’ll be driving along the west side of O’Hare. A plane will fly directly over my head just about to land. I think, “Oh, that was cool.” Then my mind will wander for 5-6 minutes, then another one will fly directly overhead and I think, “Wtf, how am I still driving past O’Hare?” It’s insane how big it is.
The Original Rainbow Cone Close to Coming to NW Indiana
The company also hopes to expand to Florida, Arizona, and Texas
Incendiary device thrown at film set in South Loop, Chicago police say
An incendiary device was thrown by a person at a film production shooting in the South Loop neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.
wlsam.com
Celebrate Svengoolie tomorrow at the Serenity Park at 1:30 PM on August 9th!
Tomorrow is Svengoolie Day in Berwyn! Rich Koz joins the Steve Cochran Show to invite ALL Svengoolie fans to dress in their best and favorite Svengoolie costumes at the Serenity Park at 1:30 PM on August 9th!
