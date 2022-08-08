Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Hardin County Sheriff's Office investigating single-vehicle fatal crash
Authorities in Hardin County say a woman is dead after an early morning crash near Belle Center. Deputies were called out to the 20,000 block of County Road 75 just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, on a report of a single-vehicle crash. They found driver of the vehicle, identified as Summer Lee Dawn Murray, died of injuries at the scene. They say it appears her vehicle had gone off the right side of the road, the driver had over-corrected and then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree before coming to rest. The BMRT squad and Richland Township Fire assisted at the scene.
Three dead after back-to-back motorcycle crashes in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Less than 30 minutes after a motorcycle crash near Bucyrus killed two people, a 35-year-old motorcyclist crashed and died less than 10 miles away. At approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, Michael Ramon Sanders Jr., of Willard, Ohio, was driving northbound in a Kawasaki Ninja 250 motorcycle in Sandusky Township when he […]
Galion Inquirer
Two killed in motorcyle crash
CRAWFORD COUNTY- On August 7, 2022 at 1:36 p.m., Crawford County Sheriff Office along with Jefferson TWP Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on Leesville Road west of State Route 598. It was determined that Gary Sprague, of Bucyrus, was traveling westbound on Leesville Rd. with passenger Rachel Crawford, of Sandusky, on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague failed to negotiate a curve, and went into the eastbound lane of travel and struck Timothy McDaniel, of Galion, who was traveling eastbound on Leesville Rd. on his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague and McDaniel were pronounced deceased at the scene by Crawford County Coroner. Crawford was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield with non-life threatening injuries. The crash still remains under investigation.
crawfordcountynow.com
Two vehicle Fatal Crash in Crawford County
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 96 at the intersection of McIntyre Rd, in Sandusky Township. On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 2:00 PM Michael Ramon Sanders Jr age 35 of Willard, Ohio was driving a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox Pages
Man charged in Knox County crash that killed mother, injured 3 family members
MOUNT VERNON -- The man accused of causing a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 1 that killed a Mount Vernon mother and left her husband and two of her children critically injured has been charged with four felonies, according to Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville. Vince G. Arthur, 36, of Rineyville,...
cleveland19.com
2 drivers die in Richland County crash
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided in a head-on crash Monday morning. The accident happened around 6:19 a.m. on State Route 13 between Free and Noble Roads in Bloominggrove. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Charmeka Sherman, 33, of Sandusky, went left of...
peakofohio.com
Drunk Waynesfield woman crashes into local gas station
A drunk Waynesfield woman crashed her vehicle into a local gas station Monday night around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were called out to RD Holder Oil Company gas station, located at 706 West Sandusky Avenue. They saw a black Kia Optima resting against the southwest corner of the building with heavy damage on both the building and vehicle.
crawfordcountynow.com
Fatal Crash on State Route 13
MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on State Route 13 between Free Road and Noble Road at around 6:19 AM in the Township of Blooming grove in Richland County. The crash occurred when a northbound 1997 tan Buick LeSabre drove left...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 killed in NE Ohio crash
A Monday morning vehicle crash in Bloominggrove Township left two people dead, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Barn fire that injured firefighter ruled arson
A reward is now being offered for information after a barn fire in Huron County that injured a firefighter has been ruled arson.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland sheriff deputies find 3 dead dogs, 25 caged in Sullivan Township house
ASHLAND — Ashland County sheriff deputies found three dead beagle dogs and 25 others being held in feces-laden cages in a searing house on Tuesday, a news release stated. The search was prompted by a call from the Ashland County Humane Society on Monday. Support Our Journalism. Our reporting...
Investigators find 3 dead dogs, 25 more in cages in Ashland County home
Sheriff's deputies and humane agents are investigating after 25 dogs were seized from a home in Ashland County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Defendant in death of Bluffton police officer sentenced in Medina County
MEDINA — One of three men who were inside the vehicle that struck and killed a Bluffton police officer during a high-speed chase earlier this year was sentenced Monday to two years in prison by a Medina County judge. Dante Tate, 19, of Euclid, was sentenced on charges of...
cleveland19.com
Man critically injured in fireworks incident at Ashland County Airport
ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fireworks incident that left a man with critical injuries. An office spokesperson said it took place Saturday at the Ashland County Airport. The spokesperson did not provide exact details of what happened but confirmed crews were on...
OSHP investigating fiery crash that killed 2, critically injured another in Ashland County
A two-vehicle crash resulted in multiple fatalities on an Ashland County highway Friday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested on Assault Charge
A Kenton man was arrested after an incident in the city early Monday morning. According to the report, at around 12:30 Monday morning officers took an on station report about an assault. After an investigation, 35 year old Derrick Houtz was arrested. He is currently being held at the Multi...
Sandusky man arrested on 15th OVI charge: Police
The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a 64-year-old Sandusky man was arrested Friday on his 15th charge of operating a vehicle while impaired.
cleveland19.com
Head-on crash in Ashland County leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said two people died Friday after being injured in a head-on crash in Ashland County. A third victim received life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol. OSHP said the collision took place around 3:45 p.m. on...
huroninsider.com
Man arrested for disorderly conduct, then allegedly threatens to kill officer
SANDUSKY – A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony early Sunday morning after he allegedly caused issues at a house and then resisted and threatened police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to a Shelby Street house for a report of Darrin Williams causing issues. Earlier that day, Williams was trespassed from the Speedway on Campbell Street. He also dealt with police after being found passed out in a bathroom at Strobel Field, the report states.
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion man among those killed in Ashland accident
JACKSON TWP—Two people died, and a third was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on state Route 302 just west of state Route 89 in Ashland County that closed Route 302 for about three hours, according to a news release from the State Highway Patrol. Two occupants...
Comments / 0