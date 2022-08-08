ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

hometownstations.com

Hardin County Sheriff's Office investigating single-vehicle fatal crash

Authorities in Hardin County say a woman is dead after an early morning crash near Belle Center. Deputies were called out to the 20,000 block of County Road 75 just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, on a report of a single-vehicle crash. They found driver of the vehicle, identified as Summer Lee Dawn Murray, died of injuries at the scene. They say it appears her vehicle had gone off the right side of the road, the driver had over-corrected and then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree before coming to rest. The BMRT squad and Richland Township Fire assisted at the scene.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Two killed in motorcyle crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY- On August 7, 2022 at 1:36 p.m., Crawford County Sheriff Office along with Jefferson TWP Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on Leesville Road west of State Route 598. It was determined that Gary Sprague, of Bucyrus, was traveling westbound on Leesville Rd. with passenger Rachel Crawford, of Sandusky, on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague failed to negotiate a curve, and went into the eastbound lane of travel and struck Timothy McDaniel, of Galion, who was traveling eastbound on Leesville Rd. on his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague and McDaniel were pronounced deceased at the scene by Crawford County Coroner. Crawford was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield with non-life threatening injuries. The crash still remains under investigation.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two vehicle Fatal Crash in Crawford County

BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 96 at the intersection of McIntyre Rd, in Sandusky Township. On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 2:00 PM Michael Ramon Sanders Jr age 35 of Willard, Ohio was driving a...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 drivers die in Richland County crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided in a head-on crash Monday morning. The accident happened around 6:19 a.m. on State Route 13 between Free and Noble Roads in Bloominggrove. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Charmeka Sherman, 33, of Sandusky, went left of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Drunk Waynesfield woman crashes into local gas station

A drunk Waynesfield woman crashed her vehicle into a local gas station Monday night around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were called out to RD Holder Oil Company gas station, located at 706 West Sandusky Avenue. They saw a black Kia Optima resting against the southwest corner of the building with heavy damage on both the building and vehicle.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Fatal Crash on State Route 13

MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on State Route 13 between Free Road and Noble Road at around 6:19 AM in the Township of Blooming grove in Richland County. The crash occurred when a northbound 1997 tan Buick LeSabre drove left...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man critically injured in fireworks incident at Ashland County Airport

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fireworks incident that left a man with critical injuries. An office spokesperson said it took place Saturday at the Ashland County Airport. The spokesperson did not provide exact details of what happened but confirmed crews were on...
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested on Assault Charge

A Kenton man was arrested after an incident in the city early Monday morning. According to the report, at around 12:30 Monday morning officers took an on station report about an assault. After an investigation, 35 year old Derrick Houtz was arrested. He is currently being held at the Multi...
KENTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Head-on crash in Ashland County leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said two people died Friday after being injured in a head-on crash in Ashland County. A third victim received life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to the highway patrol. OSHP said the collision took place around 3:45 p.m. on...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Man arrested for disorderly conduct, then allegedly threatens to kill officer

SANDUSKY – A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony early Sunday morning after he allegedly caused issues at a house and then resisted and threatened police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to a Shelby Street house for a report of Darrin Williams causing issues. Earlier that day, Williams was trespassed from the Speedway on Campbell Street. He also dealt with police after being found passed out in a bathroom at Strobel Field, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion man among those killed in Ashland accident

JACKSON TWP—Two people died, and a third was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on state Route 302 just west of state Route 89 in Ashland County that closed Route 302 for about three hours, according to a news release from the State Highway Patrol. Two occupants...
GALION, OH

