The Owatonna football tradition has extended to a new generation. Players who attended as youth have gone through the varsity program and come back as coaches or alumni to pass along their knowledge. The 26th annual Owatonna Huskies Youth Football Camp runs August 8-11 at the OHS fields from 5:30 to 8 pm each night. The camp is open to those entering third through tenth grade.

1 DAY AGO