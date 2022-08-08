ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Kyrgios Wins Citi Open Again; Samsonova Takes Women's Title

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Nick Kyrgios rambled through a lengthy list of people he wanted to thank Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, the Citi Open, he made a mention of the match officials. Then, catching himself,...
TENNIS
SkySports

National Bank Open: Andy Murray beaten in Toronto | Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans through to second round

Andy Murray lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men's No 1 Cameron Norrie progressed. Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening's feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Kyrgios wins in Montreal, faces No. 1 Medvedev in 2nd round

MONTREAL (AP) — Australia’s Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open on Tuesday, beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Kyrgios is coming off a victory at last week's Citi Open...
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more

Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister,...
TENNIS
Serena Williams
The Independent

Three-time champ Andy Murray bundled out in Montreal as Cameron Norrie wins

Three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men’s number one Cameron Norrie progressed.Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.The Scot was overwhelmed by the 10th seed’s power in the first set before fighting back hard in the second, with his frustration getting the better of him as he smashed his racket on the court several times.Sir Andy...
SPORTS

