Elwood, IN

police1.com

Mural pays tribute to slain 24-year-old Indiana officer

One day before his death, Noah Shahnavaz stopped to compliment the mural’s artist, not knowing the artwork would eventually pay tribute to his ultimate sacrifice — By Sarah Calams. The young officer not only made an impact within his community and department, but also with those he encountered...
ELWOOD, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating hanging and stabbing of adopted dog

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is assisting IMPD in investigating a dog that was hung and stabbed. It happened at a home on the east side of Indianapolis over the weekend. IACS was called to assist IMPD with the case. The organization confirmed for 13News the dog, named...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Slain Indiana officer remembered as focused on police work

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A young Indiana police officer who was killed during an early morning traffic stop was remembered Saturday as a man focused on a career in law enforcement. Noah Shahnavaz, 24, an officer with the Elwood Police Department 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, was shot in the head just after 2 a.m. July 31, before he could even get out of his patrol car. “Noah destroyed any barriers that got in his way,” his mother, Laurie Shahnavaz, said in her eulogy. “He was singularly focused on becoming a police officer and finally achieved that dream in 2021.” Dozens of law enforcement officers were among the more than 1,300 people who attended the officer’s funeral at ITOWN Church in the officer’s suburban Indianapolis hometown of Fishers, with some going to an overflow room, WRTV-TV reported.
ELWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed outside his business

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting and robbery outside a funeral home near Lafayette Road early Saturday morning, left a beloved Indianapolis businessman dead. James Dixon III was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. “It’s tragic.  What happened to my dad is just a senseless act of violence,” said Ja’Kell Dixon. Dixon’s youngest […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall

Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Planners looking for public input on making dangerous central Indiana streets safer

INDIANAPOLIS — Planning officials for the city of Indianapolis have unveiled a way for the public to speak up about dangerous streets. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization has developed the Safe Streets and Roads For All Action Plan and now wants to hear from residents. The plan is the first step toward securing federal funding to go toward preventing death and serious injury on central Indiana roads and streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Colts GM, wife host foster children for breakfast at Colts camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and his wife Kristin hosted a group of special guests at training camp Sunday. The couple partnered with Cargo Services, Inc. for "Give Back Sunday." They served breakfast to 35 children in foster care and gave each of them a Books For Youth backpack full of age-appropriate books.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Deadline arrives to bid on Westfield's Grand Park

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Monday was the last day for bids on Westfield's Grand Park. The sports complex is currently hosting training camp for the Indianapolis Colts. But Westfield has been looking for someone to either buy the complex or operate it for the city, since March. Last week, the...
WESTFIELD, IN
WTHR

