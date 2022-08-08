Read full article on original website
Mural pays tribute to slain 24-year-old Indiana officer
One day before his death, Noah Shahnavaz stopped to compliment the mural’s artist, not knowing the artwork would eventually pay tribute to his ultimate sacrifice — By Sarah Calams. The young officer not only made an impact within his community and department, but also with those he encountered...
Elwood McDonald's to donate 50% of sales Wednesday in honor of Officer Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The McDonald's in Elwood is honoring fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz by donating a portion of its sales to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation. On Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the restaurant, located at 7340 State Road 28, will donate 50% of its sales to the nonprofit based in Noblesville.
IMPD investigating hanging and stabbing of adopted dog
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is assisting IMPD in investigating a dog that was hung and stabbed. It happened at a home on the east side of Indianapolis over the weekend. IACS was called to assist IMPD with the case. The organization confirmed for 13News the dog, named...
Dozens of pastors, community members meet with IMPD to address violent crime
INDIANAPOLIS — “We’re here because we recognize, we have a problem in Indianapolis,” Pastor Richard Curry told those gathered Tuesday night at True Tried Baptist Church. And that problem, violent crime, brought dozens of community members, local pastors and police together, with the hopes of addressing...
Fellow soldiers travel from across the U.S. to honor fallen Elwood officer
FISHERS, Ind. — On Friday a visitation was held for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old Army veteran and Fishers native was killed last Sunday in the line of duty. For five hours, people from across the country came to ITOWN Church in Fishers to pay their respects, including law enforcement officers from as […]
Slain Indiana officer remembered as focused on police work
FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A young Indiana police officer who was killed during an early morning traffic stop was remembered Saturday as a man focused on a career in law enforcement. Noah Shahnavaz, 24, an officer with the Elwood Police Department 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, was shot in the head just after 2 a.m. July 31, before he could even get out of his patrol car. “Noah destroyed any barriers that got in his way,” his mother, Laurie Shahnavaz, said in her eulogy. “He was singularly focused on becoming a police officer and finally achieved that dream in 2021.” Dozens of law enforcement officers were among the more than 1,300 people who attended the officer’s funeral at ITOWN Church in the officer’s suburban Indianapolis hometown of Fishers, with some going to an overflow room, WRTV-TV reported.
Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed outside his business
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting and robbery outside a funeral home near Lafayette Road early Saturday morning, left a beloved Indianapolis businessman dead. James Dixon III was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. “It’s tragic. What happened to my dad is just a senseless act of violence,” said Ja’Kell Dixon. Dixon’s youngest […]
Central Indiana rescue helping senior dogs live out their golden years
INDIANAPOLIS — It's heartbreaking when a dog owner has to surrender their senior dog because they can no longer care for them, but a shelter is not where you hope an aging pup lives out their final days. Indianapolis resident Chelle Allen started her own rescue, called Silver Snout...
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall
Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
YMCA offering big bonuses for after-school care workers in central Indiana
AVON, Ind. — The YMCA is offering some big incentives in an attempt to attract workers for the youth development team. That includes the before- and after-school program positions. The organization is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires. Additionally, those workers that stay a year can earn...
Planners looking for public input on making dangerous central Indiana streets safer
INDIANAPOLIS — Planning officials for the city of Indianapolis have unveiled a way for the public to speak up about dangerous streets. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization has developed the Safe Streets and Roads For All Action Plan and now wants to hear from residents. The plan is the first step toward securing federal funding to go toward preventing death and serious injury on central Indiana roads and streets.
Court docs: Slain Indianapolis funeral director was on phone during deadly robbery
INDIANAPOLIS – A slain funeral director was on the phone when he was shot and killed during a weekend robbery. James Dixon III died after being shot outside the funeral home where he worked early Saturday morning. A beloved figure in the community, Dixon was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. […]
Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland...
Colts GM, wife host foster children for breakfast at Colts camp
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and his wife Kristin hosted a group of special guests at training camp Sunday. The couple partnered with Cargo Services, Inc. for "Give Back Sunday." They served breakfast to 35 children in foster care and gave each of them a Books For Youth backpack full of age-appropriate books.
Indiana veteran gunned down in cemetery after confronting speeders; children witness the killing
A 38-year-old veteran was gunned down in a remote Indiana cemetery after confronting a group who had sped down his road and nearly struck his wife while shouting profanities and making obscene gestures toward her, court documents reveal.
Deadline arrives to bid on Westfield's Grand Park
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Monday was the last day for bids on Westfield's Grand Park. The sports complex is currently hosting training camp for the Indianapolis Colts. But Westfield has been looking for someone to either buy the complex or operate it for the city, since March. Last week, the...
My Inner Baby ordered to close its doors by City of Noblesville
The store sells adult diapers and adult children's clothing such as onesies. For that reason, the city feels it's a sex shop not a medical supply store.
