Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Republicans say Democrats will ‘pay the price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill
Republicans on Sunday heaped scorn on Democrats for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning that it would come back to haunt them in the November midterms. "Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during a recession," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
eenews.net
House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden
House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
POLITICO
Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray
Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
Washington Examiner
Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after all-night vote series
The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines following hours of debate and a flurry of amendments that stretched through Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking 51st vote for the Democrats after a grueling vote-a-rama on the roughly $740 billion budget...
Senate irons out spending bill for Saturday vote
The Senate will meet in a rare weekend session to vote on a number of issues including President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, which stands to be a key piece of the Biden administration. Natalie Brand is on Capitol Hill with the latest.
thecentersquare.com
Utah senators say $740 billion spending bill will make inflation worse
(The Center Square) - Republican leaders say a $740 billion bill passed by the Senate will make inflation worse. The Inflation Reduction Act would raise taxes on corporations, which Republicans say would drive up prices and be passed down to consumers. It would also decrease energy production and double the amount auditors at the Internal Revenue Service by spending $80 billion to hire 87,000 additional IRS agents.
Washington state Democrats, GOP spar over $740B Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Senate’s Sunday passage of the $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 elicited very different reactions from Washington state politicians, depending on party affiliation. While Democrats celebrated, Republicans fumed. Both of the Evergreen State’s Democratic U.S. senators – Patty Murray and Maria...
Senate GOP backtracks after veterans bill firestorm
Republican leaders are promising a veterans' health care bill blocked by most of their members will pass this week, even as some still blame Democrats for the blockade.
U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage
The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Saturday night to advance to debate on Democrats’ sweeping energy, health, and taxes bill, clearing a major hurdle to passage. The 51-50 vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, cleared the chamber to debate and vote on amendments to the measure and indicated that it had […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Tim Kaine has long Covid. That’s not moving Congress to act.
While Kaine and other Democrats in the House and Senate are pushing for action, they have failed to gain meaningful momentum due to lack of GOP support.
Senate Dems pass long-awaited climate, tax and health care bill
The majority party guided the legislation they'd labored over for more than a year through a 15-hour vote-a-rama, a last-minute snag with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and several rules challenges.
thecentersquare.com
Alaska senators: 'Inflation Reduction Act' will hurt middle class
(The Center Square) – A partisan bill called the "Inflation Relief Act" that is making its way through Congress will only hurt the middle class, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Monday. The bill passed the Senate over the weekend after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie....
morningbrew.com
Bleary-eyed Senate passes historic economic bill
You know that feeling when you finally cross off a big hairy task on your to-do list that’s been sitting there forever? Democrats are luxuriating in it this morning. After 18 months of fierce negotiations—and an all-nighter on Saturday night for good measure—the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a milestone victory for President Biden’s economic agenda. The IRA brings major changes to taxes and healthcare, and ramps up the fight against climate change with the country’s largest ever federal investment in clean energy.
