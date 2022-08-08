ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

House passes innovation bill, sends it to Biden

House Democrats rallied enough support to approve a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package today despite concerns from progressives and conservative Republicans. The bill, which passed the House 243-187 after clearing the Senate yesterday, would send $52 billion to promote domestic semiconductor manufacturing. It would also authorize tens of billions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray

Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Senate passes Inflation Reduction Act after all-night vote series

The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines following hours of debate and a flurry of amendments that stretched through Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tiebreaking 51st vote for the Democrats after a grueling vote-a-rama on the roughly $740 billion budget...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Utah senators say $740 billion spending bill will make inflation worse

(The Center Square) - Republican leaders say a $740 billion bill passed by the Senate will make inflation worse. The Inflation Reduction Act would raise taxes on corporations, which Republicans say would drive up prices and be passed down to consumers. It would also decrease energy production and double the amount auditors at the Internal Revenue Service by spending $80 billion to hire 87,000 additional IRS agents.
UTAH STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage

The U.S. Senate voted along party lines Saturday night to advance to debate on Democrats’ sweeping energy, health, and taxes bill, clearing a major hurdle to passage. The 51-50 vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie, cleared the chamber to debate and vote on amendments to the measure and indicated that it had […] The post U.S. Senate Democrats’ climate, health and tax bill clears first hurdle to passage appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
INCOME TAX
thecentersquare.com

Alaska senators: 'Inflation Reduction Act' will hurt middle class

(The Center Square) – A partisan bill called the "Inflation Relief Act" that is making its way through Congress will only hurt the middle class, U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Monday. The bill passed the Senate over the weekend after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie....
ALASKA STATE
morningbrew.com

Bleary-eyed Senate passes historic economic bill

You know that feeling when you finally cross off a big hairy task on your to-do list that’s been sitting there forever? Democrats are luxuriating in it this morning. After 18 months of fierce negotiations—and an all-nighter on Saturday night for good measure—the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a milestone victory for President Biden’s economic agenda. The IRA brings major changes to taxes and healthcare, and ramps up the fight against climate change with the country’s largest ever federal investment in clean energy.
INCOME TAX

