ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The 5 Biggest Pay Cuts in NBA History

By Produced by Digital Editors
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago

Considering how difficult it is to make it into the NBA, it makes sense why the most talented basketball players make a lot of money . However, since the game is changing and external factors such as health and age play a vital role in an NBA player ‘s career, many pros are taking massive pay cuts. These are the five biggest pay cuts in NBA history:

5. James Harden: $15 Million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdcZV_0h8acB2U00
James Harden | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The star guard had a chance to be the second highest-paid NBA player for the 2022-23 season by bagging a whopping $47.4 million. However, in a dramatic twist , James Harden refused the deal and accepted a $15 million pay cut .

By renewing his contract for two years with the Philadelphia 76ers, Harden settled for $33 million for the first year and a player option worth $35.6 million for the second year. The motivation behind this sacrifice was to give the 76ers a chance to win a championship.

Harden’s voluntary sacrifice to take a pay cut allowed the 76ers to improve their bench by signing fresh talents like Danuel House, P.J. Tucker, and Trevelin Queen.

4. Victor Oladipo: $18,610,359

Victor Oladipo ‘s recent season proved a disaster for the small forward/shooting guard who made only 33 game appearances with three NBA teams. Furthermore, Oladipo’s health posed a major concern about whether he’d appear in the 2022 season.

As a result, the Miami Heat player agreed to a massive pay cut. The 30-year-old went from earning $21 million for the 2020-21 NBA season to $2,389,641 for 2021-22.

Several factors influence NBA players receiving pay cuts. These include performance, ratings, health conditions, and financial limitations. In other instances, players can voluntarily agree to pay cuts for the common good. For example, Harden’s $15 million cut was influenced by his desire to give the Philly team another chance at the championship.

3. Otto Porter: $26,099,598

Initially, the Washington Wizards formed a solid team of John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Otto Porter, who signed a massive deal worth $20 million yearly. Porter’s talent and dedication made him a solid starter in the NBA.

Unfortunately, a few injury-filled seasons left the 28-year-old talent with almost no option but to agree to a veteran’s minimum earning with the Golden State Warriors.

From earning $28,489,239 in 2020-21 to $2,389,641 in 2021-22, Porter experienced a 91.6% pay cut — one of the largest in recent NBA history. Fortunately, he became an NBA champion in 2022.

2. Andre Drummond: $26,350,237

Andre Drummond, a two-time All-Star and player for the Chicago Bulls, recently took one of the biggest salary hits in the NBA. Despite averaging a double-double for eight straight seasons, the two-time All-Star was reserved to a veteran’s minimum salary .

From $28,751,774 in 2020-21 to $2,401,537 in 2021-22, reports ESPN , Drummond is now in Chicago. The Bulls hope he can be a reliable presence for the team.

1. Shaquille O’Neal: $30 Million

The legendary Jerry West convinced Shaq to take a $30 million pay cut to join the Lakers in 1996, as Lakers Nation reports. One of West’s selling points to Shaq was that he would play alongside Kobe Bryant, a duo that later earned the Lakers several Championship titles.

Shaq’s initial demand was $150 million to join the Lakers. However, West sold the idea of a unified force comprising Shaq, Kobe, and other youthful promising talents with the ability to win several championships.

West made it clear that he could offer only $120 million — a deal Shaq agreed to, leading to the team bagging several NBA titles. Unfortunately, internal warfare and a battle of egos led to the separation of the fantastic duo from the Lakers, which saw Shaq change camps and move to the Miami Heat.

Related: Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant Almost Came to Blows in 2003, and 3 NBA Legends Had ‘To Serve as Potential Muscle, Should It Come to That’

The post The 5 Biggest Pay Cuts in NBA History appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Former NBA Star Tony Parker’s New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas

Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Otto Porter
Person
Andre Drummond
Yardbarker

35 Years Later, Knicks Decision to Cut Bernard King Still Haunts Them

The New York Knicks have a lot of moments they wish they had back over the years. It's been 23 years since the Knicks reached the NBA Finals. That appearance, a five-game loss to San Antonio, capped off a period of relative prosperity, having likewise earned the Eastern Conference crown in 1994. However, their time could have been sooner if they had made a different decision in the late 1980s.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#Nba Championship#Nba Players#Nba Mvp#The Philadelphia 76ers#Trevelin Queen
NBC Sports

Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
SB Nation

Scottie Barnes locked down James Harden in pickup and earned props from The Beard

The NBA is finally experiencing a ‘normal’ offseason after the period between the last two seasons has been accelerated because of the pandemic. This is the first time since the 2019 that there’s been a real down period in the league, and that means a return to the summer workout videos that usually provides the NBA’s only entertainment in August.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Franchise Awards: Karl Malone Is The Real Jazz GOAT

When the Jazz broke into the NBA, the team was one of the least successful teams in the league. The team began in New Orleans but left for Salt Lake City in 1979. It took 10 years for the team to make the playoffs for the first time. Around that time, the Jazz was led by one of the greatest duos ever in league history. From the late 80s to 2003, one player made the Jazz a consistent playoff contender, while the team was just a handful of games from winning a championship in 1997 and 1998.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Houston Hype: 2 Rockets Land on NBA's 'Most Exciting' List

The Houston Rockets might be one of the most unique teams in the NBA for more reasons than one. As equally entertaining as they are young and inexperienced, Houston's current talent and future projected success makes for an interesting combination headed into the 2022-23 season. With players like Kevin Porter...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Trolls Lil Durk With ‘The Last Slimeto’ Merch

NBA YoungBoy appears to have resumed trolling Lil Durk with the launch of his latest merch line. The Baton Rouge rapper dropped off his hefty 30-track album The Last Slimeto on Friday (August 5), and potentially resumed his beef with the OTF head by dropping off a particular piece of merch labeled “Umm Hmm” on Sunday (August 7).
NBA
Yardbarker

Reports: NBA players need vaccine to play in Canada in '22-23

NBA teams were informed Monday by the league that players must have either received a primary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or obtained medical clearance from being vaccinated to play games in Canada this upcoming season, according to Bleacher Report and ESPN. Players who fail to meet Canada's vaccine requirements...
NBA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

197K+
Followers
31K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy