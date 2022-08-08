ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears Injury Report: WR N’Keal Harry Suffers Injury and Will Miss Significant Time

By Tim Crean
The Chicago Bears traded for wide receiver N’Keal Harry ‘ in the hopes it would be mutually beneficial for both the team and the player . The Bears need to give their young quarterback Justin Fields some help this season in the form of reliable pass-catchers. And Harry needs a fresh start after two disappointing seasons in New England. The problem is that the WR’s development with Fields and his road to redemption are now on hold after Harry landed on the Chicago Bears injury report with a serious injury.

WR N’Keal Harry is on the Chicago Bears injury report with a high ankle sprain and will miss several weeks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7kis_0h8ac7ap00
The Chicago Bears 2022 Training Camp logo | Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

There is bad news at Bears training camp. Reports are coming out that the team’s newest acquisition, wide receiver N’Keal Harry, has landed on the Chicago Bears injury report and will miss time with a high ankle sprain.

Sources told NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport that Harry left practice Saturday with an ankle injury and is now “going to see a specialist.” While there is no official diagnosis and timeline until after the trip to the specialist, Rapoport says, “If that is the case, this is a significant injury, one that will almost certainly sidelines players about six weeks.”

Six weeks from Saturday would have Harry missing Week 1 vs. the San Francisco 49ers and returning for a Week 2 Sunday Night Football clash vs. the rival Green Bay Packers.

This would be a major blow for both the Bears and Harry.

Harry is trying to fend off the dreaded “bust” label after the New England Patriots picked him No. 32 in the 2019 NFL Draft. In three seasons in Foxborough, Harry has 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns.

Making the Harry pick look even worse is that six star WRs were picked after the former Arizona State wideout. Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown , DK Metcalf, Dionte Johnson, Terry McLaurin, and Hunter Renfrow all went in the second round or later.

For the team, Harry’s trip to the Chicago Bears injury report is bad as well.

The NFC North franchise currently has 14 WRs in camp. Still, the position group is one of the worst in the league. Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, and rookie Velus Jones Jr. headline this lackluster unit.

Harry’s injury gives second-year QB Justin Fields one less pass-catcher to throw to who could potentially develop into a decent receiver.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference

RELATED: 2022 Chicago Bears Schedule: Full Dates, Times, and TV Info

The post Chicago Bears Injury Report: WR N’Keal Harry Suffers Injury and Will Miss Significant Time appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

