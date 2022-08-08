Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
The Sixth Annual Taste of IndependentsJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition
Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
Complex
A Woman Who Claimed Picking Up Dollar Bill Led to Fentanyl Overdose Is Refuted by Experts
The troubling presence of misleading or downright propagandizing claims of exposure-based fentanyl incidents remains a cause of concern for advocates of common sense drug education, with the latest development in this ongoing issue centering on a story out of the Nashville area. As you’ve probably seen floating around social media...
Virginia county reports presence of opioid more deadly than fentanyl
Virginia State Police say they have recovered a synthetic opioid even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl, according to a local report. Protonitazene is a new synthetic opioid that is around three times more powerful than fentanyl – which is already 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MedCity News
Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help
Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
Explainer: You won't overdose on fentanyl just by accidentally touching it
Frightening reports of fentanyl poisoning due to simple exposure to the substance have reinvigorated the dubious theory that a mere brush with the drug is enough to cause an overdose.
Fact Check: Can You Overdose From Picking up Fentanyl-Laced Dollar?
Alarming news stories about the prescription opioid fentanyl have continued to spark panic among the public and politicians. Frightening reports such as a 13-month-old boy stumbling across a drugs wrap containing fentanyl or the drug being released through air vents at a children's center, quickly catch attention as America is overwhelmed with the volumes of the drug brought in through illicit supply chains.
MedicalXpress
CDC warns of dangerous virus infecting babies in multiple states
A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An animal tranquilizer is making street drugs even more dangerous
The sedative xylazine is starting to permeate illegal opioids and cocaine. It does not respond to naloxone, an overdose reversal medication, and may be to blame for grisly injuries and infections.
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
Which State In The US Had The Most COVID-19 Deaths In 2021?
The COVID-19 pandemic has been (and continues to be) one of the most devastating health-related events in modern history.
How fentanyl poisoning became a national crisis: Johns Hopkins pain doctor explains
Every day across the United States, news detailing horrific fentanyl-related deaths makes headlines as the nation grapples with a drug crisis unlike any other. How did we get here?. Medical practitioners began using opioids to treat chronic pain more frequently in the 1990s, which has led to increased opioid use...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia school aide allegedly stole students’ medication, swapped with allergy pills
A former Virginia school aide has been accused of stealing prescribed medications for several elementary school students and swapping them with allergy pills, according to an indictment issued on Tuesday.
US News and World Report
Study: Supplies of a Drug Meant to Fight Opioid Addiction Fell During the Pandemic
Researchers say regulations that limit patient access to methadone may have contributed to a significant decline in supplies of the opioid use disorder medication within the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic. The nation’s supply of methadone per capita fell 20% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to...
Once feared, illicit fentanyl is now a drug of choice for many opioid users
One of the deadliest street drugs, illicit fentanyl, has transitioned from a hidden killer that people often hope to avoid to one that many drug users now seek out on its own. The shift to intentional use of fentanyl underscores a worrying trend in the country's ongoing opioid epidemic, experts say: That a growing number of people have become so tolerant to opioids like heroin, that they're turning to the synthetic compound, which is up to 50 times stronger.
Narcan Can Save an Opioid User's Life. What to Know About the Drug
Carrying Narcan can save someone who's overdosing on opioids.
As drug overdose deaths rise, far too few get life-saving medications, study warns
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- With U.S. drug overdose deaths continuing a dramatic rise, a new study warns that fully 90% of people with opioid use disorder fail to get life-saving medication. While medications such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone are proven to reduce opioid overdoses by more than 50%,...
MedicalXpress
Almost 90 percent of people with opioid use disorder not receiving life-saving medication, new study finds
While the opioid overdose and death epidemic continues to worsen across the United States, medications such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone are proven to reduce opioid overdoses by more than 50 percent. New findings led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine indicate the vast majority, or 86.6 percent, of people living with opioid use disorder (OUD) are not receiving these evidence-based, life-saving medications.
U.S. to buy Siga's IV drug worth $26 million to fight monkeypox outbreak
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will buy Siga Technologies Inc's (SIGA.O) $26-million worth of intravenous formulation of antiviral drug Tpoxx, the company said on Tuesday, as the country fights an outbreak of monkeypox cases.
“God, No, Not Another Case.” COVID-Related Stillbirths Didn’t Have to Happen.
A lack of testing data and government guidance led many to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy, unwittingly increasing their chances of a stillbirth.
Comments / 0