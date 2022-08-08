ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Katori Hall
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance

The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P Valley#Alter Ego#Pynk#Starz#Murda
Teen Vogue

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Purple Bangs Are Extra Clean

Over the years, Megan Thee Stallion has debuted a variety of colorful wigs, but her latest purple look might be one of our favorites yet. Though recently the Hot Girl Coach got rid of all her posts on Instagram and changed her display picture — which has led fans to speculate a new album is on the horizon — Megan is continuing to serve looks on the 'gram. You just have to know where to find them.
BEAUTY & FASHION
101.1. The Wiz

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Classic Tattoo Nails

Megan Thee Stallion is one of our favorite over the top nail design queens and she recently took to Instagram to show off her latest look that we’re swooning over. Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her long, coffin shapped claws that a clasic tattoo look paint job. She accentuated the look with rhinestones on each nail and added blinged out rings on her fingers to match her sparkly accessories.
BEAUTY & FASHION
XXL Mag

Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset

As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The FADER

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new L.A. Leakers freestyle

It’s been nearly three years since Megan The Stallion’s iconic L.A. Leakers freestyle to the beat of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg’s “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted.” Today, she stepped into the booth with Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk once more to reassert her chops, this time over Warren G’s “Regulate” beat. Though nothing could top G and Nate Dogg’s original treatment of the track, Meg honored the late legend by pulling no punches in her own rendition.
MUSIC
Collider

We're Already Mourning These 7 Cancelled TV Shows, From 'The Wilds' to 'Gentleman Jack'

Sometimes shows end without a proper conclusion, leaving fans in despair and wanting more and more. Sometimes those cancellations are out of the blue and make no sense, while others, the markings, are on the wall. But once in a while, a show gets cancelled, and fans rally together and find a way to save it. If there is one thing in common with all of these is that cancellation always leaves the fans in a period of mourning as they try to get their shows back.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lloyd Banks Names His Top 5 Rappers With The Best Punchlines In Hip Hop History

Get ready for another debate centering on "Top" list courtesy of Lloyd Banks. When it comes to lyrical prowess, Banks is no stranger to penning witty rhymes that leave his fans impressed. The accomplished New York City rapper has been promoting his latest album The Course of the Inevitable 2 which was released just weeks ago, and he recently sat down with the Jalen & Jacoby podcast for a wide-ranging, yet sports-centered interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy