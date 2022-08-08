Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Patti LaBelle Spills The Tea On Aretha Franklin, Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion During ‘Drink Champs’
Music icon Patti LaBelle spilled the tea about several singers during her appearance on Drink Champs on July 30. LaBelle shared stories about her relationship with the late Aretha Franklin. She also gave her opinion about singers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. LaBelle was asked by the Drink Champs...
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video
Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
RELATED PEOPLE
Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
Erykah Badu Twerks on Stage With Megan Thee Stallion and the Internet Has Jokes
Erykah Badu is the queen of many things. It appears as if twerking isn't one of them. Well, depending on who you ask.
Essence
Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance
The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out In Switzerland Wearing A Marc Jacobs Look
Megan Thee Stallion was outside being summer time fine in a Marc Jacobs look that we love!
Megan Thee Stallion’s New Purple Bangs Are Extra Clean
Over the years, Megan Thee Stallion has debuted a variety of colorful wigs, but her latest purple look might be one of our favorites yet. Though recently the Hot Girl Coach got rid of all her posts on Instagram and changed her display picture — which has led fans to speculate a new album is on the horizon — Megan is continuing to serve looks on the 'gram. You just have to know where to find them.
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Classic Tattoo Nails
Megan Thee Stallion is one of our favorite over the top nail design queens and she recently took to Instagram to show off her latest look that we’re swooning over. Taking to the platform, the rapper showed off her long, coffin shapped claws that a clasic tattoo look paint job. She accentuated the look with rhinestones on each nail and added blinged out rings on her fingers to match her sparkly accessories.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The FADER
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new L.A. Leakers freestyle
It’s been nearly three years since Megan The Stallion’s iconic L.A. Leakers freestyle to the beat of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg’s “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted.” Today, she stepped into the booth with Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk once more to reassert her chops, this time over Warren G’s “Regulate” beat. Though nothing could top G and Nate Dogg’s original treatment of the track, Meg honored the late legend by pulling no punches in her own rendition.
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Acting Debut as Tina Snow in Starz’s ‘P-Valley’
Megan Thee Stallion is taking her “Savage” song to a whole new level, making her acting debut on the penultimate episode of P-Valley Season 2 on Sunday night (Aug. 7), guest starring as Tina Snow. The rapper, who previously won Grammys for best new artist, best rap performance,...
So That's Why Cara Delevingne Was Acting 'Odd' Around Megan Thee Stallion
The model explained her bizarre behavior at the Billboard Music Awards months later.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Wants to Be Megan Thee Stallion’s Pet
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been in the entertainment world for years. Throughout that time, he's seen the rise of countless artists, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion. He admitted that he would want to be her pet.
WWE・
Collider
We're Already Mourning These 7 Cancelled TV Shows, From 'The Wilds' to 'Gentleman Jack'
Sometimes shows end without a proper conclusion, leaving fans in despair and wanting more and more. Sometimes those cancellations are out of the blue and make no sense, while others, the markings, are on the wall. But once in a while, a show gets cancelled, and fans rally together and find a way to save it. If there is one thing in common with all of these is that cancellation always leaves the fans in a period of mourning as they try to get their shows back.
Watch: Diddy Love Returns With His Latest Single “Gotta Move On” Featuring Bryson Tiller
Diddy Love returns with his latest single “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller. The music video features Mr. Love himself, Tiller, actress and artist Serayah, rapper Yung Miami and comedian Tiffany Haddish. Watch the official video below. The song boasts Bryson Tiller on the hook singing, “She don’t...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lloyd Banks Names His Top 5 Rappers With The Best Punchlines In Hip Hop History
Get ready for another debate centering on "Top" list courtesy of Lloyd Banks. When it comes to lyrical prowess, Banks is no stranger to penning witty rhymes that leave his fans impressed. The accomplished New York City rapper has been promoting his latest album The Course of the Inevitable 2 which was released just weeks ago, and he recently sat down with the Jalen & Jacoby podcast for a wide-ranging, yet sports-centered interview.
BET
Wiz Khalifa Apologizes For ‘Emotional’ Onstage Explosion Toward His DJs
Wiz Khalifa caught heat recently for publicly snapping at two DJs during a performance in Los Angeles. Sitting down DJ Drama and DJ Envy for a special edition of The Breakfast Club, the Pittsburgh rapper offered his apologies for losing his cool at Poppy nightclub. “First of all, I want...
Comments / 0